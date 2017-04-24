Here's Something I (Still) Don't Like

Here's a chart that seems to suggest at least one sector is asleep at the proverbial wheel.

Turns out, an "initial" deal on extending production cuts wasn't even close to enough to make up for jitters about ramped up US supply (imagine that).

Ok, it's time for a quick update on something I don't like.

As you're probably aware, oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) took another dive this week, retracing the retrace (no that's not a typo) of the early March collapse which itself wiped out pretty much the entirety of the post-production-cut gains.

WTI settled at the lowest level in more than 3 weeks, even as major oil producers reportedly struck an initial deal to extend the output cuts.

That was of course overwhelmed by ever-resurgent US supply as production is sitting at its highest levels since 2015.

"Markets are hawk-eyed on US data," Abhishek Deshpande, chief energy analyst at Natixis in London, told Bloomberg by message.

Specifically, crude really - really - didn't seem to like the Baker Hughes number which saw the US oil rig count up 5 to 688, the highest level in two years.

"US shale is the real story -- more rigs coming online and production just continuing to come up," Tariq Zahir, a New York-based commodity fund manager at Tyche Capital Advisors, said by phone on Friday, adding that "it's going to be some time before at least the US market gets in balance"

Got it, thanks Tariq.

Ok, so here's what I don't like:

(Goldman)

See those red ovals? Yeah, so I don't think that should be happening. Basically what that shows is that when crude suddenly careens lower (the right scale is inverted), HY E&P spreads aren't blowing out relative to HY spreads (NYSEARCA:HYG) as a whole. Or, more colloquially, since last summer E&P junk bonds have been acting like they don't care if crude prices move sharply lower.

As usual, there are two explanations for that: 1) these US operators are "leaner and meaner" and thus not as vulnerable to transient moves in prices, or 2) the market is asleep at the wheel.

Needless to say, I think explanation number two is more likely. Here's Goldman's take:

HY E&Ps are still attractive vs. the broader HY market; less so vs. "investable" oil. The HY E&P sector continues to draw investor demand and resist episodic declines in crude prices-such as in March or more recently this week (Exhibit 8). At current levels, the sector still offers decent spread pick-up versus the HY index, around 80bp, a fraction of the 600bp average spread pick-up last year when the quality of E&Ps was substantially lower with defaults at record highs and capital markets all but shut. However, balance sheet fundamentals have strengthened, defaults have slowed down, and Energy producers have gained access to funding, claiming the highest share of HY supply this year of any sector at 15% or $17 billion notionally (Exhibit 9).

Whatever. I'm not buying that.

Well, that's not entirely accurate. I'm buying it to the extent it's factual (i.e. the numbers are right), but I'm not buying the idea that HY E&P spreads shouldn't be widening versus HY as a whole when oil prices drop. That's counterintuitive.

If this "resiliency" doesn't hold up, the E&P space will start reacting during these "episodic" declines in crude prices.

And if oil price declines prove to be more than "episodic," well then it's going to be that much more painful for an oil-dependent sector that for the better part of a year, has been acting like it isn't tethered to crude.

