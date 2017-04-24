Will International Markets Stymie Halliburton?

Source: Getty Images

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reports Q1 earnings Monday morning. Analysts expect revenue of $4.26 billion and eps of $0.03. The revenue estimate implies 6% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

North America Should Be Stellar ...

The rise in oil prices into the mid-$50 range was a spurred North American shale plays during the quarter. In Q1 U.S. well completions and the rig count rose Q/Q by 23% and 25%, respectively. That portends robust growth in the sale of equipment and services to drilling companies. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported 6% sequential growth in total North America revenue, and 16% growth in fracturing revenue.

Halliburton receives about 45% of its total revenue from North America. It helped pioneer shale fracking so its revenue from the segment should be stellar. Last quarter the company was choosier about which business it undertook; an improved pricing environment amid more drilling activity should be a boon to the company this quarter.

... But International Could Hurt

International markets could stymie the Halliburton this quarter. Schlumberger's Q1 revenue from international markets was off 7% sequentially, causing total revenue to fall 3%. A severe seasonal decline in drilling activity plagued both Europe/CIS/Africa and Middle East/Asia. I would expect Halliburton to also see headwinds these markets. Latin America revenue for Schlumberger flat. However, Halliburton finances a certain portion of Venezuela's purchases of services and equipment. Credit problems at Venezuela's state-owned oil company -- PDVSA -- could hit Halliburton in this quarter or the next. Expect management to speak to its exposure to PDSVA on the earnings call.

The Balance Sheet Remains Challenged

Halliburton had to pay a $3.5 billion break-up fee for its failed merger with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), damaging its balance sheet. Oil prices and energy-related stocks rebounded in the first half of 2016, masking Halliburton's balance problems. If the company does not reduce its debt/EBITDA to 4.0x in 2017, Moody's could downgrade the company below its current Baa1 rating.

In a move that surprised the markets, Halliburton pared debt by $1.4 billion in February. I project it must cut debt by another $2.8 billion in order to meet Moody's expectations, yet its does not have enough cash on hand to do so. The other alternative is to raise equity or rapidly grow EBITDA; rapid EBITDA growth might not occur unless international markets cooperate.

Conclusion

International could stymie Halliburton this quarter. The stock remains a sell until HAL can generate consistent growth in revenue and EBITDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HAL, WFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.