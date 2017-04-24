IBM: One Question For Mr. Buffett

Do you still believe IBM's management is "talented," "shareholder-oriented," and capable of profitably growing the company in the future?

If I could ask Mr. Buffett one question at the upcoming shareholder meeting it would be this:

Everything he expected happened except for this one big miss.

Warren Buffett's February 2012 shareholder letter spelled out in detail his expectations for IBM over the next five years.

IBM's market cap is down -37% since the early days of Berkshire's ownership.

Shareholder Meeting 2016

Although I do not plan to attend our Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shareholder annual meeting this year, if I did and given the opportunity, I would ask Warren Buffett about IBM (NYSE:IBM), a company that has failed to live up to earnings and revenue commitments made to shareholders five years ago.

Early 2012

On January 1, 2012, IBM's Ginni Rometty was appointed President and CEO of IBM.

Less than eight weeks later, Berkshire Hathaway released Warren Buffett's 2011 Letter to Shareholders. In the letter, he described in some detail what he hoped to see from IBM over the next five years.

Put yourself in Rometty's shoes.

Weeks into one of the biggest corporate jobs in the world you read Buffett's letter which lays out in remarkable detail his expectations for your company over the next five years.

What do you do?

Glance at it and then throw it away?

Read it and tuck it away in a folder that you plan to open back up on December 31, 2016?

Or do you circulate it to every member of your senior management team and ask the CFO to report back to you quarterly on IBM's progress against your biggest shareholder's expectations?

Wild guess: Buffett's letter was not trashed.

Buffett on IBM in 2011 Letter

Here is what Buffett wrote in his 2011 Letter. Certain words and figures are in bold for emphasis.

Today, IBM has 1.16 billion shares outstanding, of which we own about 63.9 million or 5.5%. Naturally, what happens to the company's earnings over the next five years is of enormous importance to us. Beyond that, the company will likely spend $50 billion or so in those years to repurchase shares. Our quiz for the day: What should a long-term shareholder, such as Berkshire, cheer for during that period? I won't keep you in suspense. We should wish for IBM's stock price to languish throughout the five years. Let's do the math. If IBM's stock price averages, say, $200 during the period, the company will acquire 250 million shares for its $50 billion. There would consequently be 910 million shares outstanding and we would own about 7% of the company. If the stock conversely sells for an average of $300 during the five-year period, IBM will acquire only 167 million shares. That would leave about 990 million shares outstanding after five years, of which we would own 6.5%. If IBM were to earn, say, $20 billion in the fifth year, our share of those earnings would be a full $100 million greater under the "disappointing" scenario of a lower stock price than they would have been at the higher price. At some later point our shares would be worth perhaps $1 1⁄2 billion more than if the "high-price" repurchase scenario had taken place."

How Good Was Buffett's IBM Crystal Ball?

Buffett proved remarkably prescient in his 2011 Shareholder Letter:

He wanted to see IBM's stock price "languish throughout the five years" - it did; actual average price was $185. (Source: Ycharts)

Buffett expected IBM would use $50 billion of future free cash flow to buy back shares - the actual number turned to be $45 billion. (Source: Ycharts)

Buffett hoped IBM would buy back 250 million shares - it bought back 244 million. (Source: Ycharts)

Buffett desired for the share count to fall to 910 million - close, it shrank to 942.4 million as of Q1 2017; generous employee stock compensation appears to explain the gap. (Source: IBM April 2017 8K)

Buffett wanted to see Berkshire's ownership of IBM increase to 6.5% by year-end 2016 - it did even better, increasing to 8.5%. (Berkshire upped its ownership by 16.3 million shares between 2012 and 2015; (Source: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Reports 2012 - 2016.)

Chart 1 shows the pace of buybacks since Q1 2012. Of the $45 billion in buybacks since 2012, nearly $35 billion (77%) occurred between 2012 and June 30, 2014. Clearly, Rometty was in a hurry to buy back shares. Was she motivated to exceed Buffett's expectations?

Chart 1

2012 - 2015: Buffett Lauds IBM

What did Buffett have to say about IBM after his 2011 Letter?

In the 2012 shareholder letter Buffett included IBM in encomiums about Berkshire's biggest four stock holdings.

Berkshire's "Big Four" investments - American Express, Coca-Cola, IBM and Wells Fargo - all had good years. Our ownership interest in each of these companies increased during the year. We purchased additional shares of ... IBM (6.0% versus 5.5%)…. The four companies possess marvelous businesses and are run by managers who are both talented and shareholder-oriented."

In 2013 Buffett repeated his 2012 message nearly verbatim.

Berkshire increased its ownership interest last year in each of its "Big Four"... We purchased additional shares of... IBM (6.3% versus 6.0%)…. The four companies possess excellent businesses and are run by managers who are both talented and shareholder-oriented."

