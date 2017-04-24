Western Digital: An Investment Or A Speculation?

Investing or Speculating?

Everyone can have their own definitions but here are mine. If one buys a stock with the intent of selling it in a few days, weeks or months I consider it to be speculating. If one buys a stock with the intent of holding it for many years I consider it to be investing. Plain and simple.

Under the above definitions, an investment in any one of many managed mutual funds could also be considered speculating, since the turnover in some such funds exceeds 100 percent per year. The owner of the fund shares may not think that s/he is speculating, but by extension of the investing activities of the fund management, stocks are being bought for short-term holding periods or speculation. Even if one holds the shares of the fund for many years without selling s/he may, in fact, have been speculating all along since the fund manager(s) was buying and selling stocks almost constantly throughout the holding period. The investor may think s/he is a conservative buy-and-hold investor but the truth may be something far different.

Please do not take this the wrong way as I believe that speculation is a legitimate investing style and works well for some. It is just not my cup of tea. I do not have any urge to go to Las Vegas and try my luck at the gaming tables. I am not particularly fond of roller coaster rides either, especially the figurative sort like riding a stock market up and down over and over again. When stocks get to what I consider relatively high valuations, I begin to hedge and stay hedged until after the next bear market. Then, when stock valuations have become bargains (or at least very reasonable) I add new positions and increase my favorite holdings. It may be boring but it has worked out well for me and many others.

Can Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) win the bidding war for Toshiba memory?

One article I read recently on Seeking Alpha reasons that Western Digital should have the inside track. The author made some very good points, but did not convince me of the outcome. You can find the full article here. In the article, the author indicated that Western Digital should have the inside track because of its joint venture agreement with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) (acquired with SanDisk) and because of more favorable regulatory inclinations of the Japanese government relative to other bidders. But if Western Digital makes it difficult for Toshiba to achieve a market value for its assets I really do not see that as a strong selling point to convince Toshiba to do a deal. The more Western Digital plays hardball the more willing I think Toshiba will become to consider other offers.

Toshiba needs cash and lots of it. Western Digital wants to expand its flash memory business as cheaply as possible. These two opposing views/needs/desires do not necessarily lead to a happy marriage arrangement. I do not feel the need to go into the details of the bids and rationale since it is covered well in the article linked above; but to my thinking, this asset sale is more wide open than many may believe.

What if Western Digital were to win? There are those who believe that such an outcome would be a great long-term win. Sure, Western Digital will add lots of revenue in an area with good growth potential. More mobile devices (and even other electronics) are using more flash memory, rather than hard drive memory. The theory for the continued expansion of use and growth in flash memory sales is that as the price (cost to original equipment manufacturers) comes down flash memory will become more competitive. But therein lies the catch: "when the price falls enough." If the price falls faster than the cost to produce then margins will get squeezed and profits will not rise as fast as may be expected. Revenue will increase as long as unit volumes keep rising faster than the price falls. But this is a very tricky game that has not turned out well for many industries, especially in the fast-evolving technology sector. Remember how solar companies were going to put oil companies out of business (or something like that)? The cost was going to come down and everyone would want a solar unit on the roof. Then price competition drove down margins and profits turned into losses. I am not saying this is going to happen to memory, but just think that product that becomes commoditized could become subject to such circumstances. If the Chinese decide they want to dominate the memory industry prices would drop. Technologically they may not be in that position yet but give them time. They have a way of obtaining the tech they need to carry out plans and they are not afraid of pricing. Again, this may not happen but it is among the possibilities.

The point I am trying to make is that the perceived moat around the Western Digital business may not be impenetrable for very long, even if it can find a way to buy the Toshiba memory unit.

Then there is the potential problem of funding another huge acquisition so soon after the SanDisk deal. The company would probably need to find partners to raise enough cash. That would probably dilute the benefits that would otherwise accrue to Western Digital. What would it need to give up to entice the right partners into the deal?

There is also the concern that I would have with piling on additional debt at this time, not to mention concerns about the quality of current operations. So, now I want to dig into the financials and look at ratios and trends. After all, if this is a great company that I would want to invest in for the long term it should be evident in the financials.

Western Digital by the Numbers

I will start with a look at revenue. I like to gauge the health of a company by looking at total reported revenue, not revenue per share, because too often companies tend to make per-share data better through the misallocation of capital, like buying back lots of shares when the price is dear. Looking at total revenue gives me a better sense of whether a company is growing consistently.

