The Bay: A More Focused Strategy?

Hudson's Bay Company (Grey Market: OTC:HBAYF) reported their Q4 earnings earlier this month on April 4th. The company's adjusted EBITDA was at $404 million, which was about $20 million above analyst consensus. Management has initiated a comprehensive operational review in which they communicated the intent to generate $75 million in cost saving by improving operational efficiencies. Additionally, the company will decrease capital expenditure in future years which is expected to improve attractiveness of their balance sheet. Lastly, the company has set out to monetize their real estate portfolio which will improve their cash position substantially. We are bullish on this stock as we believe these cost cutting initiatives will result in management taking on a more focused set of projects that will bring value to shareholders buying into the company near all time lows.

Focused Strategic Initiatives will Decrease CapEx

HBC is suggesting a $500 million capex for 2017, a $160 million reduction from the $660 capex investment in 2016. Out of this amount we expect around 75% to be directed towards growth initiatives. Within the projects included in the capex pipeline, we believe that store renovations at HBC Europe and the ongoing renovations of the Saks Fifth Avenue, Manhattan flagship, and further development of HBC's Digital platform will take up the majority of the funds. In terms of projects in Europe, 10 new stores in the Netherlands will be opened throughout 2017 and ongoing renovations at stores in Aachen, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt. Projects related to the North American store network are expected to include renovations of the Saks Fifth Ave. flagship store in Manhattan and the Hudson's Bay store in Quebec City. On the Digital front, initiatives are expected to include enhancing the various banner-specific website, as well as improved personalization and delivery options, and the installation of robotic fulfillment technology in its Pottsville distribution center located in Pennsylvania. We believe that the planned capex investment could potentially be revised lower if the operating environment becomes more challenging than currently anticipated.

Real Estate Monetization Opportunities

Management has talked about different options being considered to monetize the value of HBC's real estate portfolio which has been a strong driver of the 8% share price reaction. Some of the options being considered are an IPO of HBS Global Properties and the RioCan JV, sale of properties, and securing financing against properties. Given the challenging retail environment that is predicted by many analysts, we believe that management must be careful with balancing cash they will receive from these transactions that could be used to finance growth projects, and the increased rent and interest expenses that would result from the sale of properties. We believe that one of the most attractive options is to IPO. Recently, the company has begun to diversify its JV portfolio to include non-HBC properties in an attempt to make a more attractive equity offering. We believe that this process will occur within 2017 as management is aware of the increased difficulty it would face in executing such a transaction if department stores continue to deteriorate over time.

Cost-reduction initiatives

Cost reductions will play a major role in HBC's strategic plans to remain competitive in this difficult retail environment. The company is looking to reduce costs by identifying efficiencies, streamlining existing processes, and optimizing instore operations/productivity. The company is currently completing a full review of its business to identify opportunities for further costs savings, beyond the original $75 million reduction in CapEx that was announced. We believe that the company will be able to realize an additional $15 million in CapEx reduction by 2018 which would significantly improve its financial position. We think this is a reasonable estimate as management has proven the ability to streamline their operations through multiple cost-cutting initiatives in the past 3 years.

Our Takeaway

We are confident in management's ability to continue with the increase in operational efficiencies that will make HBC an attractive buy in the retail space. Additionally, it is clear that management is looking to cash in on their real estate portfolio, which will be used for future growth projects. Our rating: BUY.