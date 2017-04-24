General Electric: Is It This, Or Is It That?

The quarterly operating cash flow metrics are causing concern, but I believe that these concerns are short-term in nature.

GE reported Q1 2017 results, and the company's revenue and earnings both came in above analyst estimates.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported Q1 2017 results and the company beat the top-line and bottom-line estimates, as the conglomerate reported adjusted EPS of $0.21 on revenues of $27.66b. The market, however, sold off GE shares (finished the trading day down ~2%) due to concerns over the company's cash flows metrics, as described by another Seeking Alpha contributor in this article.

The cash flow metrics are a concern, at least in the near-term, but investors should still consider GE a great investment at today's price because the company's long-term story is still intact, even after factoring in the Q1 2017 results (and management's commentary).

Is It This, Or Is It That?

Before I cover GE's Q1 2017 results, I wanted to highlight the one thing that has plagued this company for many years -- the complexity of its organizational structure. GE is a very large and complex entity (obviously, right?) that has many moving pieces to contend with on a quarterly and annual basis; therefore, in my opinion, the market will never be fully satisfied with the company's quarterly results until it is a purer play industrial conglomerate.

Let's remember that last year the financial community was very concerned about GE's order figures and organic revenue growth. Were these two metrics even mentioned over the last few days by the analysts covering this company? No.

For Q1 2017, GE reported strong growth in both equipment (11%) and service orders (8%).

The company also reported organic order growth for Q1 2017 but, more importantly, management re-confirmed the company's full-year 2017 guidance for organic growth (3%-5%).

Additionally, GE reported 7% organic revenue growth for Q1 2017, as six out of seven operating segments had positive organic growth.

During the Q1 2017 conference call, Mr. Jeffrey Immelt, CEO, and team spent a considerable amount of discussing the progress that was made during the quarter in relation to orders and organic revenue growth but it all fell on deaf ears. As I described in this article, analysts were correct to raise concerns over GE's reported order figures and organic revenue growth in the past but I would also expect for at least some analysts to highlight the improvements that the company made during the first three months of 2017. Again, in my opinion, the financial community will never be happy with GE until it is a more-streamlined, less complex company.

The takeaway? Long-term investors will need to continue to sift through the noise and focus their attention on the important metrics - listen to this recent CBNC interview with Mr. Jack De Gan of Harbor Advisory Corp for what he considers to be the "important" metrics - while GE is going through this transformation to become a more industrial-focused company.

Q1 2017 Results

Not only did GE beat the top-line and bottom-line estimates for Q1 2017, but this company has beat (or at least met) the consensus earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters.

(Source: Fidelity)

Call it financial engineering if you would like, but any way you slide it this is an impressive feat. Moreover, Mr. Jeffrey Immelt confirmed that the company is still on-target to achieve its operating framework for 2017 (adjusted EPS of $1.60-$1.70).

As I mentioned above, the company's cash flow metrics, specifically the cash from operating activities, were below expectations.

I do not want to spent too much time discussing this topic at this point in time because it has already been widely covered by others here on Seeking Alpha, but the only thing that I would say is that it is hard to get all worked up over one "bad" quarter, especially from a cash flow standpoint. Plus, management already confirmed that the company is still on-target to reach total CFOA of $18b-$20b for full-year 2017.

Instead, I would like to focus on the three metrics that I covered in my preview article: (1) industrial operating margins, (2) oil and gas results, and (3) share count/buybacks.

(1) Operating Margins

For Q1 2017, analysts were expecting for GE to report industrial operating margins of 10.2%.

(Source: Market Realist)

GE, however, reported significantly higher operating margins when compared to analyst estimates and, more importantly, the company's Q1 2017 margins were 130bps higher YoY.

Furthermore, management mentioned that GE's cost out plans were progressing as planned, which bodes well for prospects of future margin expansion.

(2) Oil & Gas Results

Management mentioned that they saw some stabilization in the oil and gas industry but GE's business unit again reported less-than-impressive operating results for the quarter.

The Oil & Gas segment reported orders growth (9%) and management talked up the segment's prospects for the second half of 2017, but it is hard to get too excited about this operating segment.

(3) Share Count/Buybacks

GE bought back ~$2.3b worth of its shares during Q1 2017, and management still anticipates returning $20b to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in 2017.

For full disclosure, I will complete a more-detailed review of the share count once the 10-Q is released but it is encouraging that the company spent over $2b on buybacks to start 2017, especially while GE was consistently trading under $30/shares.

Note: GE's Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation was the source for all imagines throughout this article, unless otherwise specified.

Bottom Line

General Electric's Q1 2017 results were "more of the same", which is a tag line that I have used plenty of times over the last two years. The company met most its internal metrics, beat analyst estimates (on both the top-line and bottom-line), and still expects to achieve the previously communicated full-year guidance. What's not to like?

There is a lot to like about General Electric as a long-term investment, especially after reviewing the impressive Q1 2017 results. The more you widen your investment time horizon, the more this industrial conglomerate looks like a great buy at today's price.

