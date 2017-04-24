A Bad Week For Oil

In this article I decided to write about some recent oil-related data that came out that had the market less than happy.

Over the past week, we saw oil prices take a step back, driven in large part by fears that OPEC's cuts may not be extended alongside non-OPEC nations. However, another big contributor appears to have been some rather unsavory oil-related data (unsavory in the eyes of the market at least), which showed that the glut of crude and products is rather stubborn. In what follows, I will look at all of this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Mixed oil inventories

According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), the crude picture for oil during the past week wasn't too bad. Based on their estimates, inventories came in at 532.3 million barrels. This represents a decrease of 1.1 million barrels compared to the 533.4 million barrels seen a week earlier. Sadly, this was worse than the 1.4 million barrel drop analysts had been expecting but it was, at least, better than the 0.8 million barrel decline estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks.

*Created by Author

Unfortunately, while crude stocks did decline, some areas worsened. Based on their findings, motor gasoline stocks managed to rise by 1.6 million barrels to 237.7 million barrels, which is far worse than the 2 million barrel drop analysts had expected. Fuel ethanol stocks, meanwhile, ticked up 0.1 million barrels to 23 million, and kerosene-type jet fuel managed to grow by 0.1 million barrels as well, rising to 42.6 million barrels. In addition to this, we saw the "Other" category of petroleum products report a build of 1.6 million barrels, rising to 268.7 million.

There were, however, some areas of improvement. Take, most notably, distillate fuel. According to the EIA, stocks there dropped by 1.9 million barrels down to 148.3 million. Residual fuel wasn't far behind, dropping 1.3 million barrels to 38.8 million. Propane/propylene stocks dropped by 0.8 million barrels down to 39.6 million as well. Thanks to these, the total of crude plus petroleum stocks managed to dip by 1.6 million barrels for the week, falling from 1.3327 billion barrels down to 1.3311 billion barrels.

Consistency from production and demand

With crude stocks and motor gasoline stocks both missing their targets for the week, that alone is bad news. However, another issue for the market was the fact that production continued to rise. During the week, output in the US averaged 9.252 million barrels per day, an increase of 17 thousand barrels per day (or 119 thousand barrels for the week) over the 9.235 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. In the graph below, you can see what this picture has looked like over the past 52 weeks.

*Created by Author

In addition to seeing a continued increase in production, we also managed to see continued weakness in motor gasoline demand. During the week, demand came out to 9.223 million barrels per day, down from 9.444 million barrels per day last year. Using the four-week average, demand stands at 9.317 million barrels per day, a decrease of 0.7% year-over-year. Distillate fuel, thankfully, while it was weak for the week, has still remained impressive results using its four-week average. Based on this metric, demand stood at 4.283 million barrels per day, up 9.9% from the 3.897 million barrels per day seen in 2016.

The rig count is still mixed

In addition to all of the above data, another area to touch on relates to the oil rig count. According to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), the rig count in the US came out to 688 units, up 5 week-over-week. Even though this move higher isn't that large, what is is the fact that the rig count, on the whole, is up significantly from the 343 units seen the same time of 2016. Meanwhile, in Canada (due to seasonal reasons), the oil rig count dropped by 7 units to 33 but was still above last year's 12 units.

A look at the global rig count

In this week's article, I wanted to talk a little bit about something to put the rig count additions into perspective. In the US and Canada, the rig count has soared year-over-year and that's a problem because of the increased production it will bring onto the market (though it's not as big of a deal in Canada). This doesn't mean that the rig count will rise enough to undermine the oil market necessarily because of the fact that global demand growth should be respectable this year (absent an economic downturn) and due to the fact that, if OPEC and non-OPEC nations maintain their cuts, we could be alright even with rising production elsewhere.

*Taken from Baker Hughes

Having said this, while the US rig count gets a lot of attention, the international rig count estimates don't catch much interest from the market. Because of this, I decided to post the image above, which shows the year-through-March rig count not only in the US and Canada but also in key international regions (these numbers represent oil rigs and natural gas rigs). What this data shows is a picture where the rig count abroad has also risen, climbing from 933 units at the end of January to 943 units in March.

*Taken from Baker Hughes

In the image above, you can see the same kind of data but for 2015 and 2016. During the same timeframe last year, the rig count abroad dropped from 1,045 units to 985, which may have investors worried but we should put this in perspective. While the rig count internationally is growing, A) this is due solely to the Asia/Pacific region and B) we are still down in the rig count by an impressive 42 units compared to last year.

Regarding Asia/Pacific, it's regretful that I must say the data does not dig in any deeper than that in terms of geography, but what I do know is that, in China, which is a sizable producer of oil, output should decline this year from over 4 million barrels per day to 3.9 million barrels per day. With China ruled out of the equation, it leaves us with any number of smaller regions that don't, individually, contribute any large quantity of oil to the market. Of course, this does not mean that we shouldn't keep an eye out on these areas (we should) but it does suggest that any upticks in those areas may not be too material in the grand scheme of things and could very well be more than offset by the year-over-year drops seen in places like Latin America and Africa.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that the market wasn't too happy regarding the oil data reported over the past week. Personally, I didn't think it was bad because I would rather see declines than increases, but I also understand the flow that seasonality plays. On a more macro scale, the continued rise in the US is disconcerting and the Canadian picture isn't anything to get overjoyed about, but the fact that the rig count overseas is still lower than it was a year ago is positive and suggests that the uptick in prices hasn't had enough of an impact in those regions to cause production surging for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, WLL, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.