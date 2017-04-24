Sniffing For GRAVY Among Insurers Old Republic, Aflac And Donegal Group

Each company offers dividend growth. But, we aren't willing to sacrifice returns just for the sake of a higher growth pace.

In the first quarter of 2017, my investment club defined a model for dividend growth stocks to analyze "GR"owth "A"bility, "V"aluation and "Y"ield - GRAVY.

Everyone welcomes share price appreciation in their investments. But, in reality, that value is only achieved when shares are sold. Dividend investors want income during the holding period. And, DGI investors want that same income to increase each year. To find companies with the potential for both share price appreciation and dividend growth is a feat.

In the first quarter of 2017, my investment club determined we'd “sniff for GRAVY” as we searched for companies offering dividend growth. But, we aren't willing to chase growth at any cost. GRAVY offers us “GR”owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield.

Dividend Champions have increased their dividend for at least the past 25 years so there are bound to be companies with GRAVY tones on the list. Old Republic International (ORI) and Aflac (AFL) fit the bill. Donegal Group (DGICA) has a decade-plus track record of dividend growth and is a Dividend Contender. Donegal is also dissipating an aroma of GRAVY. All three companies are insurers.

Ratings agencies exist to help measure value in the insurance industry. A.M. Best rates companies based on financial conditions and performance. Old Republic and Aflac have earned an A+ rating with A.M. Best. Donegal Group has an A rating.

Old Republic operates four segments in its business model:

commercial property and casualty insurance,

title insurance for real estate,

residential mortgage guaranty insurance and

life and accident insurance.

The company operates in all 50 states as well as in Canada. Its property and casualty insurance business provides the majority of its revenue and commercial clients provide the majority of that business.

Old Republic has paid a dividend for 76 consecutive years and increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. For the past nine years, the company has bumped the rate by just one penny a year. The latest increase, on February 23rd, 2017, was just 1.33% and the dividend rate is now $0.76 per share.

Aflac, known by its name-speaking duck mascot, operates in the United States and Japan. Aflac provides “voluntary” insurance products. Voluntary insurance pays cash benefits to protect the insured against loss of income or asset loss and to provide for out-of-pocket medical expenses during life events or health challenges.

Aflac has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and last did so in October, 2016. The current rate is $1.72 per share and the last increase equated to 4.9%.

Donegal Group provides both personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance in 21 states. Its growth has transpired from ten acquisitions since 1988. In December, 2016, Donegal announced its latest merger with Mountain States Mutual Casualty Company which will expand the company's reach to 4 more states.

Similar to Old Republic, Donegal has bumped its rate by just one cent the past three times. Its most recent dividend increase on April 20th pushed the rate to $0.56 and its dividend growth streak to 15 years. The April increase represented growth of 1.82%.

Insurance companies generate revenue in two ways. The first revenue stream is from customers paying premiums for coverage. After claims are paid and expenses covered, an insurance company will invest the excess accumulated premiums. The second revenue stream comes from the returns earned on a company's investment portfolio. The profits are then distributed to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks. Idle cash is not considered a favorable asset for insurance companies.

To compare peer companies, the insurance industry uses the combined ratio. The combined ratio adds paid claims and expenses and then divides that total by premium revenue. When the company generates more premiums than it pays out for expenses and claims, it is considered efficient. The lower the fraction, the more efficient it is. Quotients over one indicate inefficiency. However, the combined ratio is not an indication of profitability since the company also generates revenue from investment income.

2016 YE Results Premium Revenue Investment Income Total

Revenue Combined Ratio Old Republic $5.27 billion $0.36 billion $5.90 billion 94.60% Aflac $19.23 billion $3.28 billion $22.56 billion 80.40% Donegal Group $656.20 million $22.63 million $688.42 million 96.80%

Book value per share and shareholder return are additional metrics used to evaluate performance for an insurance company. Most insurance companies strive to maximize book value per share with each successive year. Shareholder return represents the sum of each year's dividend yield as a percentage of beginning book value per share added to the percentage change in each year's book value per share.

Effective YE 2016 Old Republic Aflac Donegal Group Year-Begin Book Value (NASDAQ:BV) $15.02 $41.73 $15.66 Year-End Book Value (BV) $17.20 $50.47 $16.21 BV Growth YoY 14.51% 20.94% 3.51% Dividend Paid $0.75 $1.66 $0.55 Dividend as % of YB BV 4.99% 3.98% 3.51% Shareholder Return 19.50% 24.92% 7.02%

When comparing the three companies based on insurance performance metrics, Aflac sets itself apart from the other two. Superior performance could easily equate to share price appreciation.

But, DGI investing gravitates toward growing income during the holding period. Examining the factors in my investment club's GRAVY model will help determine which company may be the better investment relative to growth potential, valuation and yield.

