Accumulate $1 Million By Dollar-Cost Averaging AT&T

Methodical and periodic investing of equal dollar amounts removes the question of "Is it safe to invest now?"

Dollar-Cost Average Your Way To $1 Million With AT&T

A recent article, "Aspiring Retirees: Dollar-Cost Average Your Way To $1 Million," drew spirited responses, near 200 comments and lots of interesting perspectives on the topic of dollar-cost averaging. I'd recommend it and encourage you to add your own two cents. It's a good primer for what follows here.

In another recent article dealing with the accumulation of $1 million for retirement, "You've Accumulated $1 Million For Retirement: Time To Cash Out?" almost 120,000 readers examined the implications of uncertain markets at near-term tops, and 904 comments ensued with opinions all over the map. A review of that article will add color to today's discussion.

For the last few weeks, the markets have been in somewhat of a funk, mostly trending lower. It's as if the Trump rally has run into a brick wall. From the day of the election and several months going forward, it was as if the market knew only one direction: up.

SPY from November 8, 2016, till March 1, 2017

This steady rise was tied to the many expectations flowing from the new president's promises to drastically cut taxes, for businesses and consumers alike, to rebuild America's infrastructure by spending $1 trillion and to eliminate regulations to streamline the way business is done.

The defeat of the repeal and replace of Obamacare legislation, which was also supposed to save the government lots of money, didn't work out as planned and promised. The executive order to stop the flow of immigration was challenged on constitutional grounds and stopped in its tracks, twice. These defeats have begun to change the narrative somewhat, with traders expecting less from other major legislative promises made.

Now that uncertainty has crept into the minds of active market participants, the market has experienced a bout of profit-taking and has stalled. It appears to be in consolidation mode for the time being.

SPY from March 1 to April 21, 2017

Anxiety from the professional trader side has bled into the minds of small investors. "What if this represents the beginning of the next bear market?" they ask. After all, how high can the market go, and for how long, before the dreaded correction and bear market are upon us once again?

Dollar-Cost Averaging To The Rescue

As a brief recap for those readers unfamiliar with the concept:

Every investor is engaged in the quest to accumulate their first million in order to gain the comfort and security we all seek for retirement. We'll explore dollar-cost averaging as a strategy than can help us achieve this common goal and grab that brass ring at the end of a long working career. Dollar-cost averaging is an investment technique of buying a fixed dollar amount of a particular investment on a regular schedule, regardless of the share price. The investor purchases more shares when prices are low and fewer shares when prices are high. The basic premise is that dollar-cost averaging lowers the average share cost over time, increasing the opportunity to profit. The DCA technique does not, however, guarantee that an investor won't lose money on a particular investment. Rather, it is meant to further the concept of investment over time instead of investment as a lump sum."

Basic to the dollar-cost averaging technique is the commitment on the part of the investor to buy a set dollar amount of the same investment on a regular schedule, regardless of what the price might be. It is this discipline and this very unpredictability in price that infuses this strategy with its power.

Because the investor is investing the same dollar amount with each subsequent investment, when prices are high, he is buying fewer shares. Conversely, when prices are low, he is buying more shares.

For a clear and simple mathematical explanation of how DCA works, please see this article.

The Dividend Investor's Benefit From Dollar-Cost Averaging

In the same way that an investor can obtain average prices to help guarantee he never pays the highest overall price for his shares in any one position, the same can be said for the investor who is focused on growing his dividend income stream.

When a stock price goes up, its yield from the dividend goes down. Conversely, when the price of the stock goes down, yield on the dividend goes up.

The dollar-cost averaging technique works with the greatest efficiency and has the greatest impact on the investor's dividend income and yield when markets and the stock they are holding go down in price. Market corrections and bear markets are, by far, the best operating environment for this strategy for a few reasons:

1. When the investor commits to this strategy, it takes all emotions completely out of the equation. The panicky feeling that affects 95% of all investors during corrections and bear markets becomes the catalyst and reinforcement for the DCA investor to buy his positions, divorced from those fears affecting most small investors.

2. From peak to trough, most bear markets last 18-24 months. This is the most advantageous time period for the DCA investor. Each time the price of his stock cascades lower, the DCA investor is automatically getting more shares for the same dollar amount. Each month he does so, he is lowering his average price on his total position on that stock.

3. The dividend income investor practicing DCA during a bear market correction benefits from increasing his average yield received on his stock. Every time the share price drops, as long as the company continues its dividend, his yield is going up. If the company is able to continue raising its dividend throughout the correction (many have done so over the years as we'll demonstrate), the yield will increase even further.

