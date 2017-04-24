Should We Be Buying The Turnaround In Tesco?

Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF) (OTCPK:TSCDY) is the UK's largest supermarket chain, employing over 476,000 people and operating in 11 countries, Tesco caters for 78 million shopping trips per week, and even has its' own banking division.

Tesco has had its problems in recent years; a steady decline in market share led to huge losses in 2015, and the share price has done nothing but trend lower since 2010! Tesco's problems came from Germany, in the shape of two discount supermarket chains; Aldi and Lidl. Tesco had over 30% market share in the UK, it had one of the best CEOs in Sir Terry Leahy, surely they were untouchable?

Well no, they weren't.

Tesco was trying to be all things to all people; they wanted to be the go to place for all of your shopping needs, fill the boot and the fuel tank all in one visit. However, after the recession, shoppers' buying habits changed. Tesco found themselves in a situation; they weren't the cheapest, they weren't the highest quality, and with large stores located out of town and only accessible by car, they weren't exactly the most convenient either. Post-recession, consumers started to cut back, opting for cheaper discount stores over the traditional weekly Tesco shop.

Tesco was right in the middle, with no niche and a fast-depreciating customer base because of it. Tesco's stock is in a similar position right now. The company is clearly recovering, but recovering "slightly ahead of target" does not warrant a P/E multiple of 19.8 and a dividend yield of 0%.

Tesco reported strong results for financial year ending 25 February 2017. Group sales were up 4.3% to £49.9 billion, UK like-for-like sales were up 0.9%, the first reported full year growth since 2009/10, and operating profit increased an impressive 30% to £1.28 billion. Operating margin increased from 1.8% to 2.3%, which is on track to meet 2019/20's 3.5-4% ambition. Retail cash flow also drastically improved, gaining 9% to £2.3 billion, and net debt of £3.7 billion decreased 27%; £1.9 billion worth of debt repaid within the year.

Those numbers are great, but does that mean we should all pile in and buy the stock?

19.8x earnings is expensive for a company that isn't growing very quickly, and that's before we consider the non-existent dividend. Tesco is definitely making steps, in fact, leaps in the right direction, but the stock would have to get significantly cheaper before I could call it a buy, because there are a whole host of companies out there offering similar growth prospects and a dividend yield of 4% or higher.

Tesco is a large blue chip company that doesn't pay a dividend, and therefore has no place in my portfolio despite the impressive turnaround in the last few years. Should the company initiate a dividend, I will revisit the stock, but based on today's valuation, I don't see the stock moving significantly higher anytime soon, and I will therefore invest elsewhere.