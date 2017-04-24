Maiden Flight Fiesta: Boeing 787-10

While 2017 is likely going to be another challenging year for Boeing (BA) and competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to strengthen the order book, both jet makers continue to roll out and perform maiden flights for their next generation jets. Since 2016 a handful jets have made their maiden flight. In this article series, I will be looking at the maiden flights that occurred this year and last year, what we can expect and who are the customers and competitors for these aircraft.

Timeline

Figure 1: Timeline Boeing 787-10 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The Boeing 787-10 is the biggest member of the Boeing 787-10 family. It recently captured headlines as President Trump attended the roll out ceremony for the aircraft. The ‘history’ of this aircraft, however, goes back over 11 years when Emirates and Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) were discussing a possible stretch of the Boeing 787-9 in December 2005. A stretch would give airlines an alternative to the Boeing 777-200ER and compete with the Airbus A350-900.

In May 2013, Singapore Airlines became the launch customer for the type ordering 30 aircraft. A month later, during the Paris Air Show, the Boeing 787-10 was officially launched. Ten years after the start of defining stakeholder requirements the detailed design of the Boeing 787-10 was completed. In December 2016, the final assembly of the Boeing 787-10 officially started and the roll-out ceremony of the Boeing 787-10 took place on the 17th of February 2017. The first flight took place on the 31st of March with commercial service entry expected in 2018.

Specifications

Table 1: Specifications Boeing 787 Family

What we see is that the Boeing 787-10 shares most characteristics such as fuel capacity and maximum take-off weight with the Boeing 787-9. This means that the same wing is used for all variants and the Boeing 787-10 will have a lower design range due to its increased empty weight, higher payload and constant fuel capacity and maximum take-off weight.

Table 2: Specifications Boeing 787-10 and Airbus A350-900

If we compare the Boeing 787-10 and the Airbus A350-900, we see is that the Airbus A350-900 is ‘more airplane’ than the Boeing 787-10. The aircraft is designed for a range of up to 8,100 nautical miles. The aircraft’s range is primarily driven by the higher fuel capacity and the bigger wings. This, however, does not mean that the Airbus A350-900 is a better aircraft.

The Boeing 787-10 focuses on the shorter long haul segment, while the Airbus A350-900 with roughly the same capacity has a range capability that exceeds that of the Boeing counterpart by 25%. The higher maximum take off weight enables the aircraft to take more fuel on board, but also has to carry the slightly heavier airframe. This is where Boeing sees value in their Boeing 787-10. For airlines that do not require the range capability of the A350-900, the higher MTOW brings additional landing and navigation fees which add to the operating costs.

Pricing

With a list price of $312.8 million, the Boeing 787-10 has a higher catalog value than the $311.2 million Airbus A350-900. After discounts, however, the prices are comparable. Being a somewhat less capable aircraft, the Boeing 787-10 is forcing Airbus to bring its prices down to appeal over the entire range spectrum of the aircraft.

Customers

Figure 1: Boeing 787-10 Orders (Source: AeroAnalysis)

To date the Boeing 787-10 has accumulated 149 orders. Singapore and Etihad Airlines hold 40% of the backlog. For Boeing the -10 is important, since it should enable Boeing to realize higher profits per airframe. The -10 accounts for 12% of the total orders for the Boeing 787 program and 22% of the unfilled backlog.

Once the -10 has entered service and the overcapacity on the wide body market has ebbed away, I expect that some airlines will place follow up orders. An order from Singapore Airlines that has yet to be finalized will bring the total number of orders for the Boeing 787-10 to 168 and make the airline the biggest customer for the type with 49 orders.

Conclusion

The Boeing 787-10 clearly is not a match of the Airbus A350-900, but Boeing has never intended to bring the -10 as a competitor over the entire range. By keeping most of the design characteristics constant, the jet maker is reducing the production costs and tries to appeal to airlines that do not need the range capability of the Airbus A350-900. In the end, the Boeing 787-10 serves as an aircraft that should help Boeing eliminating the deferred costs overhang on the Boeing 787 program.

