Activision Blizzard Hit The Big 5-0 Target; So Now What?

Now it's made it to the big 5-0 much more quickly than my 5-year target surmised.

In December 2016, Seeking Alpha published my write-up targeting $50.19 per share for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by the year 2022. Turns out the stock market is not a slow-grinding machine but a massive web of contingent claims, and the prices associated with equity and derivatives claims are not efficient in the way the Efficient Market Hypothesis supposes.

Since I wrote "Activision Blizzard: Branded Franchises In A Growing Sector," the price rocketed from $36.34 to today's ~$50, generating a 37% return in just 5 months. Closing this trade now and suffering a 35% tax rate on the short-term capital gains brings the 37% gain down to 24%. It seems my declaration of a buy rating was not a bad opportunity to enter the stock and capture some gains.

But is right now the best time to sell ATVI? I'll present a few factors and you will have to make the call.

Expensive At 41x Price-to-Earnings

ATVI is looking expensive at 41x price to earnings. We're talking about a company which develops media products and sells them, and ATVI made its biggest and most-hyped release of all times during the last year debuting the popular game Overwatch.

That means the company is putting up income numbers at the top of its productive capability in today's video game marketplace, and investors are paying 41x these maximum productivity figures. It's expensive - even overpriced.

Flatter Growth Than Expected

So what does it mean if the stock is trading at 41x its maximum earnings power in today's market? First, the 41x price-to-earnings ratio must be understood for what it is - it's a high multiplier compared to what people are willing to pay for income-generating securities.

Consider that the 10-year Treasury Bill is paying 2.24% per year, or in other words is trading at 44.6x price to income. In analogy with ATVI's stock shares, you can see the price for each on a dollar-for-dollar of income (earnings) is not in a bargain price range relative to Treasury Bills.

Stocks are not Treasury bills, of course, because the earnings at ATVI can grow. So when a stock is priced at 41x earnings, we're looking at a strong expectation of growth; for example, were the company to earn twice as much money (on an annualized basis) three years from now, and may therefore be understood as trading at "only" 20.5x its three-year forward earnings (which is also not a bargain price). Well, now the stock has become a gamble on the future ability of the company to substantially improve earnings, and you aren't even getting a bargain price on the gamble.

I expect the high growth expectation built into ATVI at today's price to be disappointed because the company simply does not have another Overwatch in the pipeline.

As earnings results show slower year-over-year growth from the recent year onward, which will be called mediocre growth rates by many market observers, I forecast a pullback in the stock.

Final Word

Overall, my expectation is the price for ATVI today (~$50 per share) is likely going to generate less-than-stellar returns relative to other investment opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Please click the + icon next to my user name and follow me, Faloh Investment, as I work to keep you informed on further developments as the market continues to present major value opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.