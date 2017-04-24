Valeant Pharmaceuticals Nearing Capitulation, Breaks $8.50

Capitulation is drawing near for Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), which made a new 52 week low of $8.36 on Friday, testing the nerves of most investors who are long the stock.

Capitulation is the act of surrendering to an opposing force in an act of war. The stock market is a battle every day between the bulls and the bears, with different stocks serving as the battlegrounds where the wars are fought.

This article is about behavioral finance and the process a stock goes through before the absolute capitulation bottom or bankruptcy.

Value Act feeling the pain, down 20% since the March 14 3M Valeant share purchase.

Shares of Valeant popped 4.5% on March 16th after hours as hedge fund Value Act announced in a 13F filing that they had purchased 3M shares between the prices of $10.88 and $10.81, increasing their stake in the company to 5.2%.

Fast forward to April 21st, and the stock is trading down 20% from where they averaged down. Interested investors can click here to view an interview on CNBC a year earlier, on March 14, 2016, when Value Act's Jeff Ubben shared his views on the company.

Behavioral Finance Lesson

Just because a stock might appear dirt cheap doesn't mean it cannot get a lot cheaper. In this case I question whether Valeant is cheap or a sucker bet.

Emboldened investors who bought Valeant on the belief that Value Act's investment would put a floor in the stock price are now questioning themselves.

Some investors may have made the mistake of heavily leveraging themselves in hopes of a quick rally off the perceived bottom; this could prove to be a fatal mistake, as they are now on margin and will be forced into capitulation. This is where the final bottoming process takes place, unless of course it goes to Zero and BK.

The dreaded downgrades and slashing of price targets.

As a long time trader and investor, I know the feeling of holding a stock through difficult times and thinking it is at or very near the bottom only to wake up one morning with a 30% to 50% target price reduction on a downgrade by one or more of the big trading houses. This is the kiss of death to anyone heavily levered in a single stock.

Wells Fargo recently downgraded the stock and cut their price target from $10-$13 to $7 to $10. The downgrade was not all bad as the possibility exists for a rebound, however it is more like a call option for the future and possible debt management going forward. Click here to see what Jim Cramer had to say last week about Valeant.

In my view, Wells Fargo is late to the party and once again covering themselves. Where were they 50% ago?

Last November 23rd, I advised investors when the stock was trading near $16 that I reversed my position on the company, explaining that I no longer had confidence in management and their ability to handle their debt. You can read that article here to understand my intuition into the markets.

New Drug pricing on Brodalumb: $3500 a month.

My Takeaway

Siliq (brodalumab) is several months away from launch, and there could be more delays. The drug is being spun as the cheapest injectable on the market for the depressing disease of psoriasis. There is a black box warning of suicidal thoughts associated with the drug. The company is going to offer financial support through a patient access program which I believe will eat into the bottom line profits.

In my view this drug will do little to save the company from the debt spiral that legendary investor Bill Ackman wrote to ex-CEO Pearson before Valeant started its collapse from $230 a share 20 months ago.

Capitulation

A final look at the charts

It looks like Bill Ackman's emails to Pearson were an exact foreshadowing of the events to come. Above is a 10 year monthly chart, and here one can see the devastating decline from the $230 level in August of 2015 to last Friday's close of $8.51.

Investors can see the green line of support around the $7 level. Ayone interested in taking a long position should consider waiting for the big capitulation drop on huge volume to enter around $6.88 for a possible quick dead cat bounce. Because I do not trust management, I will not be buying unless certain facts change with regard to debt repayment and capital management.

Large insider buy from CEO a must.

At this point in the game it is imperative in my view for the CEO Joe Papa to make a very substantial buy with his own money thereby making a statement to the markets that he believes in the company's future ability to remain solvent.

On behalf of Valeant longs (of which I am not) I call on him to put up $12 to $17M of his own money and buy a minimum of 1.5M to 2M shares of this company in the next 10 days or suffer more significant downside. That bullish act would be a strong sign of his belief that the bottom is in.

Conclusion

Valeant is in a death spiral - the stock is down 65% since November 2016. The company is struggling under $30B in debt, having seen multiple downgrades from various trading houses piling on near the bottom.

Value Act is getting taken out to the woodshed for a good old fashioned whipping (down 20%) from their recent 3M share buy in of Valeant at $10.81 and $10.88. Bill Ackman took his medicine about $5 to $6 ago and I bet he is glad he did.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals is nearing capitulation, although I still have not seen the final signs as of yet; I believe the time is near, and will possibly be in the next week or two. To be clear I do not trust management and have stated that in previous articles. I am not sure if the company can survive without restructuring debt, so at the current time it remains a no touch for this trader.

As always, do your own research and always have an exit strategy in place before buying any stock.

