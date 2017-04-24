Siegfried II: Cemtrex, Inc.

As one of the companies identified in my previous article, I have found Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) to be a low price-to-book value, high-ROIC company worthy of additional evaluation. After analyzing the company's fundamentals, management, competitive advantages, growth strategy, and valuation, I have found that, while on the surface it appears to be an undervalued, fundamentally sound company with significant upside potential, there is substantial reason for serious concern about the integrity of management and the company's fitness for long-term investment.

Business Overview

Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that offers a range of products, systems, and services to address the needs of multiple industries, providing electronic manufacturing services of printed circuit board assemblies, instruments for industrial processes and industrial environmental control systems.

(source: all slides in this article from the March 2017 investor presentation)

Fundamentals

As illustrated in the chart below, CETX's profitability has dramatically improved over the past three fiscal years. Additionally, the company has consistently posted high ROIC and ROE while also dramatically growing book value per share.

In addition to high profitability, the company also appears to be in decent financial shape with a current ratio of 1.73 while also reducing its Debt to Equity ratio (currently at a fairly high 0.74, but down from 3.37 in 2014). In the 2015 Annual Report, the CEO explained the company's philosophy regarding taking on debt:

"Our increase in book value per share is dramatic and due in part to our utilization of attractive debt which is applied when and where we believe it makes sense and is appropriate. There will, often times, seem like we have an enormous amount of debt on our balance sheet. However, we will only bring on new debt into the company when we are also adding a large earnings base to go along with it. I want to emphasize that we are quite cautious and conservative when undertaking debt obligations. We believe in healthy amortization schedules that under strained economic circumstances can easily cover the repayment obligations, both principal and interest, with money left over for the business."

Management

CEO Saagar Govil and his team have a mixed track record that potential investors must judge for themselves. On the one hand, Mr. Govil and his team have apparently done a terrific job of allocating capital by turning the company into a rapidly growing, profit-generating machine. His accomplishments have not gone unnoticed: Business Insider named him #17 on their "Top 100 of Silicon Alley" and Stony Brook University named him to their "Top 40 Under 40" lists. On the other hand, the company has a checkered past that caused the share price to plunge to its current low levels and appears to be currently under class action law suits from Khang & Khang and Levi & Korsinsky. According to Seeking Alpha Contributor Richard Pearson, Cemtrex's banker Source Capital has had its SEC and FINRA registrations terminated following multiple violations, over $1 million was paid to promote the stock in order to boost share prices while company insiders engaged in heavy, undisclosed selling. Additionally, he calls into question the legitimacy of the company's auditing firm (for more details, see Richard Pearson's article: Cemtrex: Documents And Photos, All Signs Point To Deception And Failure). CETX responded by denouncing the article as false and threatened legal action against its author.

Growth Outlook

The company points to six key growth drivers as reasons for shareholder optimism for additional wealth creation:

The company also forecasts growth to be boosted by the construction of 1,000 GW of power generator capacity in India over the next three decades, continued growth in gas and pipeline demand causing liquefied natural gas facilities to rush to catch up, continued strong growth in global packaging, Chinese implementation of a cap and trade program this summer, growth in Chinese car manufacturing capability, growth in the smart car trend fueling demand for automotive electronic systems, mass transformation in jewelry and industrial clothing companies to incorporate more technology into their products, rapid growth in the medical devices industry and the continued aging of the developed world's population.

Valuation

In its investor presentation, the company clearly lays out its case as an undervalued growth company that is focused on creating shareholder value:

Particularly attractive are the company's remarkably low trailing and forward P/E numbers and low P/B (1.8) which includes very little Goodwill. A Price/Cash Flow ratio of 4.7 is also extremely attractive.

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $9.78) and GuruFocus (DCF fair value of $8.41)) and recent insider buying contribute further to the case for its massive undervaluation. Due to my personal caution about investing in a company with a lack of a durable competitive advantage, I use a much more conservative DCF valuation: assuming no future EPS growth and a 15% discount rate (my desired rate of return) yields a valuation of $5.9, still leaving a substantial 43% margin of safety.

Conclusion

On paper, Cemtrex appears almost too good to be true from a valuation standpoint, especially considering the company's decent case for its growth prospects. However, the company lacks durable competitive advantages in highly competitive fields and its broad collection of businesses may render it difficult to remain simultaneously competitive in all of them. Furthermore, the company's management has some serious charges levied against their character that must be resolved before I could personally consider or recommend investing in this stock.