Chart by Mark Bern, CFA

Notice that annual percentage change in revenue has been trending downward for four years, despite M&A (merger and acquisition) activity. It has been negative for three years. Total revenue has also been trending lower for the last three years. This does not appear to me to be a thriving business so far. Ah, but change is in the air, you say. Well then, perhaps I should look at the trend in earnings then. Surely that will look better.

Chart by Mark Bern, CFA

Uh oh! There is no real trend line to be found except for the last three years and going from earnings of $1.5 billion to a loss of $423 million is not very encouraging to me. But, the pundits say the future will surely brighten with another huge acquisition (Toshiba memory) if the company can raise the cash. Then we should take a look at the balance sheet and cash flows to see how rock solid this company must be. First, I will look at FCF (free cash flow) versus funds used to pay dividends and buy back stocks.

Chart by Mark Bern, CFA

Finally, a chart that does not look so bad; FCF is more than dividends and buybacks in every single year for the last ten. However, it does seem that FCF is falling year-over-year for the last couple of years. And it also appears that the amount left over to help pay down debt is narrowing; much further and there will not be anything left to service more debt if it is needed. And if Western Digital wins the bidding war for Toshiba memory that debt service could reduce its ability to buy back as much stock in the future. Retiring debt could reduce the ability to cover a rising dividend. Maybe the dividend will not rise. But before we jump to conclusions I want to look at outstanding debt and see if it is manageable.

Chart by Mark Bern, CFA

Oh well, this does not bode well for a company that may need some flexibility in its capital structure to compete in the future. What if, heaven forbid, the technology that the company has developed and may purchase from Toshiba becomes obsolete before the debt load is paid down adequately? Well, of course that could never happen because we all know that technology like data storage does not change much over time, or does it? If you are considering buying stock in this company you should probably know the answer to that question first. I will give you a hint: the answer is yes it does, but by how much and how often is hard to determine until after the disruptive technology is launched. By then it is too late.

Valuing Western Digital

Since the TTM (trailing twelve months) EPS (earnings per share) is negative, I will not try to determine the value of this company based upon a price/earnings multiple basis. I also do not want to guess what the growth rate in the dividend might be going forward because I am not even certain that the company will be able to continue its current dividend should its bid for Toshiba memory be accepted. What I am left with is looking at the net present value of expected future free cash flows. Unfortunately, that picture does not appear too rosy either.

Old School Value shows a value based upon DCF (discounted cash flows) of $14.57 per share versus the current market price of $83.11. I wanted to cross-check that with another methodology in computing DCF from Friedrich. Friedrich has a value of $20.89. That is not much better.

Now I want to consider two last ratios that I like to use in identifying quality companies at bargain prices. FROIC (free cash flow return on investment) and the Price to Bernhard/Buffett ratio. I consider FROIC to be good if above 10 percent and excellent when it is above 20 percent. I look for companies that consistently produce a ratio above 20 percent. It tells me how much forward free cash flow the company creates with each dollar it invests back into operations. It is a measure of the efficiency of capital allocation and helps identify quality management and solid business models.

The Price to Bernhard/Buffett ratio tells us how a company is priced by Wall Street relative to its free cash flow. Here is where a lower ratio is better as it tells me the multiple of the market price to how much free cash it is producing. The lower the price the lower the ratio and, likewise, the higher the free cash flow the lower the ratio. A ratio below 20 is good but a long-term study of this ratio has revealed that when a company has a price to free cash flow below 15, the probability of its stock price outperforming the broad market indices is highly enhanced. If you would like a more thorough explanation of these ratios please take a look at askfriedrich.com or an earlier article I wrote about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) where I showed the calculations in detail.

Western Digital results:

FROIC = 4 percent

Price to Buffett/Bernhard ratio = 45.8

If you read and understood my explanation of what is good for each of these two ratios you would know that both are terrible. FROIC of 4 percent is too low for my consideration as a long-term investment and the Price to Buffett/Bernhard ratio of 45.8 is well into overbought territory. I consider anything with a ratio of over 30 to be overbought, because at that point the price is generally more than 60 percent above what Friedrich considers fair value. That is getting too rich for me to even consider holding when it gets above 30. So, a ratio of 45.8 is actually more than 52 percent over the price where I would consider selling a stock due to overvaluation.

Conclusion

If you are a trader/speculator I wish you well. I have no idea if or how to justify Western Digital even at the current price and have no interest in the stock as a long-term investment. Depending upon how the Toshiba memory deal plays out in the press and on Wall Street, some will undoubtedly build a good storyline for why the stock price should rise. Listen if you want and gamble away. I cannot recommend the stock regardless of how the asset sale turns out. For someone like me, the headlines are much ado about nothing.

