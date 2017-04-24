Kinder Morgan Inc: Buy Before They Raise The Dividend?

The company has had two significant pipeline developments last quarter, plus continued search for a partner for the Trans Mountain expansion.

For Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), late 2015 marked a turning point when the pipeline giant was pretty much forced to slash its generous dividend by 75% due to the distinct possibility for further downgrades from bond ratings agencies, which would have resulted in the loss of investment-grade debt ratings for Kinder Morgan.

Since then the company has been in a holding pattern, both the stock and the business itself. In a nutshell, the company's strategy since then has been to fund its backlog mostly through distributable cash flow, thereby growing EBITDA while keeping debt levels in check.

The end result is that debt-to-EBITDA levels have been declining steadily and more toward the peer range for midstream companies. When Kinder Morgan first cut its dividend some year-and-a-half ago debt was about 5.6 times EBITDA. That ratio is now down to 5.3 times and it is continuing to drop. Management says that it is more willing to look into significantly raising its dividend once that debt-to-EBITDA ratio gets down to 5.0 times.

Should investors jump in to Kinder Morgan before it raises its dividend again? This article explores that question.

A long road to go

Kinder Morgan has been steadily trimming its backlog, but that backlog is still a huge $11.7 billion (down from $12 billion last quarter thanks to a trim in CO2 capital expenditure). Kinder Morgan is looking to substantially reduce that backlog by searching for a funding partner for the Trans Mountain expansion project, a pipeline which moves crude from the Canadian oil sands to a terminal near Vancouver, for export to Asia.

The Trans Mountain expansion alone is expected to cost $7.4 billion, so I can definitely see why Kinder Morgan is looking to reduce exposure to this mega-project. Doing so will also reduce the amount of capital expenditure Kinder Morgan needs to deploy, which will in turn ease the forward debt burden.

While finding a partner for Trans Mountain definitely makes sense for Kinder Morgan in its current situation, I think it's also worth noting that at this point in the oil price cycle, the stronger companies are adding assets, not selling them off. I want to be in those stronger companies.

The rest of the backlog appears to be progressing fairly well. Two more Permian developments were announced. First was a non-binding open season for a new 1.7 BCF natural gas pipeline from the WAHA Hub in West Texas to Agua Dulce in South Texas and the Gulf Coast express project. DCP Midstream, which is a midstream subsidiary of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), announced its potential participation in the project, but the project has not yet been added to Kinder Morgan's backlog.

The second development in the Permian was the announcement of an open season on the EPNG system for capacity to the WAHA Hub and a possible expansion of that system.

The markets in which Kinder Morgan operate have been pretty flat, especially because natural gas production has been challenged by lower prices. (Just over half of Kinder Morgan's EBITDA comes from dry gas activities.) Distributable cash flow declined by 1% year-on-year last quarter, but that was only due to a sale of the company's 50% interest in the SNG pipeline. Excluding that divestiture, distributable cash flow was flat.

Mapping the dividend

Both Chairman Richard Kinder and CEO Steve Kean in the latest quarter voiced a desire to raise the dividend significantly by 2018, which is when management expects the debt-to-EBITDA level to get to where they want it to be. At the current 50 cent per year dividend, Kinder Morgan would pay only $1.1 billion in dividends, but the company expects to generate $3.7 billion in distributable cash flow.

Management said that they want a "strong" coverage ratio for their dividend. By that I suspect they will opt for a 1.2 times or 1.3 times coverage ratio, which was well above where it used to be before the dividend cut, and about equal to that of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which in my opinion is one of the better major pipeline companies (although there are other good ones as well). With DCF at 1.2 times the dividend, that dividend should just about triple, which could mean a yield of around 7% if you buy today.

Should investors jump in and grab shares now to get in early? I'm of the belief that you should hold off. According to management's latest comments, it's going to be at least a year before any dividend increases. Also, as I stated earlier, I prefer to be in the stronger midstream names that don't have to sell assets or look for joint ventures in things. There are plenty of other names in this space which never had to cut dividends and already have a manageable debt level.

One example, among others, is Enterprise Products Partners. Based on trailing EBITDA, Enterprise's debt is only 4.63 times EBTITDA. That means, even after Kinder Morgan hits its deleveraging goal, Enterprise will still be in better relative shape. It already has a coverage ratio of 1.2 times and a much smaller, more manageable backlog. As of today Enterprise yields a solid 6% with no wait. A bird in hand is always worth two in the bush, and this is one example of such.

Conclusion

I believe the pipeline space will benefit significantly from a Trump administration which is already making the regulatory environment more friendly for midstream pipeline builders. Investors can afford to be picky, however, and as of now I believe there are much stronger, comparable investment options than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.