Tracking The Trade - One-Week S&P Straddles Trading Over $40 - Options Market Sees A Big Move

Closing down our bi-weekly Tracking the Trade: Why our trade made money, and why it did not make more.

The VIX term structure appears to be returning to normal, but first glances can be deceiving.

VIX was all over the place on Friday's trade as good earnings news was juxtaposed against the French elections.

Friday saw VIX print a low of 13.85 (in early trade) and hit a high of 15.33 shortly after 1:30 PM EST; spot volatility settled down in the last half hour of trade to 14.63.

In keeping with the strongly negative correlation these two indices generally hold, the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) hit its intraday highs (2356) in early trade and its lows at around 1:30 EST (2344.50).

Financials led the market decline; the sector is now down 1.74% over the past month. Utilities was the only sector to "meaningfully" gain yesterday.

Thoughts on Volatility

At first glance, it appears that the VIX is resituating itself into its traditional shape of the last few years: one of contango. Be that as it may, what we find more interesting is how flat the curve actually is.

Take the lowest contract shown above: the June. The absolute gap between the low June contract (14.22) vs the high contract - the Dec (16.75) - is a mere 2.53 points! That's a combined total of 17.8% from low to high.

By way of contrast, over the last couple months we have seen periods where the gap just between F1-F2 was 15%! That's a lot of contango!

We believe the significance here is that the shape of the curve is going to change a lot more frequently. To be clear, these changes do not necessarily favor either volatility bulls (NYSEARCA:VXX) or volatility bears (NASDAQ:XIV). What it means (to us anyway) is that volatility is going to wrestle back and forth a lot more than either side has been used to since say mid 2012.

If we are correct, it also means that positions that have done very well (say XIV) will have to become less "positions" and more "trades"… something that you don't just hold onto and watch it gather value.

In our last bulletin's conclusion, we posted this chart for options straddle data. We mentioned that in the three months since we've been writing Market Volatility Bulletin, we have not once seen a one-week straddle priced over $40.

We update our table every day that we report for the at-the-money pricing and vols on the weekly, monthly, and quarterly straddles.

Currently, the weekly is quite bid, but the monthlies and quarterlies are not quite buying in to the notion of sustained heightened volatility; not yet anyway.

Now, we must here remind readers that over the last couple months, we have seen vols for all these expiries at significantly lower levels. For instance, on our Jan 25 piece we recorded the following table:

Indeed, low-vol has been the order of the day for the last year or so, granted with a couple exceptions such as Brexit or the period surrounding the US election.

Look at the contrast to straddle prices due to changes in implied vol between yesterday and Jan 25: $14.50 for a one-week straddle in Jan vs. $41.75 quoted yesterday! $46.50 vs. $61.75 for a monthly; $95 vs. $109.50 for the quarterlies.

The fact is, these vol levels are still fairly tame. We could see much higher levels from here.

Our belief is that vol is trying to muscle its way out of a low-vol pattern that has characterized the nature of trade for the last several years. The fact is that while there will be spikes higher, that is not what will mark the true nature of the structural change.

Rather, what will mark the structural change will be when the deep end of the term structure works to move higher in an attempt to "keep up" with the front end.

Please share your thoughts! If you use ES option vol to gain your own insights that you'd like to share, please let us know.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new sim trade. Specs are as follows:

Trade End Date: Apr 22 (tomorrow)

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: muted short call

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 10 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

Quick note: Throughout these pieces, the Strategy remains virtually unchanged, even though we comment on Tracking the Trade almost every day. This is not an accident. Rather, we really want you to see what our thoughts were when we initiated the trade.

Now, we could be absolutely dead wrong (happens a lot!). But it is nice to be able to get context for why we initiated as we did. That adds to the educational value of the exercise.

There appears to be resistance at around 2370 on the S&P. If the market is going to melt up, we do not see it doing so soon. Still, strong earnings reports over the next couple weeks could provide the fodder for a rally, even if it does not hold.

Furthermore, the fact that bulls were able to hold on so well last week in the wake of the air strikes on Syria, the write-down to Q1 GDP, and the weak jobs number, tells us that at least here as we initiate, bulls are not ready to throw in the towel quite yet. The visual from last Friday morning's market action demonstrates this reality.

Finally, we want to pick up vol where it's fairly cheap (to the upside) and sell it where it's a bit more expensive (to the downside). This practice is known as selling 'skew'.

With all this being the case, we will sell an in-the-money call, and hedge with an out-of-the-money call diagonal.

As we close this trade, ES sits at 2348; the range for the trade since initiation was 2323-2360. All told, S&P is down about 7 handles from where we sold the call last Monday, and vol is up since trade inception.

Tactics

The particular legs we will opened with were:

Sell the May5 2340 call

Buy two of the Apr28 2380 May5 2410 call diagonal

Let's take a look at the payoff diagram at the point of trade initiation:

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr28 expiration.

We will point out that this is a pretty ambitious spread to trade. There is no max loss, whereas the max gain is $1175 (we limited in at credit of $23.50). This was especially dicey given that when we initiated it appeared we were closer to the bottom of the recent trading range than the top.

