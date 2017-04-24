Most everyone wants a bite of O, when it’s on sale.

OLP is a higher risk REIT and shares should continue to under-perform.

Last week I was reading an article by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Jussi Askola. I enjoy reading his work, and most of the time we agree on our REIT picks, except this time.

To begin, I think Askola and I agree that Realty Income (O) is a “premium REIT” and deserves a “premium valuation”. However, I strongly disagree that One Liberty Properties (OLP) “is a better pick than Realty Income.” Askola went on to say,

...it could be argued that given the low valuation, the downside of OLP may be more limited and that it may even outperform Realty Income on a risk-adjusted basis going forward.

I was not planning to write an article on OLP, but this comment (by Askola) prompted me to debunk the claims,

I just think that OLP is very underrated given its many similarities to Realty Income and very low valuation.

To put it bluntly, there are really no similarities to Realty Income and One Liberty Properties. By making the comparison, it should become strikingly clear that these two REITs are not even “kissing cousins”. The title to my article should set the record straight that “you’re comparing apples to oranges.”

Size Matters

One Liberty Properties commenced as a public REIT in December 1982 and the Great Neck-based REIT is one of the smallest Net Lease REITs with a market cap of around $450 million.

OLP is the smallest Net Lease REIT and O is the largest, but it’s not so much a battle based on size alone. OLP has been a REIT since 1982 (over 35 years) and the company is still the smallest Net Lease REIT…why?

As of September 2015, OLP owned 119 properties in 30 States, most of the properties are located on the East Coast:

O has an Equity market cap of $16.0 billion and EV of $21.3 billion, and a much larger portfolio of assets, that includes over 4,900 commercial properties leased to 248 commercial tenants, operating across 47 industries, and located in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Because of the smaller size, OLP has considerably higher geographic risks that limit the company's diversification. As you can see below, there are just two properties on the west coast.

OLP’s portfolio also has a much higher-risk profile (more on that later) and this means that the company is not able to mitigate the geographic risks as well.

Most concerning is that OLP's portfolio is heavily-weighted with several questionable tenants.

While many net lease REITs like Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NNN) own high-profile buildings leased to name-brand companies (like Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), etc.), OLP’s portfolio is “sub-prime” with tenants that do not represent the same model of repeatability as the stalwart REITs – O and NNN. Here's a snapshot of OLP's top 5 tenants:

Keep in mind, OLP's tenants are not necessarily bad, it's simply that many of them have higher risk.

For example, OLP's top tenant, Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) is an 87-year-old home furnishing retailer with over 100 showrooms in 16 states. The company has been publicly traded since 1929 and has actually managed previous recessions quite well (HVT's sales per sf were $148 in 2010 and $183 per sf in 2014).

The problem with Haverty is not the balance sheet either - the company has hardly no debt.

The biggest problem with Haverty is Amazon (AMZN).

The internet gorilla is doing a good job of luring shoppers away from furniture stores and the number of furniture showrooms is decreasing. In order to weather the online competition, Haverty’s must continue to provide innovative offerings in a multi-channel format.

OLP owns 11 HVT-leased buildings that comprise 611,930 sf. All of the properties are subject to a unitary lease that expires in 2022 (the rent per square foot for the portfolio is $7.47).

In 5 years Haverty "could" walk away from all of these buildings and that's a blow to OLP's earnings stream. I'm not saying that will happen, but it could.

OLP's #5 tenant is Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), representing 3.5% of contractual rental income. OLP owns 7 ODP properties representing under 200,000 sf - 4 locations are subject to similar leases which expire in 2025. In order to extend the 4 leases, OLP reduced rent by an average of 7% from the prior rent. OLP sold 3 ODP stores in 2012 (and 1 in 2016).

ODP is rated B2 by Moody’s and similar to Haverty, the office supply retailer is battling with Amazon.

Alternatively, O places a strong emphasis on strong unit-level cash flow coverage (specific to each industry). The REIT seeks tenants with service, nondiscretionary, and/or low price point components to their business. Over 90% of O’s retail portfolio has a service, non-discretionary and/or low price point component.