4. This combination of share price compression and yield growth is what super-charges the investor's portfolio when the inevitable recovery takes hold. As share prices recover to the old highs and go on to make new highs in the next bull market, the DCA investor sees his automatic investments made at low prices bloom to new heights. At the same time, the dividend income investor who has taken advantage of those lower prices and subsequent higher yields has pumped up his annual income for the rest of his life and is in good shape to deal with his eventual retirement. His yield on cost will have increased substantially, confirming the utility of the strategy.

5. Some investors don't have the time or inclination to do the analysis necessary to clue them into when a stock is fairly valued, undervalued or overvalued. For these investors, dollar-cost averaging takes all the guesswork out of when to invest by putting each investment on autopilot, investing the same dollar amount on a set, regular schedule.

Through The Years, Dollar-Cost Averaging With AT&T

As promised in the earlier article, we'll now examine the costs and benefits of a DCA strategy, had it been applied to a dividend stalwart like AT&T (NYSE:T) over a thirty-year period. And we'll examine the different yields obtained and dividend amounts received as well, since that is our focus.

I've chosen a thirty-year period because many investors don't feel they have the wherewithal to begin investing in the stock market till about the age of 35. Many of them have the costs of starting a family, buying a new house, a new car and raising that family, such that it precludes having any funds left over to devote to investing for the future.

Since many retire around the age of 65, a thirty-year investing period would seem fairly representative for most folks.

Most folks employing the DCA strategy conceive of it as a monthly funding commitment, buying equal dollar amounts each month. Research encompassing a monthly approach would entail 360 separate data points (12 months X 30 years). For our purposes, and to simplify the research a bit, we'll examine the DCA method as if it were employed annually, beginning January 1st of each year.

AT&T Dollar-Cost Averaging, 1988-2017

Source: Author

In the beginning of this study, T was selling for $9.63 a share. The beginning investment of $20,000 bought 2077 shares. The annual dividend at that time was $.58, which conferred an initial starting yield of 6.02% and $1205 of annual dividend income. Held for 30 years, those shares currently bring the investor $4070.61 of annual income based on the current annual dividend rate of $1.96.

The yield on cost of that share lot bought in 1988 comes to:

$4070.61 / $20,000 initial investment = 20.35%

Over the following eight years, as the price continued to rise, from $9.63 to $28.31 in 1996, even though the dividend was increasing every year, the yield kept trending downward, from 6.02% to 2.91% in 1996. We can see the relationship very clearly here between price and yield: price up, yield down.

Also, while the stock price was lower, the investor was able to buy larger amounts of shares for that same $20,000 investment; 2077 shares in 1988 and only 706 shares in 1996.

Lower purchased share counts during this period brought progressively smaller initial annual income as well.

As the dividend continually increased over the 30-year period to its current $1.96 annual rate, the current income on those early share purchases has skyrocketed. $4071 is currently derived from those shares purchased in 1988.

Source: Author

With the price rising to $54.00 in 1999, we were able to buy just 370 shares. However, even with the dividend rising once again, the yield was down to a puny 1.72%.

By 2005, T's stock price had fallen more than 50% to $23.76 a share, enabling the purchase of more than twice as many shares for the $20,000 investment that year. And the yield had now climbed to 5.44%, more than doubling the annual income derived to $1088 for that new purchase.

Two years later, the stock price had risen some 60% and the yield was once again compressing, this time to just 3.77%. Of course, annual income from this new position decreased as well.

Source: Author

By 2009, thanks to the recent financial crisis, AT&T shares fell to the twenties and stayed in the twenties for four years. This enabled the DCA investor to pick up shares on the cheap and buy much larger amounts of shares once again.

Because the company continued to increase the dividend, even during this rough period for the whole economy, these increases packed a double wallop for the DCA dividend investor. Yields on purchases for those four years shot up to the mid-to-high 6% range, infusing much larger amounts of annual dividends into the portfolio.

From 2013 going forward, the share price went back into the mid-$30 range. Continued dividend increases found the investor obtaining yield in the mid-to-high 5% range. At the beginning of 2017, the stock was trending higher once again and the yield had fallen to 4.65%. As of Friday, the shares had fallen back to $39.93. The current dividend of $1.96 is offering a starting yield for new investors of 4.9%.

Where Did DCA In AT&T Get Us?