Old Republic Aflac Donegal Group Current Share Price (as of close 4/20/17) $19.93 $74.17 $17.38 Current Dividend Yield 3.81% 2.32% 3.16% 3 Year Average Dividend Growth 1.37% 5.34% 2.73% 3 Year Average Dividend Growth Forecast 1.30% 5.00% 1.79% 5 Year Average EPS Growth Forecast 10.00% 6.87% 10.00% CY EPS Based on 5 YR Growth $1.76 $6.86 $1.25 Forward Payout Ratio 43.18% 25.07% 44.00% Debt-to-Equity 34 26 17 Price-to-book 1.16 1.47 1.07 Forward P/E 11.32 10.81 13.9 Dividend Adjusted PEG (P/E ÷ (Annual Earnings Per Share Growth + Dividend Yield)) 0.82 1.17 1.06 Net Cash Flow $637 million $5.99 billion $60 million CF Per Share $2.42 $14.93 $2.25

Aflac's yield significantly trails Old Republic and Donegal Group. Even at its greater growth pace, it will be over five years before it approaches 3% at a fairly stable share price. If its share price appreciates, it could take even longer. Its long-term EPS growth forecast is the weakest and barely outpaces the most recent three-year dividend growth pace. In the category of “Y”ield, Old Republic and Donegal take the lead.

From the “V”aluation metrics presented, none of the three scream overvaluation. Debt appears manageable for all three. The dividend adjusted PEG, which takes into account the dividend yield, also leans in favor of Old Republic and Donegal.

But, it can not be ignored Old Republic and Donegal have established a recent trend of minimal growth in their dividends at just $0.01 per year. Past performance is always touted as a worthy indicator of future performance. If so, as shown above in the three-year average dividend growth forecast, the dividend growth percentage will continue to shrink with each passing year.

The comparison is the epitome of the DGI decision-making my club detests – do you sacrifice yield for the sake of growth?

The “GR”owth “A”bility factors become the determinants. Which company is more likely to disrupt its trending?

Old Republic and Donegal Group are insurance holding companies. Their primary source of cash for dividend payments to shareholders are the dividends received from their insurance subsidiaries. The insurance subsidiary dividends are regulated by the states where the subsidiaries are headquartered. In that regard, their dividend payments to shareholders will always have a cap.

Old Republic, founded in 1923, is the elder of the three companies but is not the largest in terms of market cap at just over $5 billion. It is actually one of 25 insurance companies remaining from the 300 listed in the 1973 Froggatt Stock Insurance Index. The company targets its property and casualty claims payout ratio in the 60% to 70% range. Expenses are targeted to be kept in a 23% to 25% ratio. In 2016, Old Republic received over 64% of the maximum dividends payable by its subsidiaries.

Since the financial crisis in 2008, Old Republic has maintained a dividend increase of $0.01 per year. Prior to that event, the company shared heftier dividend boosts. The company takes great pride in both its dividend history and its dividend growth track record. Investors can rest easy the payments and growth will continue. The question is whether there are events or conditions on the horizon likely to disrupt that trend and the answer is probably not.

Donegal Group is the baby of the three, both in terms of age (1986) and market cap (less than $500 million). From 2006 to 2016, the insurer more than doubled (+118%) revenue. But, its expense ratio runs higher than Old Republic's. The company is keenly focused on driving out efficiencies through automation. The higher expense ratio may explain why, in the same time frame, Donegal's dividend rate increased just 70%.

The most recent merger with Mountain States Mutual expands its geographical footprint into New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Utah. Excluding Mountain States Mutual, the maximum payment from subsidiaries in 2017 is $38.9 million. In 2016, Donegal received $13 million in dividend payments from its subsidiaries. But, in 2015, the payment was just $3.9 million.

The pace of increasing its dividend rate at just $0.01 per year only began in 2015. The company's tendency toward M&A growth may bode well for sporadic dividend boosts. On the other hand, M&A activity has associated expenses. The true key may lie in Donegal Group's ability to lower its expense ratio while capturing synergies from its mergers and acquisitions.

Aflac is the largest of the three contenders at a market cap of nearly $30 billion. It was founded in 1955. As highlighted earlier, the company offers a completely different line of insurance products – voluntary insurance.

In Japan, where the country provides a national health-care system, just over 10% of the country's GDP is spent on health. Japan's market is characterized by an aging population and declining birthrate. According to the latest World Health reporting, Japan boasts of the longest healthy life expectancy. One in four households are Aflac policy holders. Over 70% of Aflac's premiums written, revenue and pre-tax earnings are generated in Japan.

