Myths About Micron Technology

Micron is doing just fine on some of the lines of criticism, as the numbers show.

Old saws like "Micron is overlevered" and "Micron is dependent on DRAM" are favorites of the non-analytic crowd.

Whenever Micron stock runs for a long while in either direction, weird comments and articles appear that are devoid of numbers.

I confess, my major in college had a large history component. So when people make bald faced statements that aren't backed up by sources or explanatory numbers, it rankles. Hopefully, my articles have enough facts and sources so that readers can see where I'm coming from and why I've drawn the conclusions I write about. And I appreciate fact-driven debates where arguments are countered with different sources and perhaps different numbers driving different opinions. Recently, here on the hallowed pages of Seeking Alpha, there have been two doozies with regard to Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

"Micron is over-leveraged, and debt load and debt service need to be reduced." So stated one of the introductory bullets in a recent article, "Micron Begins its Descent." Huh, I thought. This should be interesting reading. But nary a mention of Micron's debt or its free cash flow was found in the article after this provocative introductory bullet.

Off I went to the detailed balance sheet and cash flow projections of one of Wall Street's best semiconductor analysts, Mark Newman of Bernstein. Here's part of a massive table "Exhibit 9" from his March 25, 2017, report:

Yup, Newman shows $12.609 billion of debt in 2020. But wait! He also shows $13.539 billion of cash in that year. So Micron has no net debt. By these same metrics, 2019 comes in with a mere $12 million of net debt. Huh! Hardly overlevered when you look at the numbers.

Perhaps Newman's modeled the debt down to nothing by whittling down his capex assumptions. Take a look at his free cash flow assumptions at the bottom of this segment of his giant Exhibit 9:

He shows $5 billion or so in capital expenditures for each of the next several years, and lots of free cash flow on the bottom line of this portion of the exhibit.

I think the sensationalist bullet saying Micron is overlevered is dead bang wrong.

"Right now Micron is MORE dependent on DRAM than any time in last 6 years. Micron earnings are 90% correlated to DRAM pricing. for next 12 months." This comment appeared on April 18. I immediately knew this was wrong on a couple of different levels. But this goes right to the heart of why many of us are interested in Micron: the company's dependence on DRAM is down, and I believe it is going lower. Here's the data derived from SEC filings and Bernstein research reports (for the estimates of 2017 through 2020):

Clearly, in 2014, Micron was more dependent on DRAM than in any subsequent year. The outrageous claim that "Micron's earnings are 90% correlated to DRAM for the next 12 months" might have been true in the 2004 period of the graph, but not today.

A better way to look at the relative importance of DRAM vs. NAND at Micron is to look at the earnings of the two technologies. Mark Newman shows 2016 gross margins of 22.5% for DRAM and 17.2% for NAND. Those climb, in his model for 2017, to 45.2% for DRAM and 34.3% for NAND. Cranking the numbers through shows that NAND generated 33% of the company's gross margin dollars in 2016, and will generate 29% of the gross margin dollars in 2017. So this is a long way from saying that 90% of the earnings are correlated to DRAM.

The chart on DRAM vs. NAND is interesting from an historical perspective. 2006 marked the formation of IMFT, the non-volatile memory joint venture between Micron and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). 2009 saw the first investment in Inotera. 2013 saw the Elpida deal. And 2016 was the year of the consolidation of the rest of Inotera. With the concentration on DRAM in each of the deals since 2009, the growing NAND revenue is all the more impressive.

At no point during the chart's period do DRAM and NAND account for 100% of sales. Early on, there was dabbling with optical components. Today, there is still a small amount of NOR non-volatile memory. And in the out years, there will hopefully be a significant contribution from 3DXpoint and other new memories. I would also take issue with Newman's projection on NAND: I think it will grow a lot more than he does between now and 2020.

Conclusions

It's fun and dramatic to throw out flamboyant statements like "Micron is overlevered" and "Micron is 90% dependent on DRAM." But it is ultimately more satisfying to research the numbers behind these claims and present them to support the statements. Hopefully, this quick trip through the numbers and research dispels both crazy notions.

I'm at work on an earnings forecast for this current quarter ending in May. Spot pricing continues up strongly in NAND and is wandering from sideways to down in DRAM. The cautious crew at Micron, which has recently guided conservatively, then raised its guidance, and then exceeded the revised guidance, has really set a high bar this time around. An early look at the quarter indicates that heroic things need to happen on both pricing and volume to hit the guided range. This is going to be another interesting quarter! Good luck to all.

I hope commenters for this or other articles will include some numbers and sources to back up any divergent points of view. It makes things much more educational.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.