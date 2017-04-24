Buy McDonald's At An All-Time High? Sounds Like A Recipe For Disaster

A recent article on CNBC suggests that McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) could extend its run after hitting a new all-time high. But a closer look at McDonald's financials show that it isn't as promising of an investment as they suggest.

Why Some Analysts Like MCD

The analysts in the CNBC article suggest that the fundamentals are lining up for a continued MCD run. They said that changes to the menu, such as the move to fresh beef, will lead to higher profits for the company. They also note that MCD's P/E ratio has dropped from its peak in 2016. They point out recent changes in the leadership and organization of McDonald's, which they claim should help it perform better in the future. The stock also has a high dividend of 3%, making it attractive for a long term hold. Revenues are expected to decline over the next 3 years though, but earnings per share are expected to increase thanks to higher margins.

The article also considered MCD's stock charts. A technical analyst noted that MCD recently broke out of its 18-month trading range (I dispute that this is a true trading range, but that's a discussion for another time). The technical analysts in the article feel that MCD could run another $20. But the analysts also hedged their bets by noting that MCD has failed to breakout under similar circumstances in the past.

What the Charts Actually Say About MCD

The CNBC article assumes that MCD's stock chart is in line with its fundamentals. But a weekly chart of MCD shows that it's highly speculated. The stock spent the better part of 2016 in a downtrend. It then recovered in November 2016, and trended up strongly from its bottom during the Trump rally.

Figure 1: Weekly chart of MCD. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart shows that MCD moved up strongly throughout 2017. It consolidated throughout March, and then broke out in April to reach a new all-time high. The volume bars look strong; they're consistently moderate to high in height and green volume dominates. We can also see some volume spikes, which shows that high frequency traders like to trade this stock as well.

Figure 2: Daily chart of MCD. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Now let's check a few indicators. Wilder's Relative Strength Index has remained high on the chart, confirming the price strength of MCD. It's getting a little overextended though and has moved well into overbought territory. Stochastics has failed to hit the bottom of its range several times and is looking very strong. Right now it's headed back the overbought line after a recent crossover.

Figure 3: Indicators for MCD. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

So MCD looks red hot right now and is moving up rapidly. It's not topping yet, but it is highly speculated and the recent candles look small and weak.

What About MCD's fundamentals?

Now let's take a look at the fundamentals to see if they're as strong as CNBC suggests, and if they justify the trend we see in the charts. We'll start with revenues, which have been flat overall for the past several quarters. Revenues have been up and down, and now show a weakening trend. Net income, on the other hand, climbed for three quarters but then fell last quarter. Revenues are also declining year over year, but net income is increasing year over year. This is troubling, as both numbers should move in the same direction. It shows that the CFO might be capitalizing expenses to make net income look better. Cost of revenues has stayed flat overall, which is a plus. These numbers are ok, but not great and don't justify the overly optimistic run we see in the charts.

Figure 4: Income Statement for MCD. Data provided by Google Finance.

McDonald's has a lot of long term debt that climbed throughout 2016. Debt did fall a little last quarter, so the company could be getting its finances back under control.

Figure 5: Balance Sheet for MCD. Data provided by Google Finance.

So what about the P/E ratio? The P/E ratio hasn't improved all that much, despite what the CNBC analysts think. As of 4/21 the P/E ratio was 24.35. It's not exactly low right now. And the problem with P/E ratios is that they are easily manipulated by companies. We're better off considering revenue growth when selecting stocks to hold.

To that end, let's take a look at last quarter's earnings report for MCD. CEO Steve Easterbrook promised a streamlined company that will perform better going forward. His commentary seems cautiously optimistic, though he warns that the company's first quarter performance may not beat what it achieved last year. The report doesn't give any specific guidance for the first quarter 2017, which is disappointing. But analysts expect earnings per share of $1.32 on revenues of $5.47 billion. Both numbers are lower than last quarter, and lower than the first quarter of 2016. According to earningswhispers.com, MCD may surprise us with an earnings per share of $1.36. But that's still a lower number quarter over quarter and year over year. It would also be the second quarter that revenues dropped. MCD's fundamentals aren't improving, they're declining. McDonald's reports on April 25th before the markets open, so we'll see then if their financials continue to drop.

Conclusion

The charts show that MCD is running hot and climbing swiftly. The stock's outrunning its financials, however, and will eventually come back down to earth. It's also at high risk for profit-taking, since it's run up so high just before an earnings release. Pro and long-term traders may decide to start selling out to capture their profits, especially if the earnings report is disappointing. There's still a chance that speculation will continue to drive MCD upwards. But there are better performing, lower priced, and less risky stocks out there to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.