Has Gold Run Its Course?

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) will see an interesting week of trading as we finally get some specifics as to the current administration's tax plan. Not only that, but the French elections have just completed their first round of voting and markets are taking a sigh of relief. The solution of this highly anticipated event should bring about a reduction in volatility during the upcoming week. Many of the global macro risks that were on the table just a week to two weeks ago have begun to settle, as well, and it seems apparent that the need for gold in the upcoming week will decrease.

Source: Reuters

Will Gold Pullback?

The last two weeks have been impressive for those who have taken on a long position in gold. A resurgence in volatility across the global has bumped up the need for safe haven assets like gold and after gold spent a few weeks under its 200 DMA, it spiked above and is now currently trading around $1,285/oz. The next clear resistance level is $1,300/oz, but for that level to be broken, we're going to need to see a larger amount of volatility than what was present the last two weeks and that may be a difficult feat to accomplish.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of the SPDR Gold ETF, we're seeing naturally a similar pattern. Gold is slightly overbought here, but traders earlier last week edged gold down from the 70+ reading on the RSI. The 200 DMA trend isn't up and that's important to know. Usually, when the slope of the 200 DMA is up, you want to get ahead of it and be long gold. The caveat, here, is that the 50 DMA's slope has increased and may be looking to over take the 200 DMA earlier this week. That would be cause for bullish support and could keep GLD above the $120 mark.

Source: Bloomberg

There are really two key factors I'm focusing on this week: tax reform and the French elections. It's been a few months since President Trump took office and one of the largest topics he campaigned on was tax reform such that corporate taxes would be heavily reduced, creating strong growth in earnings, and that marginal tax rates would be decreased. It's being talked about as something that the market hasn't seen since the Reagan administration. Over the past couple of weeks, a confluence of global risk factors created a swelling in volatility and that lent support to gold, which finally broke its 200 DMA.

As you can see below, volatility is currently trading above its primary moving averages, which is a potentially welcomed changed from nearly five months of relatively low volatility after the election. Volatility may edge down to kick off this trading week, as traders went short volatility to end the week, even though the gauge ended up close to 3.4%. If volatility declines this week back down towards 13 or even 12, then we should expect gold to exhibit relative weakness. I don't think gold would fall back down to its 200 DMA inside of a week, as that would be nearly a 3% shift, but an approach to $1,265/oz isn't out of the question.

Source: Bloomberg

On Friday, the markets received word that the Trump administration will be unveiling the specifics behind its tax plan. Just over 10% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported Q1 2017 quarterly earnings, but the next three weeks are jam-packed with companies reporting. Right now, these companies have shown an increase in earnings of 18.7%, on average, which far surpasses the expectations that have been floating around of 7-9% earnings growth. This preliminary number obviously has to be taken with a grain of salt since it represents just a fraction of the overall index, let alone the American equity markets, but it is support for investors to reduce their allocations to gold and subsequently increase them in equities.

Much of the earnings strength has come from financials, where the likes of Citibank (NYSE:C), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) have all seen drastic increases in earnings thanks to higher net income margins on the back of higher short-term interest rates and quality performance from trading divisions. Earnings from financials are up a whopping 26.8% YOY. That's what makes Trump's tax plan so important. If it further helps to reduce the burden that large corporations, banks included, pay, earnings growth will remain strong for at least the next couple of years - another piece of support to have a higher allocation to equities and a lower allocation in gold.

The announcement on the specifics of the tax plan will be released Wednesday and that's assuredly going to be an interesting day for the markets. The new tax plan will focus on simplifying what is a rather complex current system, with the overarching theme being large tax cuts. There will also be a large focus on tariffs and placing heavier burdens on foreign exporters that sell goods here in the United States. It'll be interesting to see how this pans out, but there's not much color on this topic until Wednesday. The simple thesis adaptable from this is that with a higher level of projected corporate earnings from a large cut in taxes, we should see investors more bullish and want to move out of safe haven assets, like gold.

French Elections Of Critical Focus

A few thousand miles away, France is undergoing a monumental change. The uncertainty around the French elections has been one of the core reasons why volatility has ticked up over the past couple of weeks, and why the CAC 40 trended down to 5000 after surpassing 5100 earlier in the month, seen below. Yesterday, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen gained the highest number of votes out of what was a very challenging race, with four candidates in a close race until the end. Macron took home about 800,000 more votes than Le Pen, but the two will be facing off in a second round of voting on May 7. That will be a critical event for the markets. Markets are already calming down and the euro is seen strengthening against a basket of global currencies.

Source: Bloomberg

The moral of the story here is that this large event, while not fully finished, has been partially resolved and, thus, warrants a decrease in volatility and a decrease in the need for safe havens. The market impact may have been a sell-off if Jean-Luc Melenchon had won, as an exit by France from the European Union may then have been more than a possibility. With the euro gaining considerable strength right now, clearly investors are content with the first round's outcome and we should see inflows to European equities this week. The first round of voting was incredibly close and further supports gold's increase last week, but for the upcoming week, there won't be nearly as much buying power for the precious metal.

Source: BBC

Conclusion

I don't believe there's enough bullishness in the market at the present moment to support the trade of shorting gold futures and associated ETFs. With that being said, as global macro factors work to resolve themselves fairly quickly, the need for gold in a portfolio is marginally diminishing. Trump's tax plan, if viewed as support for a greater increase in corporate earnings, will likely be core resistance against gold. As the French election moves into its next stage, we should start to see pressure be taken off the table and a further reduction in the need for safe haven assets. While there are still an ample amount of risks on the table, I expect gold and GLD to finish the week lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.