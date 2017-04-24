Still Not Quite There On Michaels Companies

I lean bullish, but I'd like a little better price or at least one quarter in FY17 that establishes a more stable business.

The bull/bear case comes down to whether there's truly a moat around brick-and-mortar arts and crafts sales, and if Michaels can maintain even current modest comp trends.

The core question surrounding The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is whether the arts and crafts retail business is quite as protected from e-commerce threats as MIK management believes it is. Certainly, there's some skepticism: most of MIK's earnings calls have at least one question (usually more) relative to online competition, and the Q4 conference call last month was no exception.

With MIK trading at just 11.3x the midpoint of FY17 (ending January) guidance, there's upside in the stock if management is right - or close. For now, I think there's just enough pressure to keep from me taking a position - a sentiment I've had for most of the last few quarters. But I do regret missing the dip below $20 in late January, and if Michaels can post a strong Q1 and/or get the price back toward that $20 level, I'd be a buyer.

Secular Pressures?

Michaels CEO Chuck Rubin has said repeatedly that he sees online penetration as limited to the single digits, citing "the tactile nature of the product, the general lack of national brands, and a low average item price" as reasons for a brick-and-mortar moat in the space. The problem is that there aren't any other public comparables in the vertical, which leaves even Michaels reliant on estimates from credit card data in trying to gauge share.

Certainly, there's reason to suspect that there's some sort of secular pressure on the business:

Source: Author from MIK filings; fiscal years end following January. FY17 number from guidance of 0-1.5%.

Comp growth has stalled out, and whether it's share losses or lower overall market spend (Michaels seems to be arguing the latter), it's worrisome for the company. Relative to most retailers in this day and age, Michaels is heavily leveraged: the leverage ratio is roughly ~3x not including another ~$2 billion in minimum lease commitments, per the 10-K. Add to that the natural leverage inherent in the retail model, and it doesn't take much more top line weakness to change profits and valuation rather dramatically.

Indeed, fiscal 2016 could have been a lot worse than the numbers showed. Full-year adjusted EBIT rose less than 1%, or about $6 million. But incentive-based compensation declined $46 million; that aside, adjusted EBIT declined roughly 6%. Gross margins fell 110 bps, per the 10-K, with almost 20 bps coming from purchase accounting adjustments. Most of the remainder came from higher promotional spend, which Rubin attributed on the Q4 call to "big box competitors stepping up their promotions to a level that we believe was irrational".

But if Michaels is wrong - or if those competitors push through anyway - then that promotional pressure isn't going to subside. Even with the lower incentive comp in FY16, Adjusted EBITDA margins still have compressed 161 bps over the past two years alone. Michaels expects to hold the line in FY17: guidance implies basically flat EBIT (and likely EBITDA, though D&A wasn't broken out) margins this year. $40-50 million in sourcing savings will be reinvested in promotional and pricing activity, allowing (hopefully) better competitiveness with no impact on product and operating margins.

Still, the risks to Michaels even at the current low multiple are apparent. It's difficult to leverage sub-2% comps in the brick-and-mortar space. And if competitors ramp their activity, or if online sales are a greater threat than Michaels yet realizes, then margins are going to be pressured. And even an 11x multiple doesn't quite incorporate that outcome.

Still Some Good News

The flip side is that if Michaels management is right, there's a way to see some upside from current levels. Forward multiples of ~8x EV/EBITDA and 11x+ P/E aren't exactly pricing in a quick and furious rebound. Both are 2-3 turns below where MIK has traded over the past few quarters; getting back to or near the historical averages at which the stock has traded probably implies double-digit upside.

The same is true for the business - simply getting back to "normal" could do wonders for the stock. Q4 results weren't terrible, even with a -1% comp, considering that Michaels has lost the benefit of the short-lived adult coloring book fad. To his credit, Rubin has admitted that execution in FY16 was not particularly impressive, and the company has changed pricing, changed assortments, and adjusted layouts in response.

Just as the outlines of the bear case are evident in the numbers, the outlines of a bull case are evident in the commentary. There's a real possibility that FY16 was just a bit of an "off" year for Michaels, with a modest comp headwind from coloring books, a few execution errors (notably in terms of changing layouts), and overexuberant competition hurting pricing. Michaels does see some potential complementary help from e-commerce, and even getting back to high 1%/low 2% comps, combined with sourcing improvements and store openings, is probably enough to drive adjusted net income growth. Even with the stock having bounced ~25% off multi-year lows hit in January, any projected growth is enough to move MIK stock higher.

Valuation

Just looking at EPS, Michaels looks ridiculously cheap. The midpoint of FY17 guidance of $2.05-2.17 implies 12% growth year-over-year, even with the company comping against the impact of lower incentive comps.

The catch is that nearly all of that growth is coming from share repurchases. Michaels ramped up its buyback toward the end of 2016, and the share count is guided to be down 8.4% YOY. In other words, adjusted net income is projected to rise just 2.8% - with a possible modest headwind from a lower effective tax rate.

There's also a circular argument from both the bullish and bearish standpoints after Michaels missed guidance last year ($1.88 adjusted versus $1.88-1.96, based on a 2% higher share count). If the secular pressures threatening margins are more persistent and more real than management thinks, guidance is likely to be missed again. If FY17 sets up to be a more "normal" year, for lack of a better term, then adjusted EBIT and net income growth looks pretty solid, particularly given the lower incentive comp in the year prior.

The current valuation seems to straddle the difference between the two viewpoints. I lean more toward the bullish side on Michaels: even if e-commerce is a bigger threat than management thinks, the company does have a growing presence online, and the type of vicious cycle of margin pressure and sharply negative comps seen in apparel seems unlikely. Free cash flow is still tremendous - $450 million in FY16, a 10% trailing yield - and it's possible Michaels could institute a dividend this summer, which might drive near-term demand.

But I'm not quite confident enough to jump in just yet, and I'd like to see at least one quarter of more consistent results, or a sub-10x multiple, to have that confidence. If the company can show that FY16 was more of a blip than the beginning of a trend, there's definitely upside. The problem is that the longer-term trend still looks somewhat negative, and until Michaels can show otherwise, there's an underlying risk that there's something going on here that investors can't quite see yet.