O’s non-retail tenants are comprised primarily of investment grade tenants such as FedEx, Boeing, GE, Diageo, Walgreens. O’s diverse tenant roster and investment grade concentration reduces overall portfolio risk.

The Most Important Thing To Know

In the book by Howard Marks, The Most Important Thing, the author explains.

When you boil it all down, it’s the investor’s job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.

As I was reading over Askola’s article I did not see any reference to OLP’s weighted average cost of capital (or WACC). He simply pointed to valuation:

Both REITs are less different than you might first think when seeing the valuation and higher dividend yield. The real major difference is the valuation here.

In other words, there’s a reason that OLP has a higher yield and lower P/AFFO valuation, the company operates in a completely different hemisphere (than O). Let me highlight O’s WACC:

Cost of Equity: 3.05 AFFO/sh guidance midpoint/$61.75 stock price = 4.93%

Cost of debt = 3.4%

WACC = 2/3 equity + 1/3 debt = 4.1%

(in reality, it's actually lower than that because O uses free cash flow instead of equity. Cash has a 0% nominal cost).

As you can see, this is an impressive competitive advantage for "The Monthly Dividend Company." Now let's examine OLP:

Cost of Equity: 2.11 AFFO/sh/$24.33 stock price = 8.67%

Cost of Debt: 4.5%

WACC ½ equity + ½ debt = 6.59%

But remember, O has a much more conservative debt structure (1/3 debt) so to provide an "apples to apples" score, OLP's WACC would actually be 7.30%.

In other words, OLP is taking on more than just credit risk (buying lower quality assets), it is also taking on balance sheet risk. The leverage is around 50% of assets:

As you can see the acquisition history has been choppy with a range of investments. Again, OLP has to take on higher leverage and invest in lower quality properties (than most other peers):

Note that OLP has a number of multi-tenants assets (unlike O) and a few apartment properties. Also, OLP takes on more balance sheet risk as the company is also a lender:

As noted above, OLP's investment history has been lumpy:

OLP has maintained a consistent occupancy history; however, there are a number of imminent concerns related to lease expirations with Haverty and the more recent rent reductions with Office Depot. Given the higher leveraged profile, a modest occupancy decline could negatively impact OLP's profit margins.

OLP has generated a steady growth history, as illustrated below:

OLP has also maintained a steady dividend growth history:

However, the payout ratio is climbing…

I’m not claiming that OLP has reached the “sucker yield” status, but it’s important to acknowledge that OLP does not have the same level of geographic or tenant-based diversification as O. If Haverty does not renew its leases in 5 years, OLP could see a substantial decline in revenue (6.8%), leaving no margin of safety in terms of OLP’s payout ratio.

Also, keep in mind that OLP has a history of cutting its dividend, and O has never cut its dividend, and in fact, it has increased it 23 years in a row.

You’re Comparing Apples to Oranges

Now let’s compare the apples to oranges…

…now comparing P/FFO…

So what is the main difference between the apple O and the orange OLP?

Howard Marks sums it up as follows,

RISK is the most interesting, challenging, and essential aspect of investing.

In summary, I decided to write this article so investors could understand the risk they are taking as it relates to OLP. By paying close attention to a prospective company’s risk profile (and WACC), investors can distinguish between the winners and the losers. Here’s a snapshot of OLP’s performance since December 2014:

In conclusion, I would not recommend investing in O at the current price point; however, I do not consider OLP a “better alternative”.

As I explained, OLP is a higher risk REIT and shares should continue to under-perform due to enhanced leverage and lack of diversification. There are no catalysts to support OLP’s movement into a “premium” valuation level and if investors are seeking income, I suggest taking a look at the preferred REIT model in the Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter.

Also, there are a number of commercial mortgage REITs that provide comparable yield. (I am including a commercial mortgage REIT report in the upcoming edition of the newsletter).

Again, thanks to Jussi Askola for the article that led to my article. There is no debate that O is a premium REIT! Most everyone wants a bite of O, when it’s on sale…be patient...

