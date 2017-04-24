We Still Expect Our Automotive Pair Trade To Reap Big Alpha This Year

A pair trade we have had on in the sector for the last few months has yet to reap big gains.

By Parke Shall

Our automotive pair trade isn't quite working just yet, but we think it will. Today, we wanted to offer an update as to why we still have confidence in a pair trade that we have been talking about for months.

For the last couple of months, we have talked about a pair trade that we have had on in the automotive sector. We have been long Ford (NYSE:F) for its nearly 5% dividend yield and we have been short Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC), a company with massive exposure to the subprime auto lending market. The thought behind the trade was that Ford's valuation is so compressed right now and its cash flows are so robust, that we don't believe the dividend to be in jeopardy.

F Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Of course, the company is valued so conservatively because there are massive concerns about the auto market being in a bubble right now. We don't even dispute the fact that the automobile market is in a bubble. In fact, we agree 100% the automobile market, just like any other market that issues debt, usually has a seven or eight year cycle where debt becomes eventually unbearable for the consumer can and get a little bit of a bubble burst. This happens with consumer debt and all other kinds of debt.

In addition, we have heard stories about inventories building for auto manufacturers and a push for more incentive-based selling than we have seen since before the financial crisis.

Anybody that tells you the automobile market isn't getting a little frothy either doesn't understand cycles or is lying to you. But that doesn't mean you can't be bullish.

Rather than avoid Ford altogether, we think its 6X PE shows that it has priced in a extremely catastrophic scenario. While we do expect a bubble burst, we don't expect the collapse of the entire industry and this is why we are OK with taking a position in Ford right now.

The short in Credit Acceptance Corporation could be a beautiful thing. This not only gives you a broader market hedge against an overall market pullback, it also gives you a specific hedge against the automobile industry. If the subprime auto lending space goes completely belly up and Ford stock falls another 20% because of it, we still believe they will have the cash to pay the dividend, which will offer a fantastic yield at that point and CACC will wind up going down with it.

In fact, we look to generate a majority of the alpha from this pair trade on the potential collapse of CACC. We think that Ford has been badly misinterpreted to be in a adverse financial position that we don't really think the company is in. They have great dividend coverage and generated almost $19 billion in cash from operations and $4 billion in free cash over the last 12 months.

F Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Those are record numbers for the company and the dividend is relatively paltry in terms of an expense for the company. So why not lock in the yield in that case and also put on a downside hedge on in case the subprime auto market really blows up?

There are varying schools of thought on CACC. Short seller Prescience Point was out earlier this year with extremely negative comments on the company relating to its accounting. While we don't necessarily share the same view, we do believe the copmany's exposure to the subprime market is significant enough so that a real bubble burst could be meaningful downside to CACC. In that case, we would expect to continue reaping the Ford dividend and we would expect to maybe lose 10% or so on the underlying equity in Ford. However, CACC stands to have its share price significantly impaired if the subprime market if automobile loan starts to blow up and we believe the majority of our alpha will come from a decline in CACC.

Data out over the last two weeks continues to support our thesis that the automobile market is being stretched thin. Business Insider reported,

People with credit scores of about 600 and below are considered especially risky by lenders. That's why they issue so-called subprime loans to them that generally have higher interest rates. Subprime auto loans make up $179 billion of the auto-loan market, a 16% share, but that balance has been increasing at a rapid clip. According to data from Experian, the balance of deep subprime loans - those given to people with credit scores of 300 to 500 - increased 14.6% from 2015 to 2016. Subprime loans - those given to people with credit scores in the range of 501 to 600 - increased by 8.6%. This is far higher than the growth of prime loans, which witnessed 6.2% growth.

With a recent uptick in delinquencies and defaults in consumer credit as well as student loans, it has never been clearer to us that we are at the end of a credit cycle. Generally, shorter-term credit cycles last seven or eight years and coming out of the 2008 financial crisis, we have yet to see another credit cycle turn. We believe we are at this inflection point and that the best is yet to come for this pair trade.

