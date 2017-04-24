Twenty-First Century Fox Needs Avatar To Succeed

source: Foxmovies

It's no secret Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has been trading flat for the last four years, closing on April 22, 2013, at $27.56 per share, while closing on April 21, 2017 at $30.22.

The announcement of the releases of Avatar are extremely important, although for the short term, a disappointment, as the first film isn't scheduled to be released until December 18, 2020, about six years longer than originally projected. Much of that was from James Cameron deciding to create two more films than he was first looking at, which caused him to spend more time writing scripts.

According to the official Avatar Facebook page, the four sequels will be released on December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025.

That means expectations of a significant upward move in share price as the release of Avatar approaches won't happen in the near term, as it was believed the next installment in the sequel was coming in 2018.

The only meaningful change in the short term is the acquisition by Fox of the remaining shares in Sky plc (NYSE:SKY). That should have some positive impact on the shares of the company, but outside of a temporary boost, I'm not sure it has the legs to propel the company above the range it has been trading in.

The problem for FOX is Avatar - the answer for FOX is Avatar

All of this in my view is because of the length of time it has taken for Avatar sequels to be brought to market. I believe investors have been holding off and waiting for clarity in order to take a larger position in the company.

Outside of some major catalyst not seen at this time, I believe FOX will continue to trade level until the time approaches for the first release of Avatar. I think the market is placing most of its bets on the company on its powerful franchise.

Again, everything with the company is very clear and observable with its fee structure and strong Fox News unit, so all of that is already priced into the company. There may be a slight bump up in fees over time, but that isn't going to do much to drive the share price of the company.

The problem is Avatar, because of it being the biggest film draw of all time, has a disproportionate effect on FOX. It has it on the negative side, as evidenced by the market eagerly waiting for the release dates of the film, which it now has, and the positive side of knowing the timing of when the share price will start to move.

FOX and its shareholders now have to wait for over three years before the sequel to Avatar comes, suggesting to me the share price is unlikely to do much more than bounce around a little until the release date approaches.

The obvious question

The obvious question from most investors would be why do I think Avatar will have such a strong influence on the share price of FOX when even if it were to repeat the performance of the first installment of the series, would account for less than 10 percent of annual revenues - probably less by the time it reaches theaters.

There are a couple of reasons. The first would be the franchise is so strong it creates the type of buzz for the company that attracts interest and drives up the share price of the company disproportionate to the revenue generated by the film.

That said, there will be ancillary revenue of product sales and other types of royalties generated for a long time. And once the sequels start to be released, it will continue to grow revenue in a meaningful way over the five-year period of releases.

I think investors will price in the entirety of the upcoming films at the front end, which will support and grow the share price significantly as the date of release approaches. What could go wrong is if the film vastly underperformed expectations.

Second, the FNC unit of FOX brings in $2.7 billion annually. The first Avatar film in box office alone surpassed that total. If it does just as well, or close to it, it means that unit of the company may double sales based upon current numbers. Since the bulk of the sales in FNC are from fees, that amount isn't likely to change much in the near future.

Conclusion

FOX may get a slight boost in its share price from the acquisition of the remainder of Sky plc, but I don't see that moving the needle a lot. Outside of a major movie blockbuster that surprises the market, that means FOX is probably going to continue to perform as it has been, with not a lot of movement in its share price.

I do think the market has been waiting primarily for news on the releases of the sequels to Avatar. Although the news isn't good in that regard in the short term, it will definitely be a powerful catalyst as the release date approaches.

For some time I've been seriously looking at investing before the next sequel, and while I don't want to tie up my money for a long period of time while waiting for the release, I am looking at taking a position before the stock starts to climb.

There is some risk because of the uncertainty of how well this film will perform based upon high expectations. The film could do well and still not drive up the share price as wanted. I'm not a market time, but I will be looking for the share price to drop down and get in at a lower price so I can to offset some of that risk. To do that I will probably have to get in a little earlier than a lot of investors, but that isn't a problem for me because I invest with a long-term holding strategy.

For now I wouldn't take a new position in FOX, as there are a lot better places to put our money at this time. But it's definitely something to think about at the latter part of 2019, or early 2020.

However the film performs, it's not going to be a disaster, and will definitely make investors money. The problem comes if the share price starts rising and getting away from investors that then have to try to catch up with it. That's where the risk gets even steeper if the film disappoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.