More of the same in the 2014 letter:

"Berkshire increased its ownership interest last year in each of its "Big Four".... We purchased additional shares of IBM (increasing our ownership to 7.8% versus 6.3% at yearend 2013)…. These four investees possess excellent businesses and are run by managers who are both talented and shareholder-oriented."

Go to the 2015 annual report and Buffett does not change his tune about the Big Four, including IBM.

Berkshire increased its ownership interest last year in each of its "Big Four".... We purchased additional shares of IBM (increasing our ownership to 8.4% versus 7.8% at yearend 2014).... These four investees possess excellent businesses and are run by managers who are both talented and shareholder-oriented. Their returns on tangible equity range from excellent to staggering."

For four straight years Buffett extolled the virtues of the Big Four's management teams.

One Bad Prognostication in the 2011 Letter

Unfortunately for Berkshire shareholders, Buffett proved wrong on the single most important number cited in his 2011 letter: $20 billion in earnings by 2016.

Returning to the 2011 shareholder letter, Buffett wrote: "If IBM were to earn, say, $20 billion in the fifth year."

The fifth year Buffett referenced is 2016.

As good as Buffett's 2011 prognostications proved to be, he grossly overestimated IBM's 2016 earnings power. Rather than earn $20 billion as Buffett projected, IBM earned less than $12 billion in 2016.

Why Did Buffett Err?

Two factors likely contributed to Buffett's expectation that IBM would earn $20 billion in 2016.

Buffett clearly did not pull the $20 billion out of the air. Check out chart 2 which shows trailing-12-months net income for IBM from 2002 through 2011. Run the trend out to 2015-16 and IBM easily makes $20 billion. Of course, Buffett knew the trend and counted on management to maintain it going forward when Berkshire invested in 2011.

Chart 2

A second factor likely influenced Buffett's thinking in 2011: IBM published a "Roadmap" and the destination was a 49% increase in operating earnings per share by 2015.

Its 2011 annual report included a chart: "Key Drivers of 2015 EPS Roadmap" showing baseline 2011 "Operating EPS" of $13.44 and a trend line forecast of 2015 Operating EPS of "at least" $20.

Just to be clear, "Operating EPS" is an IBM-calculated number inconsistent with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Students of Buffett know he is often critical of "GAAP." In his 2012 letter to shareholders he advised investors to pay close attention to IBM's "Operating Earnings":

Non-real" amortization expense also looms large at some of our major investees. IBM has made many small acquisitions in recent years and now regularly reports "adjusted operating earnings," a non-GAAP figure that excludes certain purchase-accounting adjustments. Analysts focus on this number, as they should."

As chart 3 clearly shows, IBM has struggled in recent years to improve GAAP-reported Net Income:

Chart 3

Has it done any better against the Operating Earnings calculation preferred by the company and Buffett?

No.

In 2016, according to the Annual Report for that year, Operating EPS were $13.59, a number just 1.1% greater than 2011.

As for 2017, the forecast is not much better. According to the company's 1Q 2017 8K, Operating EPS is expected to be "at least" $13.80. That number is 69% of IBM's forecast for 2015.

Where Did IBM Go Wrong?

IBM's 2011 Annual Report also included on page 12 this statement:

2015 Roadmap Objective: Growth initiatives will contribute about $20 billion in incremental revenue."

Let's put the $20 billion in revenue in perspective. In 2011 IBM generated $107 billion in revenue. Tack on $20 billion and revenue grows to $127 billion.

Rather than gain $20 billion in "incremental revenue" as planned by 2015, revenue steadily fell quarter-over-quarter as reflected in chart 4. By 2016, IBM's annual revenue declined to less than $80 billion.

Chart 4

No Surprise, IBM's Market Cap Trending Lower for 5 Years

Chart 5 shows IBM's market cap peaked in 2012 - shortly after Berkshire's initial investment - at $242 billion. The market cap as of April 20, 2017, is down -37% from the 2012 high.

Chart 5

2016: No Kind Words for IBM and the Big Four

For four straight years Buffett praised the Big Four's management teams. But the 2016 Berkshire annual report is silent on the Big Four.

By NOT speaking to the skills of the Big Four's leaders, is Buffett sending a message? Perhaps, the mishaps at Wells (WFC) combined with IBM's revenue decline explain Buffett's reticence.

Berkshire did not buy additional shares of IBM in 2016. As recently as 2015 Berkshire acquired roughly 5 billion shares at an average price of $137.60. Chart 6 shows the history of Berkshire's ownership of IBM shares from 2011 to 2016.

Chart 6

Conclusion: More Questions

On May 5-6 Berkshire Hathaway will hold its 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

While there is much to celebrate at the upcoming meeting, investors need to hear Mr. Buffett's current thoughts on the struggling IBM investment.

Is he still confident IBM has the management talent needed to grow revenue and profits?

In retrospect, would he have changed anything he wrote about IBM in the 2011 shareholder letter?

Knowing what he knows now, does he think IBM struck the right balance between stock buybacks and investments in the future in 2012 - 2014?

