CSX Multiple Expansion - A Catalyst For Class I Peers?

There is no guarantee that CSX will become the most profitable Class I in the near-term.

Source: Google Images

CSX (NYSE:CSX) is by far the top performing railroad stock during 2017. To date, the stock price has returned investors over 41 percent, not including any dividend payouts. As we all know, the primary catalyst for this performance has been the change in leadership as Hunter Harrison is now at the helm.

From the company's first quarter, the initial takeaway is that CSX will now be reporting non-GAAP diluted EPS. This should be of no surprise, as both Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), former Hunter Harrison led companies report non-GAAP as well.

On an adjusted basis, CSX witnessed a profit margin and operating ratio (OTC:OR) of 16.4 and 69.2 percent. This compared with GAAP performance of 13.6 and 73.1 percent respectively during the first quarter of 2016. This type of improvement, whether GAAP or not, is what investors are expecting Mr. Harrison to deliver. Over the near-term, investors have visions of profit margins greater than 20 percent and an OR approaching the low 60s.

I do not have a bias against this occurring over time. What I am interested in is the current multiple expansion which has occurred for CSX - and the relationship to other Class I peers based on profitability and ORs.

CSX today is far behind other peers including Canadian National, Canadian Pacific, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), when it comes to profitability and OR. Each step of progression may still place CSX behind some of its peers. Whether or not the company becomes the top performer for profitability and OR in the near-term will remain to be seen.

Today, investors are paying for this performance as if it is already here. CSX is currently trading 26.2 times trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) adjusted diluted EPS, and 22.7 and 19 times 2017 and 2018 analyst estimates. Prior to the Hunter Harrison announcement, CSX's stock price level would have yielded 19.1 times TTM results and 16.5 and 13.9 times 2017 and 2018 estimates. This reflects multiple expansion of approximately 37 percent.

Source: Transports In Focus

The TTM P/E ratio is not perfectly comparable, since three companies have already reported first quarter results. Regardless, CSX is clearly trading at a premium against all of its Class I peers whether TTM or future forecasts. The opposite side of the spectrum is Kansas City Southern, which trades at the lowest discount.

Source: Transports in Focus

While still focused on TTM numbers, CSX remains at the bottom of the group for both profit margin and OR, despite the significant improvement during the first quarter of 2017. Some investors will be quick to view this information as justification for the multiple expansion due to the anticipated progress over the near-term. But the question remains: should CSX command a strong premium as high as 30 percent in some instances over peers, when the likely best outcome over the near-term will be parity?

The point here is not to attempt to take away from the fact that CSX is on the path to improvement. In fact, I congratulate shareholders who have held this stock and recently received these strong stock price returns during 2017.

The focus is rather on the market's valuation and perception of CSX, relative to its peer group. Currently analysts are expecting CSX to generate a profit margin at 20.7 percent by 2018. At today's price, if a 21 percent profit margin were held constant, and a P/E of 23 was applied over the long-term, CSX's average annual stock price return moving forward would be close, but still below some peers even when including lower P/E multiples for all other Class Is. To me this suggests that the market expects CSX to improve greater than 2018 expectations.

When we start looking out to the future, things become less certain. But what this information presents places more of a focus on the valuation of CSX's peers, rather than what the "right" multiple of CSX should be. The market has assigned CSX a premium because the Mr. Harrison is at the helm and the company reported strong performance. But Kansas City Southern's results were also very strong. We can expect that BNSF, Canadian National, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific will have varying performance, with much higher expectations for the first two.

For the year, all other peers are much lower than CSX for performance. I do not expect any other rail operator to rise to CSX's level throughout the year, but I do see the justification for varying degrees of multiple expansion for this group. You never want to say never, so, if any consolidation were to occur, say BNSF (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) were to look to acquire Kansas City Southern, this would obviously lead to a significant spike.

Two of the first three Class Is to report have both displayed strong results versus last year. Both companies had varying degrees of rail traffic performance ranging from one to five percent. The majority of Class Is have witnessed rail traffic within or even higher than these levels.

As the railroad industry continues to witness strong performance versus last year's contraction bottom, the opportunity for the market to digest each company's performance will allow for broader multiple expansion. Each case is not the same, as Kansas City Southern is currently facing political uncertainties in both the U.S. and Mexico which may add to volatility and/or weigh on valuation levels.

Political uncertainties aside, I see the most likely multiple expansion candidates being Kansas City Southern, Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific as the year plays out. I view Norfolk Southern's current level as slightly overvalued, but depending on earnings results would not be surprised to see it increase if performance is strong.

Over the long term, if CSX is going to command a substantial premium above its peers, the company will need to approach the 25 to 30 percent profit margin level. What is likely to occur rather, is a return to a lower multiple valuation at some point. Markets will continue to ebb and flow. Currently, CSX's strong momentum is a catalyst for improved multiple expansion for Class Is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.