BAT Going Down In Flames, Time To Buy Target

While Target’s plans have been less than stellar, the company’s ratios are already based on the results of the weaker planning.

The narrative on Target is fiercely negative, but investors are discounting the company twice.

Bloomberg’s latest report indicates that Trump is unlikely to include a BAT in his tax plan.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Trump's tax plan was unlikely to include the BAT (Border Adjustment Tax). That would be a substantial boost for many retail stocks. Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy's (NYSE:M), Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) are three of the stocks that would stand to benefit significantly. I don't know how long it would help Sears stay open, but Target remains a financial strong dividend champion that fell out favor with investors.

Outlook

I'm a bull on Target. To sum it up precisely:

Here Come the Bulls

Target has been held back by several factors. Among them were the boycott on stores and on shares. Then there was management providing negative guidance. There was (and still is) their plan to spend substantial amounts of capital on remodeling stores. I'm not loving all of management's decisions, but at these prices I think more than a few warts were priced in.

To even come close to justifying today's low prices, investors have to believe that margins are going to be absolutely hammered for many years. One of the best arguments for that kind of damage would be a border adjustment tax. Without a BAT, it should be hard to keep Target down.

In conversation with CNBC, Target's CEO suggested that the BAT would raise their effective corporate tax rate from 35% to over 75%. See quote below:

Where Does That Put Us?

The constant bashing on Target relies on pointing to a continual decline in the share price as investors lost faith in the company. While the rest of the market is debating when it will reach the final stages of dying on euphoria, investors already reset their expectations to Target as if we were diving into a deep recession.

Did Target's CEO Oversell the Threat?

Perhaps in a longer-term view. I believe over the span of multiple years a large portion of the import related costs would have been passed on to consumers. In the initial years the intense competition could've killed off weaker companies. I don't believe Target was ever at risk of dying, but there was a risk of significant earnings compression over the next few years. If Republicans fail to pass tax reform, or if their eventual package does not include a BAT, it would eliminate one of the key factors weighing against expectations for Target.

Can Target Recover?

With a BAT, the contest for Target was going to be dramatically harder. Without a BAT, Target's problems come down to three factors: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and ironically Ross (NASDAQ:ROST).

Amazon is trying to sell precisely everything online. Wal-Mart has been actively acquiring new companies to integrate into their online platform. Ross is excelling at offering discount clothes that consumers genuinely want at prices they are happy to pay. Keep in mind apparel is very important to Target. They have a grocery department, but it was poorly envisioned, poorly executed, and in need of new vision. It remains unclear to me as a consumer, analyst, and shareholder precisely what niche Target believed their grocery department would fill. Their official goal was to use it to help bring customers into the store, but then they failed to deliver excellent quality produce at low prices. If they wanted to use it as a low-cost leader, then they should be trying to decimate the competition at selling fruits and vegetables.

That doesn't sound like a bull does it?

Target trades at exceptionally cheap ratios for P/E, for EV/EBITDA, and just about every other fundamental metric. Surely I don't need to point out that the dividend yield is insane. The point I'm making here is that we are comparing Target's performance on all these metrics after everything that went wrong. In a nutshell, investors are discounting Target twice. First they say the company won't have strong earnings because they are competitive environment. Then they want to trade it at an exceptionally cheap multiple of the earnings that exist even in that competitive environment.

Conclusion

Target has the potential see a very material positive catalyst if the Border Tax Adjustment goes down in flames. The negative press on Target has been a reinforcing cycle as many investors refuse to hold shares and send prices down to the point where people think there must be even more wrong with the company. As the explanations come in focusing on negative factors such as the potential BAT, the intense competition, and Target's less than stellar plans, the market gets an extra dose of fear. That's fine with me. I just want a good deal on a strong dividend champion.

The shorts need to watch out. Without a BAT, they may just get trampled in the stampede.

Rating

Strong buy on TGT as long as it remains under $60. We've got some solid potential for gains before we even get back to a regular buy rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

