How Much Cash Will Weatherford Burn This Time?

WFT is insolvent by $4B. It raised over $4B in capital last year to fund cash burn.

Source: Rogtech Magazine

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) reports Q1 earnings April 27th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.37 billion and eps of -$0.30. The revenue estimate implies a 1% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

North America

The OPEC supply cut drove oil prices above $50 during the quarter and gave North American shale plays new life. U.S. well completions and the rig count rose Q/Q by 23% and 25%, respectively, during the quarter. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported 6% sequential growth in revenue from North America, and double-digit growth in shale fracturing, in particular. That should bode well for Weatherford, which generates about 34% of total revenue from North America.

Last quarter North America revenue was up 8% sequentially. Weatherford's presence in shale fracturing could actually be a benefit this quarter now that pricing power has returned to the sector; expected robust growth likely drove its North America fracturing JV with Schlumberger. Double-digit growth in North America is a real possibility this quarter.

Revenue outside North America grew 2% in Q4. MENA/Asia Pacific was up 10% on higher product sales and start-up activities on new service contracts; start-up activity could continue this quarter. Europe/SSA/Russia was the biggest decliner due to seasonal slow downs in the North Sea and Russia. Schlumberger reported a 7% sequential revenue decline in international markets; I expect Weatherford to also experience headwinds which could potentially mute any bullishness in North America.

How Much Cash Will Weatherford Burn This Quarter?

The big question is, "How much cash will Weatherford burn this quarter?" The company raised $4.3 billion in equity and debt securities in 2016 to help cure near-term principal payments and fund operating losses. However, the debt never goes away. Weatherford had debt of about $7.2 billion at year-end 2015; its debt load stood at $7.6 billion at year-end 2016. The capital raises have help pay interest to bondholders, yet the company remains insolvent. I estimate Weatherford is insolvent by about $4 billion. Its Schlumberger JV involves a cash payment to Weatherford of over $500 million. This should help shore up its balance sheet, yet not cure the insolvency.

Last quarter Weatherford generated free cash flow of $171 million, partly driven by an insurance recovery and a $179 million increase in accounts payable. Its $136 million quarterly interest expense is twice its $67 million in EBITDA. This portends more cash burn in Q1. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recently downgraded WFT to neutral due to expected weak cash flows this quarter.

Takeaway

Weatherford is insolvent. In spite of its Schlumberger JV, the company will likely burn cash until it pares more debt. WFT trades at about 38x run-rate EBITDA. The stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.