Periodic, systematic investing of $20,000 each and every year, on the first of each year, bought varied amounts of shares based on the price available in the market on that date. The total number of shares accumulated in this way resulted in 25,153 shares being bought.

None of these numbers accounts for the reinvestment of dividends to buy additional shares. Had we accounted for that, the share count would be much higher now. That's for another article.

A continually increasing annual dividend payment, rising from $.58 to today's $1.96, brought an ever-increasing stream of dividend income. The current annual income derived from these periodic investments now comes to $49,300. Again, had dividends been reinvested, the annual income would be that much higher as well. Since it is assumed that most investors in the accumulation phase would reinvest their dividends, it is safe to assume that annual dividend income would be much higher had we taken that into account in this analysis.

$20,000 annual investments done over a thirty-year period sums up to a total of $600,000 invested. Because the current dividend income comes to $49,300, the investor achieved a yield on cost of 8.22%:

$49,300 annual income / $600,000 investment = 8.22%

When we compare this yield on cost to the current yield of just 4.9%, it is apparent that the investor benefited greatly from his periodic investment regimen.

No one could know for sure that 2009 represented a durable bottom and go all in buying shares of AT&T at the prevailing lows, getting those higher yields. By the same token, in 1988, investors could not know with certainty that buying shares at $9.63 with all of their funds at one time would be safe and pay off big for the next 30 years.

Using dollar-cost averaging keeps the investor in the game during all market cycles and solves the conundrum of whether it's safe to invest now.

And dollar-cost averaging helped this investor reach his goal of accumulating not only good income on his investment, but he superseded that elusive $1 million sought by millions of investors for a comfortable retirement, arriving at a total portfolio value of $1,004,359.

We can only imagine, at this point, how much higher his total portfolio value might be if all of his increasing dividends were reinvested over the thirty years to buy more shares, which in turn would generate even higher annual income than the $49,300 already achieved.

To aid our processes of both choosing entry prices and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio over periods of time using the dollar-cost averaging method, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price of AT&T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next target purchase, should it occur at $39 per share, will yield us 5.03%, as shown in column L, higher than the current 4.71%, and will contribute yet another $492 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

We've set our first target entry price at $39, which is about a 2.3% discount to last week's price closing price and a 6.5% discount from pricing the week before. The next target we've chosen is $38.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 4.8% discount from last week's pricing, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 5.16%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in AT&T as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc.(NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.60% since launch on November 1, 2015.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, April 18, 2017

Note that even though the broad market has been retreating lately, with the S&P 500 losing another .29% and the Dow declining another .55%, the FTG portfolio had an opposite mirror performance, closing up a very robust .19%.

Year to date, the FTG Portfolio is ahead 7.80% compared to the Dow up just 3.85% and the S&P 500 up just 4.62%. Like last year, we are enjoying outperformance compared to the broad market by 103% so far this year. We have achieved more than double the gain of the Dow in price alone and 69% more gain than the S&P 500.

In addition, dividend income continues to grow apace.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income

Your Takeaway

The mechanics of dollar-cost averaging are simple to understand, easy to implement, extremely efficient and get the best results during market corrections and bear markets.

Making automatic, periodic investments keeps the investor from running scared with the herd and dumping his high-quality stocks. On the contrary, instead of just standing there and doing nothing, this method allows the investor to participate to the fullest extent while other investors throw in the towel in fear and panic.

Once emotions are removed, the investor is able to carry out a rational systematic plan that results in him being in the game, accumulating larger numbers of shares at ever-higher yields. He is in a position to celebrate his portfolio's increasing income and leave the worries about shrinking share prices to others.

The investor will no longer worry about whether it is safe to invest now, later or whenever. It will always be the right time to invest on a regular, periodic basis. Taking advantage of this mindset is very empowering. He'll never have the worry of wondering or having to figure out if the current price is a good price. This is due to the fact that over time, the markets rise more than they fall. Good quality stocks will participate in this perpetual motion, and the stock investor who stays in the game will normally profit from the capital gain and dividend income that follows.

We examined a study of AT&T that demonstrated these principles. There are other companies that have demonstrated the ability to bring similar results. Investors should not limit the practice of DCA to just one company. It is better to have a diversified portfolio of 20-50 equities. Dividing a periodic investment amount into each of a portfolio's constituents would be a good way to increase the probabilities of a good result, while mitigating the risk to any one stock that might not perform as well in the future.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you used dollar-cost averaging over long periods of time? Please share with us, in the comment section below, whether this method has shown positive results for you.

