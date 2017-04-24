Are Investors Getting A Gift With Marathon?

It's been a while since I've taken a look at Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and from what I'm observing, it looks as though the current trend in crude oil may be creating a strong long-term entry point in this stock. The problem is that there are conflicting fundamentals, such that the ramp-up in American production since OPEC introduced supply cuts at the Vienna meeting has been reducing those cuts' positive effect. Crude is now trading below $50/barrel and could continue to trade this low until a larger level of global cooperation is placed on the table. This may take a few months to sort out or it could take the remainder of the year; however, long-term investors may choose to ignore the fundamental problems right now and focus on the long-term cyclical recovery for both crude oil and MRO.

Source: American Energy

Is The Long-Term "Buy" Thesis Intact?

When we think about the upstream space, we have to consider that there's a large differential in the quality of E&Ps. There are small-caps that have immense amounts of volatility and can really heighten the risk of a portfolio if not properly hedged. With that being said, there are also names that are more of a "best-in-class" nature, that have multi-billion dollar market caps, strong asset footprints diversified across more than one basin, perhaps even internationally, and provide some sort of yield to shareholders. Marathon's current yield of 1.32% isn't anything to run home to mom about, but it's still better than nothing. Additionally, many E&Ps still lack a dividend in light of the last two years of operational weakness, making MRO a standout in this category.

Marathon's footprint extends to not just one or two American basins, but rather four basins across the country. Their asset base in the Bakken, STACK and SCOOP, Northern Delaware and Eagle Ford allow them to take on the title of one of the highest quality E&Ps in North America. Relative to other E&Ps, that means a lower level of volatility, all the while retaining a significant opportunity for the long-term to generate outperforming returns.

Source: Investor Presentation

The thesis behind buying MRO remains simple: over the long-term, crude oil is a cyclical commodity that is expected to recover to previous, historical levels. With that in mind, the stock is down 22% from its mid-December highs, which is arguably an opportunity for long-term investors to pick up this high-quality E&P at a discount to recent pricing. The stock is currently sitting below its primary moving averages and there may be some short-term pain during this second quarter where the stock trends lower towards $14 or even $13.

Source: Bloomberg

But, when we view this stock on a relative basis, a double in five-years isn't out of the question. In fact, I'd argue the potential 5Y return is much higher than that. The capital gains potential, if the stock was to return to say $40 at the end of five years, is approximately 166% from the current level. Considering there's also a 1.32% current yield, investors could be looking at a total return over the next five years with this stock larger than 170%. Annualized, that's 34% per year and bound to beat the market. While it obviously comes with a relatively high amount of volatility, the risks with this name are quite clear.

Source: Bloomberg

Crude Oil's Progress Stalled

This is the second time in the last two months that crude has broken $50/barrel support. If we edge back above $50/barrel and break again to the downside, the support there will be incredibly weak and levels as low as $45-42/barrel aren't out of the question. The problems are clear, but the cooperation is minimal. Inventories last week came down, but the decrease was less than expected, so markets reacted negatively. Crude tracking ETFs like the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) lost 7% last week, really showcasing how tired traders are of seeing inventories remain elevated. The problem is that American crude oil inventories remain near five-year highs. Investors will either view this as the greatest opportunity ever or an omen of lower prices to come.

Source: Bloomberg

What I mean by that is that expectations are everything. Some investors may look at the above inventory levels and say that sooner or later, they'll come down from their five year highs, lending support to crude pricing and, subsequently, MRO. Others will say the lack of cooperation for American E&Ps to curtail production in accord with OPEC and certain non-OPEC nations, along with considerably greater well efficiency now relative to just five years ago, means that these inventories may only be headed higher and that crude oil names like MRO are headed for further downside. Which side of the bet do you take?

Momentum for crude right now is trending down. Crude broke out of its trading range just over a month ago to the downside and bottomed around $47/barrel before trading back up above $53/barrel when the market became heavily oversold. We could be looking to swing back up above $50/barrel this week, however we'll need the API and EIA reported inventory figures to be better than expectations. While this is a very short-term view point. Crude hasn't seen a drastic shift in price in quite a few months. Downside risk looks to be $45/barrel here, which would presumably send MRO towards $13, while the upside is $55/barrel, which could bring crude back to the $18-19 region.

Source: Bloomberg

OPEC has taken roughly 2 million barrels per day of crude oil off the market since December. That's why we saw the surge in crude oil futures back in late November when OPEC announced the cut after the Vienna meeting. That cut alone isn't enough to rebalance global supply and demand, but it does go a long way in trimming the differential. The important thing here is that the cut has to be extended if prices are going to increase this year and finish 2017 towards $60/barrel. There are positive factors in what seems to be a supply glut, such as Iran's crude exports for the month of May are expected to be at a fourteen-month low.

The moral of the story here is that American producers are showing no signs of reduction production because they don't have to. Prices are still near $50/barrel and that's economic for many producers now in light of drastic cost cuts made over the past two years. Unless American producers take their foot off the gas pedal, the efficacy of OPEC's actions are undercut. That spells resistance for crude pricing in the short-term, if not general weakness. In an interesting note, CFTC trade data shows that net speculative positions on crude oil have increased this month, meaning investors may be seeing these low crude oil prices as temporary and that there may a be positive change in fundamentals over the coming months.

Source: Investing

What investors have to keep on their radar is the May 25 meeting for OPEC and certain non-OPEC nations. There's been talks of extending the cuts for another six months, which would further help the global crude oil markets, and would take off some of the pressure from continually rising American production and a rising U.S. rig count. An official announcement of an extension could be just what the market for crude oil to begin trending higher past key resistance levels.

Conclusion

Shareholders of MRO are in a tough spot. While a clear opportunity has formed over the past couple of months, with the stock trading down 22% and creating discounted entry point, crude fundamentals are mixed and even somewhat negative. If the cuts are extended next month, we should expect crude oil and MRO to see considerable strength. However, if the trend of rising American inventories and rigs continues, then we could see crude stuck below $50/barrel for quite some time. Thus, looking to the five-year perspective on this name makes for an easier investment thesis, as a cyclical recovery in crude oil will provide considerable support to MRO investors with outperforming returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.