One thing we will say is that when you are learning to trade, getting in a little over your head (in a sim account) can be a good thing. It's not a bad thing to learn early how to manage a losing position. This turned out not to be an issue on this particular trade, seeing as it ultimately us a profit. Still, it could have very easily gone the other way.

"How did the trade work out?"

We made a total of three trades for the two-week period. By trade close, ES had moved down by seven handles: in our favor, but all the same not a big move.

"Your base trade only moved higher by $1.50 - that's nothing!"

Yeah, pretty disappointing. We certainly had some periods where this trade was working nicely (up about $10 last week when ES was down around 2325).

What really caused the base trade to not do all that well was the increase in implied vol on the 2340 call. That call we simply did not want to give up!

We mentioned at trade inception that this position was more balanced (under most scenarios at least) than first meets the eye. This was because we thought that any meaningful move higher - which would have harmed us due to delta - would have been offset by likely moves lower in vega. Ditto the reverse. We had a slight move lower (delta-positive), with a corresponding large ramp-up in volatility, which stole away most the gains.

Below is the final payoff (with bid-ask on the left panel) for our base trade.

"How'd the mods do?"

We tried to get in with a mod on Monday; we bid too conservatively and didn't get the fill.

We scaled in with two of the same on Wednesday: the first time more aggressively and the second time lower for an average price of $.55/spread. This mod worked out nicely for us, as it had both theta and vega working for it by the end of trade. We picked up call it $1 on this.

The second mod - initiated on Thursday - did us no favors. Not that it harmed us mind you.

This was a calendar spread - buy back the May5 2340 call that we'd sold, and sell in its place an Apr26 2340 call. This trade was strongly theta positive. Given how backwardated volatility has come to be in light of French elections this weekend, the theta on the trade was completely offset by the differential in increased volatilities between the Apr26 and the May5. This trade was break-even.

Mind you, we held out on Thursday to get this one done at $5.00. We felt pretty good about it at that price. Turned out we still bid it too high.

"With 20/20 hindsight, what could you have done differently?"

In the grand scheme of things, this trade wasn't terrible. We made a few bucks. That said, toward the end of the trade, we could have taken a vol ramp-up more seriously. Short vol going into the finally turned out to be problematic.

"What would the best way of handling that have been?"

In hindsight (oh wouldn't that be lovely!), the best way to trade this would have been to buy the Apr26 Iron Condor on Thursday when the ES was trading around 2344 and vol was coming back in. Say 2325 2445 2465. That would have been a solid play that could have bolstered this position.

Naturally, we don't get hindsight. It's simply instructive to examine the trade ex-post to understand what worked and what could have been done better. In this particular case: buying back in some vol towards the end was the trade to make.

Mechanics: Closing the Position

We focus on hard closes in Tracking-the-Trade. We figure these instructional pieces can be difficult enough to follow without getting into alternative ways to "half-close" a position.

In practice, we would likely not literally close out each and every exposure. That adds to transaction costs, and ignores new opportunities. We refer to the act of closing down each and every position a "hard close"; toning down our exposure without eliminating it entirely we refer to as "soft closes".

The hard closes for this trade are fairly straight-forward. You really only need to be concerned about in-the-money options due to their frequently illiquid nature.

In this case, it is simply not a big issue. The only in-the-money option we have to contend with is the Apr26 2340 call. At the time we looked to close, the bid-ask on that option was $.75 wide.

Certainly not great, but not crazy, especially given the fact that we're headed into what may be a very volatile period.

We will tell you that we did some trading yesterday (not sim, but real), and we did get filled on every limit we put in, many of which were fairly aggressive. Bid-asks were wider than usual, but if you set the limits reasonably and the market doesn't run off too far in one direction (which of course under the right circumstances can be a big if), getting filled at the mid or even better was quite doable; even on a day like yesterday.

"What sequence would you unwind these in?"

Generally you want to balance your unwind to the largest extent possible. We'd likely start by buying back all the net-short calls around the 2400 region. Those are low impact and generally reduce our delta, albeit modestly.

From there, we'd likely trade the Apr26 2340 call vs. the two May5 2370 calls (a "backspread"). This would also be a fairly neutral trade in terms of Greeks.

Finally, we'd buy back the two Apr26 2370 2380 call spreads, which would effectively eliminate all our exposure.

The main idea: it doesn't always make sense to close down with all the same mechanics that you used to open. If you have multiple positions to exit, consider how to best balance them rather than mindlessly trading identically to trade entry.

Closing Thoughts

That wraps up our bi-weekly Tracking-the-Trade segment. Thank you for reading, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes.

Our belief is that investors are going to need to think more like traders in the coming months and years. Buy-and-Hold is a dead man walking due to: low interest rates, slow economic growth, unsustainably low vol, high degrees of household, corporate, and government debt, and high P/Es.

Of course we are not recommending panic or immediate liquidation. But we are arguing that a different skill set will be required to succeed over the next ten years than what was needed over say the last thirty. Times really truly have changed.

Now is not the time to panic. Now is the time to learn.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

