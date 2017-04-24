DryShips Inc.: April 21st Update On Stock Issuance

Equity remaining to be issued under the current Prospectus Supplement was $167.5 million at April 21st and equity market value shriveled to just below $91 million.

DryShips stock issuance slowed to approximately $5.9 million due to the decline in trading volume and the continued to decline in the Company's stock price. Share count increased 6.9%.

The F-3/A included updated information regarding the continuous offering of common stock through Kalani Investments for the four day period April 18th through 21st.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) filed an F3/A (Amended Prospectus Supplement) to update its disclosures to reflect the recent acquisition announcement of an additional Kamsarmax vessel and the signing of a Newcastlemax TC. Page 18 of the F-3/A contains updated information on the current continuous equity offering through Kalani Investments. The disclosure regarding the equity raise was less fulsome than that contained in prior 6-Ks but the following information could be gleaned by comparing it with the prior filings.

$5.89 million was raised through the issuance of 3,766,421 shares.

The average issuance price was $1.5637, a 9.07% discount to the VWAP of DRYS for the four day issuance period.

The share count increased 6.9% to 58.68 million.

No information was provided regarding the Fixed Amount Requested.

Takeaways

DRYS stock priced declined 19.7% from April 17th to April 21st as the Company continued to try to cram stock down the throat of a hostile market. As detailed in the table below, the shares issued equaled only 10.62% (up slightly from 8.86% last week) of the volume traded, but the market was not even able to absorb that paltry amount without cracking almost 20%.

Interestingly, DRYS did not disclose the Fixed Amount Requested of Kalani Investments so it is not possible to assess how much it was hoping to issue. What is clear is that even if equity issuance as a % of volume traded was higher, the absolute amount of equity issued would still be quite low in comparison with what remains to be issued. This is illustrated under the columns titled Theoretical.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S April 17th (millions) 54.915 Remaining Offering (millions) $173.40 Dates of Issuance April 18th - 21th Shares Issued (millions) 3.7664 Avg Issuance Price $1.5637 Volume Traded (millions) 35.46 VWAP $1.7196 Value Traded (millions) $60.98 April 21th Close $1.55 Shares O/S April 21st (millions) 58.68 Actual Theoretical Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 10.62% 10.00% 12.50% 15% 17.50% 20% Shares Issued 3.7664 3.54615 4.43 5.32 6.21 7.09 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 9.07% 15% 15% 15% 15% 15% Est of Value of Equity Issued $5.89 $5.18 $6.48 $7.77 $9.07 $10.37 Remaining Equity Issuance $167.51 $168.22 $166.93 $165.63 $164.33 $163.04 Equity Market Value @ April 17th Close $90.96 $90.61 $91.99 $93.36 $94.74 $96.11 Remaining Issuance as % of EMV @ April 21th 184% 186% 181% 177% 173% 170% Remaining Equity Issuance @ 15% Discount to April 21th Close (shares/millions) 127.1 127.7 126.7 125.7 124.7 123.7

With a closing price of $1.55 on April 21st and trading volume declining, it is hard to envision a scenario for the trading week beginning April 24th in which DRYS breaches $5 million of equity issuance. At that pace, it would take more than 33 weeks to issue the remaining equity.

I would not be surprised to see DRYS announce an additional time charter(s) next week in a bid to bolster its stock price, boost trading volume, and facilitate more equity issuance as it tries to stabilize its stock price and buy time to complete a debt capital raise.

The ex-dividend date for the upcoming dividend payment is Thursday April 27th. Based on the current shares outstanding, the dividend would equal $.0426 per share, or 2.75% of the April 21st closing stock price. Given the downward price pressure on the stock, I am not sure the dividend will have much of an influence on price or volume during the week of April 24th. Trying to pick up pennies in front of a steamroller is dangerous.

Conclusion

My conclusions remain the same from last week. DRYS will not be able to complete the current equity offering and it will pursue a debt offering to raise capital sufficient to close its previously announced acquisitions. DRYS continued insistence on pushing equity into the market should not be a surprise given GE's callous disregard for shareholder value. Without a debt capital raise, the equity offering will eventually grind to a halt under the weight of constant issuance and related price declines.

DRYS clearly has sufficient asset value to secure debt financing and it will eventually complete a debt capital raise. However, investors (whether trading on the long or short side) should also anticipate that DRYS will shove through the remainder of the equity issuance subsequent to such a debt capital raise if the stock price bounces.

Miscellaneous

Two pieces of additional information that I gleaned from the F-3/A:

The third and fourth VLGCs have TCs at $28,833 per day, slightly below the $30,000 per day of the first two VLGCs.

Two Newcastlemax vessels are listed with TCs. The 2015 built vessel has an early termination date of December 2017 and a latest termination date of April 2018. The TC for this vessel was disclosed on April 12. The TC on the 2013 built 206k dwt Newcastlemax has early and late termination dates of August and December 2018. No information is provided about the charter rate though there was an allusion to it in the disclosure regarding its acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last several weeks on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will likely aggressively trade DRYS over the next several days, increasing and decreasing my position based on the stocks performance. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.