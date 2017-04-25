Focus On Europe: Gearing Up For Q1 Results!

Italian banks are really stepping up the coverage ratio of non-performing loans, with the ratio reaching its highest level since 2009 (!).

Focus on Europe

(vol. 6 - April 24, 2017)

What's up in Europe this week?

The Investment Doctor is travelling this week, so this will be a relatively light weekly overview. Instead of digging deeper into a certain subject, in this week's edition I'd like to show some charts, provided by Danske Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY). Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words.

Both charts: Source: Danske Bank

Both charts: Source: Royal Bank of Canada

Interesting reads from last week's Seeking Alpha harvest

- Searching for Value is wondering if the dividend of Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is safe, whilst Labutes IR is wondering the same thing for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) . Although the dividend of the major bank is 'not among the safest in Europe', Labutes thinks the bank's strong capital position supports the 6% dividend yield which is great for income investors. Labutes also thinks the dividend of Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLY) is absolutely sustainable.

is wondering if the dividend is safe, whilst is wondering the same thing for . Although the dividend of the major bank is 'not among the safest in Europe', Labutes thinks the bank's strong capital position supports the 6% dividend yield which is great for income investors. Labutes also thinks the dividend of is absolutely sustainable. Nick Cox had a look at the Alfa Romeo sales numbers, and calls the brand 'a key element in Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) brand plans and profit margins'.

had a look at the Alfa Romeo sales numbers, and calls the brand 'a key element in brand plans and profit margins'. Meanwhile, Renaissance Research is having a look under the hood of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), and more specifically its Brazilian unit (NYSE:BSBR), which is the largest contributor to Santander's top line.

A short trading week

In this section of the newsletter, I will provide brief blurbs on updates from the European markets that caught my attention. Of course, not every single news fact will be covered, and I obviously might miss something. Feel free to leave a comment under this article to point out other interesting euro news!

In a previous edition I already highlighted Sports Direct (OTC:SDIPF) increasing its stake in Debenhams (OTCPK:DBHSY) (OTC:DBHSF), but the British sporting goods retailer has now also purchased Eastern Outfitters and a 7.9% stake in Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL). Could Finish Line be the preferred way for Sports Direct to break into the US market? Who knows? At least Sports Direct will now also report a $1.5M annual dividend income from its FINL investment.

Banco Santander will continue to reinforce its balance sheet by issuing up to 2B EUR in preferred shares which will be convertible in common shares. Perhaps a little bit surprising, as Santander has just announced a 5% dividend hike, but maybe the terms will be advantageous.

South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY), the British-Australian SpinCo from BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) is walking away from the acquisition of two of Peabody Energy's (NYSE:BTU) coal projects in Australia. The Australian watchdog was concerned the acquisition might reduce the level of competition on the metallurgical coal front, and South32 didn't want to make any concessions to make the deal happen.

Corbion (OTC:CSNVF) (OTCPK:CSNVY) has started a small 25M EUR share repurchase program, which represents approximately 1.5% of its market cap. I would expect the majority of the repurchased shares to be used to cover the option packages of its executives. Danish Jyske Bank (OTC:JYSKF) (OTC:JYSKY) has also repurchased 45,000 shares last week, bringing the total to almost 440,000 shares.

Merck (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKGAY), the German counterpart of Merck (NYSE:MCK) continues its fight against Schistosomiasis through a public-private partnership in Australia and the USA as it's teaming up with two universities to develop a solution against the worm disease. Approximately 280,000 people die from Schistosomiasis every year, and approximately 200 million people are estimated to be infected.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is taking immediate advantage of its strong share price, and has now raised in excess of $300M by issuing 3.75 million new ADS at $90 a piece. Competitor Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was turned down by the FDA for its baricitinib product, and this created immediate interest in Galapagos' product.

