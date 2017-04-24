Kinder Morgan: It's The Permian, The Permian, And The Permian

The company has many more assets that are exposed to the increasing Permian activity. Many of these are far simpler intrastate projects because Texas is very business friendly.

The three most important things in real estate are location, location and location. Well sometimes the three most important things to consider when investing are location, location, and location. Sometimes, management appears to be focused on one location because the project or projects are far enough along to be revealed to shareholders. But if shareholders watch where the assets are located, the future growth avenue could be in a different location. That different location could be far more material to Kinder Morgan (KMI) shareholders. Then shareholders can take advantage of that knowledge knowing that future growth projects will be revealed as some very fluid priorities shift.

Sometimes the activities that warrant watching occur outside the company reporting sphere. In this case the Permian has significant acreage located in one state. Texas has a long history of an oil friendly busines atmosphere. Plus the Permian is the home of a lot of acquisition activity and escalating purchase prices. Shareholders will soon demand the evidence of the value of those purchases. Sooner or later that evidence can only be supplied by increasing production. So increasing production is likely to happen sooner as the rig counts have been increasing for the Permian.

Most companies and investors assume that an intrastate project, especially in a state like Texas moves at a much faster pace than either a federal (multi-state) project or a project in a less business friendly state like California or New York. The reality may be different at times. But starting assumptions are important. A thorough investigation to confirm those starting assumptions is also extremely important. Management confirmed during the conference call that at least one intrastate project in Texas was going very smoothly with far less complications than the TMP (for example).

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc., March 2, 2017, Barclays IG Energy and Pipeline Conference Investor Presentation

All investors need to do is look at a map of where the assets of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) are located. The TMP (Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion) project shown in the first slide may get a whole lot of coverage, but the majority of assets are located in states that surround the Gulf Of Mexico area. Texas is loaded with a slew of assets when compared to Canada.

Canada is a very small part of this company. Even if the company were to totally fund the Trans Mountain Pipeline project all by itself, the Canadian division would still be a relatively small part of the company. Current cost estimates exceed $7 billion for the project. That amount is less than 10% of the latest enterprise value of the company. As shown above, other segments far exceed any projected business from Canada. The company can easily sell interests in pipelines or fund the project from cash flow to complete the project. More importantly a lot of company assets have or potentially have exposure to the increasing Permian activity. So this company is poised to benefit from the oncoming Permian production increase.

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc., March 2, 2017, Barclays IG Energy and Pipeline Conference Investor Presentation

The first slide above shows KMI Canada with the largest amount in the future growth pipeline. So Mr. Market has turned his attention to that project. It is definitely attractive, but it is only one project. Currently management has stated they will pursue either joint venture partners or an IPO to decrease exposure to the project. Plus it is only one project no matter how attractive it is to the market.

On the other hand, the second slide shows considerable United States growth. The "All Other" has the largest growth. Texas is going to be a big part of that growth. Reeves County has headlined numerous articles and KMI has as much competitive capacity in that area as anyone else. Already management discussed numerous hook-up and joint venture opportunities as well as expansion abilities.

Management stated that the intrastate projects are much easier to plan and complete. Far less time is needed. Permits are much easier to obtain and construction requirements are not nearly as onerous even if safety requirements are as stringent. Again, reality may be different, sometimes very different but perceptions can rule market attitude towards a potential investment. Anyone who thinks that management is not paying attention to all those mergers, acquisitions, and stock sales by Permian related companies needs to think again. This company did not get to be as large as it is by ignoring what is going on in the Permian. Any company paying up to $40K per acre had better be showing results in the near future. The Permian currently has a whole lot of those stories. Those investments need adequate profits to justify the purchase prices. So there are a lot of rosy projections by Permian companies. That implies a sizable expansion in activity. Kinder Morgan and others had better be ready to accommodate all that increasing production.

Kinder Morgan traditionally expands once it has enough firm 20 year commitments for that expansion. So an industry downturn does not affect the company that much. Already the latest conference call mentions two projects. One of those projects is "north of $1 billion". So maybe the Permian will not have one big project that attracts the market attention like the TMP (Trans Mountain Pipelinw). But common sense strongly implies that the company will get its fair share of the production expansion caused by all the Permian activity. The sheer number of assets implies a very significant expansion to accommodate the future increasing production. Management has already held one successful open season. Expect more to follow. As a side benefit management mentioned how East Texas was becoming a "premium market" in the latest conference call. If all the Permian wishes comes true, investors can expect a lot of "premium markets" in Texas. There is a good chance that infrastructure expansion will lag production expansion as it has during past industry booms. Some excess profits may be in the future of Kinder Morgan subsidiaries with Permian exposure.

Maybe the market missed the discussion about all the pipeline in the ground. Then there was the discussion of other subsidiaries selling varies services and products in that same area. But right now, it appears that the future of Kinder Morgan will be tied far more significantly to the future of the Permian. As production activity increases in the Permian, expect a series of projects to be proposed to accommodate that increasing production. That series of projects will likely far exceed the influence of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

More to the point, Kinder Morgan has exposure to all the growing markets. The Scoop and the Stack are low cost emerging market plays. Kinder Morgan has significant assets there that could also expand and joint venture as needed.

Plus Kinder Morgan management is no longer forecasting a decrease in the long term loan to shareholders equity ratio. That strongly implies a return of the lending market to previous requirements and lending ratios. That relaxation could translate into more projects sooner. Plus all those wonderful Permian company forecasts of great profitability may translate into a mad rush of increasing production. So premium pricing and profitability are an excellent future profitability. Excess profits also influences lender decisions. Kinder Morgan is generally a cost plus provider. So the company would be sitting pretty should a supply constraint develop that needs an immediate solution. The company loves it when customers demand service in response to paying premium pricing.

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc., March 2, 2017, Barclays IG Energy and Pipeline Conference Investor Presentation

Some have forecast delays or worse for the Trans Mountain Project for a number of reasons. At this point a delay is looking to be very desirable. Notice Kinder Morgan Canada only has regulated returns. Look at all the areas of unregulated projects in the second slide in the United States. This management would not be above raking in a little extra unregulated profit due to surging demand. That surging demand is far more likely to happen in the Permian than anywhere else. Texas has long been seen as business friendly even in the regulatory area. So a little extra regulated profits may not be out of the question. But the company has some unregulated businesses with exposure to Texas that could benefit from an activity increase. In fact the Permian could well lead a company resurgence even including the company diversification.

So investors looking for a decent long term return can count on the participation in the Permian activity as a big plus. A relaxation of lending requirements is also reasonable. In short, the company's growth could exceed expectations for reasons that the market does not currently expect. But those reasons should soon become more obvious. This management has had above average performance in the past so investors should expect a return to that performance in the future. Parts of the oil industry are now cyclically recovering and this company can increase its exposure to those areas. A double in the price of this stock over five years appears very reasonable.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.