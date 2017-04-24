Market Outlook - Challenges Remain But Breakout Not Impossible

In my previous market outlook article, I concluded that sentiment is still strong, but that policy uncertainty could be a problem.

I am not changing my mid-term outlook. Economic sentiment is rock solid and supportive of higher stock prices in the near future. 2400 points for the S&P 500 shouldn't be a big problem. However, risks are also increasing. The uncertainty regarding the extend of Trump's policies could impact the performance of stocks quite a bit. Especially when you are long cyclical traders like transportation stocks and basic materials. The most important thing to do right now, it to evaluate if you can take a 2-3% stock market drop. I also mentioned the same thing in my previous market outlook. Make sure you don't get killed during a small sell-off. - Article: S&P 500 - Where Are We Headed (04/03/17)

The market is down about 0.5% since then. On top of that, we are seeing an interesting pattern.

Source: TradingView

Without trying to do a technical analysis, we see that the market has had 'extended' periods of weakness followed by strong rallies. Note that I am looking back until the start of the Q1/2016 growth cycle.

The current downtrend could offer great entries to benefit from a break-out.

America's top 1 leading indicator 'ISM manufacturing index' is still very positive when it comes to the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500 SPY. The correlation is sky high since the growth peak of 2014 and has not disappointed since then. That being said, we are seeing that current prices are mid-term entries. The market could easily go up to 2400-2450 without any short-term Trump magic.

By 'magic' I mean the early announcement of a big infrastructure plan or tax plan.

During the last trading week, we got a tweet from President Trump which mentioned the following:

Source: Twitter

However, next Wednesday will be about specific governing principles. The full plan will probably be revealed in June of 2017.

This will put the focus on the 'usual themes' like leading growth indicators. The latest Empire State and Philadelphia indicators showed that growth is likely to decrease a bit in April. Empire State had a rather big drop while Philadelphia is still indicating a higher ISM index.

The next few regional numbers will give us more reliable info. However, at this point, I expect to see a lower ISM index. Especially because the Markit flash PMI kept falling in April.

As bullish as I am, it is still important to look through the eyes of a perma bear to avoid a tunnel vision. As a perma bear, I would say that we are witnessing the start of a new growth slowing cycle. Markit has topped and US regional indicators are starting to slow. However, this theory can be killed very easily. Regional capital expenditures have grown even further. Underlying indicators are not showing a slowing cycle. At this point, we are seeing slower growth at high levels. This is not uncommon. Even in times of rapid expansion.

This is important because coincident indicators like industrial production have not shown great numbers yet - despite strong leading numbers.

I wrote a short article about industrial production on my own website. A part of my conclusion can be seen below.

...companies are looking further into the future. Thanks to Trump's policies and promises. - Industrial Production Has A Long Way To Go

In the end, it means that leading indicators need to stay strong. Dwindling confidence would likely push coincident numbers back to the 0% growth line. This would be bad due to the massive post-election rally which priced in a lot.

Talking about the post-election market, we see that a lot of my trusted sentiment indicators are falling again. I always look at the ratio spread between cyclical and less cyclical assets to see whether traders are willing to take risk.

Upper left graph: transportation stocks vs. Dow Jones

Lower left graph: Australian Dollar vs. Japanese Yen

Upper right graph: basic materials vs. utilities

Lower right graph: high yield bonds vs. government bonds

One of the reasons sentiment is lower, is lower confidence that Trump's infrastructure and tax plans are going to be as big as expected.

Another very important factor is the French election. While I am writing this, we know that both Macron and Le Pen have made it. In other words, both are going head-to-head in about two weeks. I personally believe that Macron is going to win. Most people who were unsatisfied with the way France handles the refugee and euro crisis have voted for Le Pen. Most remaining voters are likely going to vote for Macron. Note that this is not my personal political view. Just a honest outlook based on my research. I probably have to add that I am aware of 'populist' surprises like we saw during the Brexit vote or the US election. i did call Trump's election, but I don't see many similarities this time. And in case anyone is interested: I am a supporter of Trump but I personally would not prefer Le Pen. Mainly because of her socialist policies.

I believe that my opinion is visible when looking at the EUR/USD. The first prices show that the European currency is up 1.9% versus the USD.

Conclusion & Outlook

I strongly believe that the odds are very high that stocks are going to do well over the next few days. Especially the French election will add to the relief rally. Besides that, it's important to focus on regional leading indicators. Next week, we will get Dallas on Monday, Richmond on Tuesday and Kansas City on Thursday. Leading indicators need to stay strong to support coincident indicators.

I personally sold some US stocks exposure last week. Only because I expected a serious euro rally after the election. This is a problem for me, since I live a euro country. That being said, I am not negative about US stocks. I believe that they will go up next week and offer some great returns.

My cash from last week will be invested in European stocks for the time being.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or an email. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