OCI (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) has inaugurated its new Iowa-based fertilizer company which will produce 1.5-2 million tonnes of nitrogen fertilizer per year, making it the largest nitrogen facility built in the USA in the past 25 years. This might put some additional pressure on the fertilizer prices and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Agrium (NYSE:AGU) might face some short-term headwinds because of this. But it's good news for OCI, which also revoked its offer to acquire OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP). OCI had offered 0.52 shares of OCI per partnership share, but negotiations have now been terminated.

Acacia Mining (TICKER) has produced almost 220,000 ounces gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter of this year at an AISC of $934/oz. Whilst this is relatively high, that's entirely caused by the continuous issues in Tanzania where the ban to export gold concentrate is still being enforced. Elsewhere in Africa, Shanta Gold (OTC:SAAGF) produced 20,416 ounces in the first quarter.

Sipef (OTCPK:SISAF), a little-known palm oil producer from Belgium was able to take advantage of the high palm oil price and seems to be gearing up for what could be a super exciting year with higher palm oil production volumes and much higher prices, boosting the revenue and free cash flow.

Thrombogenics (OTCPK:TBGNF) has achieved a milestone in the development of THR-149, a bicyclic peptide based on a novel class of small molecular medicine.

Italy-based Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF) (OTC:SAAYY) (OTCPK:SAPMY) reported a total revenue of 2.25B EUR and an adjusted EBITDA of just over 250M EUR in the first quarter of this year, with a remaining backlog of approximately 12.5B EUR. After the Q1 results were announced, Saipem confirmed its full-year guidance and expects to end the year with a net debt of 1.4B EUR (currently 1.6B EUR).

Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY) is still fighting off PPG Industries' (NYSE:PPG) unsolicited offer to acquire the company and has now proposed to sell its specialty chemicals unit and will accelerate growth and value creation. It's almost sad to see how Akzo's management needed an unsolicited offer to advance the strategic plans for the company. The Investment Doctor still thinks it would make a lot of sense to at least talk to PPG Industries to see if a friendly deal could be negotiated. After all, every company has its price.

BALTA was planning to get listed later this year but these plans might now be derailed as Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is rumored to be willing to purchase the company before it goes public. This would make Mohawk a really dominant player on the world market.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) agreed to pay a $157M fine to the Federal Reserve after (allegedly) violating the rules on proprietary trading and forex trading. The fine is part of a wider investigation into financial institutions which have been accused of collusion.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) (NYSE:UL) is forking over $140M to acquire Sir Kensington, a food company which makes natural and non-GMO ketchup and eggless mayonnaise. Elsewhere in the consumer markets, Wessanen (OTC:WSSNY) (OTC:KJWNF) Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have released their Q1 results. AB InBev (NYSE:BUD), the Belgian company and the largest brewer in the world, is set to report on May 4th. Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) (OTCPK:PDRDY) saw a 4% organic growth in its revenue in the first nine months of the financial year with an 8% revenue increase in the Americas. The company also declared a 0.94 EUR dividend.

Internet business Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) (OTCPK:ZLNDY) (Pending:ZNDO) says it's happy with its performance in the first quarter of this year, even though the margins were reduced as the online retailer had to discount some of its good after the Christmas present rush. Elsewhere in Germany, Zooplus (OTC:ZLPSF) (OTC:ZOPLY) saw its share price skyrocket after reporting a 24% revenue increase in the first quarter of the year to 257M EUR. The full-year forecast of 1.13B EUR in revenue has also been confirmed.

Vopak (OTCPK:VOPKF) (OTCPK:VOPKY) saw its Q1 revenue decrease by approximately 2%, whilst the EPS fell by 21% to just 60 cents per share. Fortunately the debt ratios remained pretty decent with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.98 as of at the end of March. Nyrstar (OTCPK:NYRSY) (OTC:NYRSF) new CEO says it still plans to sell its zinc mines, but not at any price. In fact, the company is planning to restart its Myra Falls zinc mine in Canada (also widely known as 'Myra Fails').

That's it for this week, and I hope to see you all again next week!

