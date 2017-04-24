Boeing Continues To Lose Orders For Its Jumbo Jet

In a previous article, I had a look at the order book for the Boeing (BA) 747-8 program. The most important observations were that African airline Arik Air had converted its order for the Boeing 747-8 and Nippon Cargo Airlines canceled their order for 2 Boeing 747-8F aircraft.

Order book

The changes mentioned above were as expected and were previously marked as orders that would likely be deferred or canceled. One change that I did not anticipate was the coupled cancelation and order for the Boeing 747-8I.

As expected, the Transaero order was canceled but only partially. At the same time, an unidentified customer placed an order for 1 Boeing 747-8I. This order leaves me puzzled, since one aircraft is not enough to operate a route. In order to operate a route 2-3 aircraft of the same type are required.

A single order could be an indication of two things:

An existing customer placed an order. A new customer ordered the aircraft and a follow up order will be placed in due time.

While a new order has been placed, this likely is an order for one of the 2 aircraft that already had been built by Boeing. So it is unlikely that this order will lead to Boeing building a new airframe.

As expected the Nippon Cargo Airlines order for which 2 unfilled orders remained was canceled, meaning that the airline has no unfilled orders. The latest aircraft out of 5 ordered by Silkway Airlines has also been delivered.

A delivery slot that was previously assigned to AirBridge Cargo Airlines has now been assigned to UPS (UPS). The number of orders from AirBridge Cargo, however, has not decreased.

If we filter out all completed orders we get the following overview:

What we see is that the backlog for the passenger variant of the Boeing 747-8 stands at 7 aircraft of which 3 are unlikely to be delivered. This results in 4 aircraft in backlog for the passenger jumbo.

The freighter variant of the Boeing 747-8 no longer has doubtful orders. The firm back log currently stands at 15 aircraft. So the backlog after subtracting the doubtful orders has shrunk to 19 aircraft reflecting the completion of deliveries to Silkway Airlines 1 delivery to ABCargo, 1 order from an unidentified customer, 1 cancellation from Transaero and 2 cancellations from Nippon Cargo Airlines.

Production and White tails

If we look at the backlog and subtract the aircraft that are already built and are awaiting deliver, we see that the backlog reduces from 19 to just 14 units. This would account for 28 months of production.

What can clearly be seen from the table above is the importance of the UPS order for at least some certainty in the future of the Boeing 747-8. With AirBridgeCargo firming up orders as they please there is little to no certainty regarding their order and requirement for fleet expansion.

UPS is taking one white tail freighter, while Boeing will likely lease the other white tail freighter to Atlas Air.

The white tail aircraft that remain are 2 VIP Boeing 747-8 airframes, 2 Transaero airframes of which 1 is likely going to be taken up by another customer and 1 Boeing 747-8I once destined for Lufthansa.

The Lufthansa whitetail is likely to be used for testing purposes for the Air Force On Program.

Leads

While 14 aircraft in backlog does not sound too reassuring for the programs future it is important to take into account the order potential.

With 31 potential orders there still is some hope for the Boeing 747-8. The presidential aircraft will almost certainly be built and it will be new aircraft not coming from Boeing’s pool of white tail jets. The AirBridgeCargo and UPS potential orders each for 14 aircraft are orders that Boeing can count on if the air cargo market shows robust growth figures that do justify either the purchase or lease of a heavy cargo lifter.

Conclusion

Despite some changes on the program things have worked out more or less as I predicted earlier. So the most recent changes for the Boeing 747-8 program do not materially change my view on the program:

The current firm order book gives reason to worry. The current backlog and backlog development hinges on order conversions from AirBridgeCargo Airlines and UPS. Boeing ended up in this vulnerable position because demand on the air cargo market has not materialized for a long time, which led to airlines canceling orders and not placing any orders. Instead, airlines such as AirBridgeCargo expressed their order intention and have been firming up one by one. In this way, the airline mitigates risk for itself in the case of growth falling behind expectations again.

Looking at the order potential, Boeing could secure another 5 years' worth of production. However, only if the cargo market shows robust demand, the majority of these orders will firm up.

Boeing has been aiming to sit out with its backlog until the replacement cycle for the Boeing 747-400 freighters kicks in, but I am unconvinced that this will bring the company a lot of orders to keep the line open at higher build rates.

The Boeing 747-8F is a valuable addition to its freighter fleet, but it remains part of a niche in a market that has been struggling.

