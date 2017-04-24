Baker Hughes Earnings Preview

With $4.6B in cash and only $3.0B in debt BHI has one of the best balance sheets in the oil services sector.

Source: Dallas Morning News

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) reports quarterly earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $2.27 billion and eps of -$0.21. The revenue estimate implies a 6% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

North America Should Lead The Way

When OPEC followed through on promised oil supply cuts it drove oil prices into the mid-$50. North American shale oil plays have since opened the spigot to new drilling activity. That has been a boon to oil services firms like Baker Hughes who sell equipment and services to drillers. The U.S. rig count stands at 683 - the highest it has been in nearly two years - so Baker Hughes's North American operations should sizzle again this quarter.

The company generates 32% of total revenue from North America, whose revenue rose 15% sequentially in Q4. Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) tamped down on its cut throat pricing, and decided to [i] be more selective about which clients it worked with, and [ii] improve operating margins. An improved pricing environment could equate to double-digit growth in North America again this quarter.

... But International Could Be Another Headwind

In Q4 total revenue only grew by 2%, as international revenue fell 3%. Latin America revenue fell 7% due to a drop in the rig count and reduced drilling activity in Brazil. Reduced activity in the North Sea hurt revenue in Europe/Africa/Russia. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) also reported a 7% decline in international markets in Q1, so I expect similar results from Baker Hughes.

Political and economic turmoil in France, the U.K. and Italy could create additional political and economic turmoil in Europe. Lack of growth in international markets is proof that the global economy is not as strong as politicians would like us to believe. I expect another decline internationally and low single-digit growth in total revenue.

GE Merger Could Dominate Q1 Earnings Call

Baker Hughes recently agreed to merge its operations with GE (NYSE:GE) Oil & Gas. The company will receive a 37.5% stake in newco and a $17.50 special dividend for shareholders. GE will receive a 62.5% stake. Newco will be the second-largest oil services company, and the present value of the cost synergies is expected to be about nearly $14 billion. Those cost synergies might not materialize if newco's top line does not grow as expected.

GE Oil & Gas has been a pariah to GE in recent quarters. The lion's share of its revenue comes from the subsea sector and after-market equipment sales. Subsea is suffering from a dearth of new orders. Capex might not return to the segment until oil prices sustain themselves above $60, which might not be anytime soon. I felt Baker Hughes could have held out for a better deal. It will be interesting to hear management's take on the expected financial returns from the transaction.

Conclusion

With $4.6 billion in cash and debt of only $3.0 billion, Baker Hughes has one of the best balance sheets in the oil services sector. Cost cuts helped drive the company's EBITDA margin up to 10% last quarter. Margin improvement and a fortress balance sheet put Baker Hughes in an enviable position. I rate BHI a hold until more news is divulged about its merger with GE Oil & Gas.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.