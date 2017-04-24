If The Treasury Is Going To Issue 50 Or 100-Year Bonds, It Should Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

Steven Mnuchin has not been shy about his desire to take advantage of low interest rates by issuing Treasury bonds with maturities as long as 50 or 100 years. In last week's dealer questionnaire, the Treasury asked: "At what price relative to the current 30-year bond offering could Treasury reasonably expect an ultra-long to price?" On the surface, issuing an ultra-long bond makes sense.

This administration wants to cut taxes, spend more on infrastructure, spend tax dollars on a wall, and has already proven their willingness to go to war. Meanwhile, there is absolutely no discussion of reforming costly entitlement benefits such as Social Security and Medicare.

Government spending and the Federal budget deficit is only going to grow which means locking in low rates for 50 or 100 years is probably a good idea. If the Treasury is going to do it, they need to do it soon.

Tax Reform Announcement Could Send Long Rates Higher

Trump has been saying we will get more details about his tax plan soon. Mnuchin went so far last week to say "very soon". We've been hearing this since before the election but this time it's different. Trump's latest fireside chat on Twitter says it will happen Wednesday.

The tax reform announcement has the potential to send longer rates higher following the fall in the 10-year and 30-year yield over the past month.

The 30-year fell 30 basis points and the 10-year is down about 38 basis points since the middle of March. Rates have risen after touching overbought levels on Tuesday.

The move lower in rates can be attributed to several factors: the Trump trade on life-support, geopolitical concerns with North Korea and Syria, and weaker economic reports.

With that, the yield curve has become flatter.

Flatter Yield Curve Benefits Borrowers

A flat yield curve benefits issuers of debt. Why? Because for only marginal increases in yield they can issue longer debt.

The spread between the 30-year yield and 10-year yield, or term premium, remains near five year lows. For 65 basis points more the Treasury can borrow for an additional 20 years going from a 10-year bond to a 30-year.

Historically, the term premium has been even lower hitting just 4 basis points in 2006. Ah, but those were the glory days when both the 10 year and 30 year were above 5%.

How Much Would a 50 Year Bond Cost?

Several firms have put out their opinion on the matter and the answer seems to be around 20-30 basis points more than the 30 year rate.

Nomura estimates overall "fair value" yield pickup of 20-25bp between 30Y, 50Y UST; investors estimate "slightly tighter" around 15-20bp

I've read other comments indicate as high as 3.5% for a 50 year Treasury bond.

This is still a relatively low term premium for such a long bond.

The duration on a 50 year Treasury with a 3.5% coupon would be about 24 years versus the current 30 year Treasury at about 20 years of duration. That's some serious interest rate risk to take on with rates near their historic lows. Who would want to take on that risk?

One group might be pensions or life insurance companies reaching for yield. The long duration liabilities of pensions and life insurance companies require even longer duration assets. The long time horizon means they are more capable of handling the volatility of such a long bond with the intention of holding the bond to maturity.

Another group could be international investors.

With the 30 year German Bund yielding just .97% and the 30 year Japanese Government Bonds at just .76%, a long dated Treasury around 3.5% would be very attractive to investors overseas still subject to the ECB and BOJ QE programs.

30 year Bund (white)

30 year JGB (orange)

Liquidity Could Be the Limiting Factor

It appears unlikely the Treasury would issue ultra-long bonds on a regular basis. Without a regular auction, there would be less liquidity with fewer maturities to trade.

In a 2011 article on this subject, Pimco noted the philosophy of the Treasury has been based on three pillars.

Obtaining the lowest cost of financing for the U.S. taxpayer Maintaining regular and predictable debt issuance Supporting deep and liquid capital markets

Without regular issuance, it would be difficult to meet #2 and #3.

Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle says there are other factors that makes an ultra-long bond unlikely.

We think the Treasury is unlikely to introduce ultra-long issuance, for three reasons. First, it is likely to again receive skeptical feedback from dealers about market demand. Second, given that feedback, the case would be largely an opportunistic one to lock in low rates, but this would be out of keeping with Treasury's long-standing principle of regular and predictable issuance. Third, the new Administration's interest in ultra-long issuance appears largely tied to financing a large infrastructure program that we think is unlikely to materialize.

Source: Barrons

Conclusion

If the Treasury wants to proceed with issuing ultra-long bonds, it would be better to do it sooner rather than later. Successful implementation of the administration's fiscal stimulus should cause rates to rise as the Trump trade is defibrillated back to life.

This could open a Pandora's box and lead more corporations or even municipalities to issuing longer dated bonds since the longer Treasury bond would provide a relevant benchmark rate. As if the world needs more debt.

