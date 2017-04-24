TERMD Active Investing Management Improves The Performance Of Everything Touched By It

"No one" can "time" the market? But the market-making community does it day after day, and has for scores of years.

The alpha comes from emphasizing capital at work productively when SPY was gaining, and minimizing involvement when SPY was losing ground.

We took paper "positions" in SPY each day in 2016 parallel to the 20 stocks on our daily Intelligence Lists, closing them when TERMD closed the stock positions.

That is obvious by the contrast of price gain in SPY during 2016 for investors using a buy & hold passive strategy, and investors applying TERMD to SPY during the same period.

Here is the contrast:

Figure 1

(Source: blockdesk.com)

The black line measures the rate of price gain day by day for SPY during 2016 and continuing now into 2017. The purple line expands that buy & hold price gain accumulation by the compounding of larger price gains in SPY during the interim periods when stock positions were being held.

No double-counting is going on here. All the SPY gains are based only on SPY price movements. During the year, SPY prices declined in 117 days, 46% of the time. Many of the stock positions emphasized the other 54% of the time, being partly lifted by a good market surrounding, partly by their own advantages. The SPY parallels to those stock (period held) positions benefited accordingly, but only in terms of the SPY price at entry and exit dates of the stock positions.

Other lines in Figure 1 relate to the specific stocks on those daily Intelligence Lists. Because they had the advantage of market-maker [MM] expectations for coming prices, the benefit of higher amounts of price gain were further magnified by the compounding due to TERMD's efficiency in the investment of time required. With 252 market days in a year and 20 stocks each day, over 5,000 positions are involved.

TERMD is an acronym for Time-Efficient Risk Management Discipline. It uses MM hedging decisions to protect firm capital that must be temporarily put at risk to help big-money investment clients make volume adjustments to their portfolios.

The discipline sets the top of the possible/probable price range implied by the hedging transactions as a sell target on each stock and requires a position taken on the basis of that forecast be closed out on the first date the price is reached or exceeded. If it hasn't happened 63 market days after the forecast (3 months), the position is liquidated regardless of gains or losses. All closed out positions are reinvested the following day using forecasts made on the day of the closeouts.

Risk is managed by the discipline of not letting unfulfilled hopes deteriorate returns by extending the time investment when other better new prospects are available. And since positions must be held for the full 3 months when targets have not yet been reached, the power of fear urging a premature closeout is denied while there is still time for price recovery. Experience shows that this approach is productive, partly because of current-day market volatility.

Here is an illustration of TERMD in action: NFLX

Our forecast history for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) started in mid-2010. Each day, MM hedging actions offered a range of prices likely to be seen over the next 3+ months. A measure of where the market price was in relation to that range, called the Range Index [RI], tells what percent of the whole range lies below the current market price.

We insisted on an RI of no more than 25. It took 9 months before NFLX was appraised by the MMs as having at least 3 times as much upside as downside so we could take our first position. Figure 2 shows that and the following reinvestments of position closeouts.

Figure 2

(Source: blockdesk.com)

Out of these 17 positions, working the same, but growing capital, there were four losses - three of less than -10% and one of -28%. Despite, and including, them, TERMD produced average price change gains of just under 11% in average 9-week holding periods, for average CAGR returns of +82%.

During the period from 2/28/2011 to 2/8/2017 - roughly 6 years - $100 of NFLX stock in a buy & hold account grew to $264.58 (+24.3% per year). In the TERMD proposition, it would grow to $486+, a +34.6% per year rate of gain, if not utilized for investments in other identified opportunities.

Whatever those other opportunities can contribute of a positive nature would improve on the +34% gain, pushing it up towards (perhaps even above) the +82% rate.

Where is NFLX now?

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The vertical lines in Figure 3 are the MM expectations "forecasts of coming price" ranges, not the "history of past prices" shown in "technical analysis charts". The heavy dot in each range is the then current market quote at the day of the forecast.

The market price splits each range up into upside and downside price change prospects. The Range Index referred to in the earlier discussion of TERMD is shown here for NFLX as 27, just a bit above the 25 level used in Figure 2 as a buy qualification. Use your own judgment about that.

The small blue thumbnail picture of NFLX RI distributions over the past 5 years shows that most frequent (modal) RIs are higher, and many more exist further to the right above that modal point. When repeated, they can offer higher sell price target achievements.

At present, the MMs are paying up for protection (when they must be short NFLX) against prices as high as $164.20, according to the row of data in Figure 3. That is about a +15% move up from the most recent close. Of 259 prior NFLX RIs of 27, held an average of 45 market days (9 weeks - sound familiar?), the average worst-case price drawdowns were -8%. 78% of the 259 recovered from their drawdowns to log price gains averaging just under +10%, or average annual rates of return on all 259 of +68%.

What you decide to do with this information is your call. To add a bit more perspective to the decision (under uncertainty), here is a summary of decision dimensions like those in the data row of Figure 3. They cover the average for our overall population of MM forecasts, the best (by our preferences) 20 of that population, and comparable forecast data for SPY as a proxy for the S&P 500 Index market average.

Figure 4

(Source: blockdesk.com)

Conclusion

If wealth building is one of your important investing goals, recognition of the value of time in the equation is essential. The power of compounding even mixed outcomes from carefully chosen holding periods for investments makes the extra effort involved usually very worthwhile.

NFLX currently appears to offer far better prospects for near-term wealth building than over 2500 other equity securities or the market index represented by SPY. There are some 20 stocks that currently average higher-quality price gain prospects and better reward versus risk tradeoffs than NFLX, but require further research (at modest cost) to learn the specifics.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.