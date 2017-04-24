3 Dividend Payers Worth Keeping An Eye On

The third has the most palatable valuation of them all, while perhaps suffering from near term headwinds.

The first appears to be firing on all cylinders, but investors might be served to wait for a correction before considering buying shares.

In the 20/20 model income portfolio, readers know that there are 40 positions to be established with a 2.5% weighting for each one. For every position purchased in a particular common stock, another is purchased in a high yield closed-end fund or ETF, always maintaining the 1 to 1 ratio. Common stock positions tend to have lower yields, but often make up for the shortfall in capital appreciation potential. High yield funds offer the benefits of diversification and even out the overall portfolio yield to make up for their stingy counterparts.

For the common stock positions, many times they pop on my radar first when management enacts a sizable dividend hike or other shareholder friendly action. From there, I research company fundamentals and valuation, as well as catalysts both at an individual and sector level.

Without further ado, I present three promising candidates for reader discussion and evaluation.

Stock 1: CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX)

CSX data by YCharts

Recent Dividend Hike: 11% increase in quarterly dividend

Payout Ratio: 29.48%

29.48% Dividend Yield: 1.42%

1.42% Annual Dividend Growth Past 10 Years: 16.71%

16.71% Dividend Coverage: 2.54

2.54 Current Ratio: 1.168

Debt/Equity Ratio: 0.263

0.263 Return on Equity: 14.78%

14.78% Operating Margin: 30.01%

A Few Reasons I like The Company:

Better than expected first quarter earnings per share of 51 cents and revenue of $2.87 billion along with solid earnings growth forecasts for the rest of the year

Recently announced $1 billion share repurchase program

Key hiring win in form of Hunter Harrison who left Canadian Pacific

Impact of increased fuel prices, inflation and volume are being offset by efficiency savings as management refocuses on cost control producing incremental margins of over 70%

Valuation:

Currently trading at a premium to competitors after separating from the pack in February. Premium appears to be warranted to an extent, albeit a bit excessive with high expectations and enthusiasm about future prospects baked in. It might be wise to wait for that gap to close before considering entry.

CSX PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Stock 2: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LRCX data by YCharts

Recent Dividend Hike: N/A but they did announce a $500 million accelerated stock buyback as part of previous $1.0 billion stock repurchase program

Payout Ratio: 10.05%

10.05% Dividend Yield: 1.07%

1.07% Annual Dividend Growth Past 10 Years: N/A

N/A Dividend Coverage: 5.227

5.227 Current Ratio: 3.220

3.220 Debt/Equity Ratio: 0.398

0.398 Return on Equity: 23.13%

23.13% Operating Margin: 22.22%

A Few Reasons I like The Company:

Industry peers are reporting a strong start to the year with sustainable demand, and management is guiding a first half shipment stronger than previously anticipated.

Recent third quarter earnings beat $2.80 EPS versus expectations of $2.55 with revenues coming in at $2.15 billion versus expectations of $2.13 billion

Initial modeling indicates continued strength of WFE in 2018, while in DRAM management anticipates double-digit growth in equipment spending in calendar '17 year-over-year, with investments being dominated by technology conversion.

Valuation

Comparative valuation to peers leaves room for additional P/E expansion as company continues to exceed expectations. Aside from ASML, valuations over past three years remain relatively unchanged indicating excess optimism is not priced in.

LRCX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Stock 3: Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

TRV data by YCharts

Recent Dividend Hike: 7.5% dividend increase

Payout Ratio: 19.63%

19.63% Dividend Yield: 2.25%

2.25% Annual Dividend Growth Past 10 Years: 0.76%

0.76% Dividend Coverage: 3.784%

3.784% Current Ratio: 3.285

3.285 Debt/Equity Ratio: 0.191

0.191 Return on Equity: 12.23%

12.23% Operating Margin: 13.97%

A Few Reasons I like The Company

Valuation does not appear extended and management recently announced an additional $5 billion of share repurchases

In the first quarter adjusted book value per share increased 2% and the company reported growth in all business segments

Company currently has strong operating cash flows ($775 million for recent quarter) and solid liquidity of $2.1 billion (up from $1.7 billion) after a highly profitable fourth quarter

Management continues strategy of intelligent acquisitions to expand business footprint, highlighted by recent agreement to acquired U.K.-based Simply Business for an enterprise value of approximately $490M

I'm not a fan of bank stocks except for as medium term turnaround plays, so insurance companies like Travelers are a welcome alternative

Company could be beneficiary of improving US business environment and lower tax rate if Trump is able to execute on both

Valuation

Valuation appears reasonable, especially compared to peers. Catastrophe losses could continue to cause headwinds for the business, providing a drag on growth that could continue for some time. If you are a believer in the long term future of the business, such challenges could be seen as opportunities to add to one's position.

TRV PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Of three above candidates I've submitted for further due diligence, Travelers appears to be the most palatable in terms of valuation and long term potential. Lam shares appear poised for further appreciation in the near to medium term, while CSX's valuation appears too extended to buy shares presently.