In the U.S., over 17% of GDP is spent on health. Aflac is the number one provider of voluntary insurance products and the only insurer focused solely on this line of product. The domestic market is characterized by the ever-increasing costs of health care and the consumer's struggle to cover them. The United States spends more per person per year on health than other countries. There remains plenty of market share potential in both locations.

Aflac's payout ratio, debt-to-equity ratio and net cash flow per share do appear to leave more room for a growth pace boost than do the other two insurers. In fact, its 5-year (6.2%) and 10-year (11.7%) average dividend growth rates both outpace its 3-year rate. Then again, as the dividend rate increases, it's only natural for the growth percentage to begin to stabilize and shrink. For example, a $0.10 increase to a $1.00 dividend is 10% growth but is only 5% growth for a $2.00 dividend. It's probably a safe bet Aflac will not settle into a low-digit dividend growth pace for the next few years. But, the years of double-digit growth percentages will probably be few and far between.

Share repurchases are, rightfully, included in discussions about shareholder return. Ideally, earnings are spread across a lower share count. Minimally, share repurchases help stabilize the outstanding count when shares are included in compensation. In the DGI philosophy, the fewer the shares, the better.

Both Donegal Group and Aflac have share repurchase authorizations. Donegal Group's authorization was approved in 2013 and is for 500,000 its Class A shares. It has only exercised one purchase in 2015. Aflac has actively repurchased shares for years. Its latest authorization in 2015 was for 40 million shares. In 2016, it repurchased approximately 21.6 million shares for approximately $1.4 billion. It intends to repurchase $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion worth of shares in 2017. Old Republic refers to stock buy-backs as “financial gimmickry”.

There's much about Aflac to attract an investor's attention. My investment club has owned shares in the past. I don't remember why we sold. But, its yield does fall below our 3% guideline. It, also, should not be ignored the company's products are “voluntary” i.e. they are not mandated or required.

Old Republic is the elderly statesmen of the bunch, marching steadily forward, unaffected by the turmoil of life. Little shakes it. And, that could be the con prompting against an investment – nothing may budge it from that rate growth trend.

Donegal Group is the confident youngster, without a complete arsenal of history and experience but full of bravery. It will probably continue to acquire business which could feed the potential for dividend growth. Or, remembering less than 10% of insurers from 45 years ago remain, it may find itself acquired.

There are numbers and there are gut feelings. Should Old Republic continue to increase its dividend by $0.01 annually, Aflac maintain a 5% dividend growth rate and Donegal Group boost its pace back to 2.5%, it will take 15 years for the three companies to offer a similar yield (assuming static share prices). Even then, if an investor took advantage of dividend reinvesting in that time frame, the investment in Old Republic will have returned 24% more than Aflac and 9% more than Donegal Group. It would take another 10 years (yes, a total of 25 years) at the same trends for the returns to near equality. The table below show the results for the first five years (dividend reinvesting is calculated annually rather than quarterly for illustration purposes only).

Price Initial Number of Shares Initial Investment Dividend Growth

Per Year After DRIP Income Increase Total Payments Return on Investment Dividend Rate Increase Ending Dividend Yield ORI $20.00 250 $5,000.00 $0.01 per share 22.55% $1,054.08 21.08% 5.26% 4.00% AFL $74.00 67 $4,958.00 5.00% 34.17% $670.77 13.53% 21.51% 2.82% DGICA $17.50 285 $4,987.50 2.50% 25.80% $897.26 17.99% 10.38% 3.53%

Dividend growth investors may argue the $0.01 bump per year offered at Old Republic is not keeping pace with inflation and, therefore, Aflac offers the better investment. But, they would be ignoring the starting yield. Certainly, 5% growth is greater than 1+% growth. But, the returns from +5% growth of 2+% do not overtake the returns of +1.+% growth of nearly 4% for over two decades. Why leave cash on the table for the sake of claiming a dividend growth is bigger?

It seems the odds of Aflac returning to a 10% growth rate are less than the odds of Donegal Group offering a 5% growth rate. Even if both happened, the return on an Aflac investment would still trail both Old Republic and Donegal Group at the decade mark while Donegal's return would have basically caught Old Republic. And, since our “GR”owth “A”bility factors are basically analyzing odds, it's only fair to give Old Republic credit for an almost 100% certainty of a penny per year.

As boring as it may be, an investment in conventional Old Republic at its tortoise-like dividend growth pace is the better recommendation for my investment club. It's as if Old Republic's CEO and Chairman, Mr. Aldo Zucaro, understood the potential perception of the company in the closing statement of his Letter to Shareholders for 2016.

“We’re optimistic that our Company is on track to see positive performance which will benefit our customers and serious investors in our stock.” (emphasis added)

The club will vote on whether to be "serious investors" in May.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be recommending ORI to my investment club at our May meeting.