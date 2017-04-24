Coca-Cola In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a bit deeper. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I believe they are not as bright as I would've thought.

Green beans are the model of consistency within my garden. The harvests are great, but also never exceed my expectations. With yields between 2.5% and 4% and DGRs between 5% and 10%, that is how I feel about green bean stocks. KO falls into that category with a current yield of 3.43% and the DGRs of 6.1% 1 year, 7.7% 3 year, 8.3% 5 year, and 8.5% 10 year. KO is a Dividend Champion having paid increasing dividends for 55 consecutive years. That kind of commitment to the dividend is something I'm looking for when considering stocks for my Garden Portfolio.

I also investigate the changes in the various DGRs to ascertain whether or not dividend growth is stable, slowing down, or accelerating. For KO, the 5/10 year DGR ratio is 0.98 indicating the slightest deceleration. If we look at the 3/10 year DGR ratio, it falls to 0.90, which I think is still quite good. The 1 year DGR isn't a determining factor for me, but the fact that the 1/10 year DGR ratio drops to 0.72 is worth noting. KO's DGRs seem to be slowing down, but certainly not at a pace I consider alarming.

One value based metric I typically incorporate into my due diligence is any discrepancy between the current yield and the 5 year average yield. With KO's current yield of 3.43% being higher than the 5 year average yield of 2.91%, I feel KO could be undervalued at this level. For the yield to fall to its 5 year average, KO's share price would have to be around $50.85 for an 18% appreciation from today's level.

Along with historic DGRs, the payout ratio when compared to the historic payout ratio can indicate what kind of growth can be anticipated from the dividend. KO's current EPS payout ratio of 99.3% does not allow much room for growth. The 10 year average payout ratio is 61.6%. This tells me the currently high payout ratio is not at all business as usual and the future DGR would appear to have fairly substantial limits.

Because planning is such an important component in my portfolio, I like to estimate future dividend payments. One number that can be a drag on future dividends is the debt to equity ratio. For KO, that ratio is 1.98 meaning the level of debt is nearly twice the amount of equity. Coupled with the already high payout ratio, I think that implies a hard cap on dividend growth close to earnings growth. Since earnings growth is predicted to be 3% for the next 5 years, that's what I'll use as the dividend growth. Based on that data, I estimate each share of KO owned today will pay a total $7.48 by April 2022. This equates to a 5 year payback percentage of 17.3%. Therefore, a "bonus" share will be accumulated through dividend reinvestment for every 6 shares currently held.

Based on the yield and DGRs, I place KO in the green bean category within my Garden Portfolio. The higher than average yield points to an undervaluation, but the rest of the metrics indicate potential problems with future dividend growth. Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) and Dr. Pepper (NYSE:DPS) will certainly continue to provide competition and trends away from soda will not help KO. That being said, KO hasn't built a 55 year dividend streak without facing and conquering challenges before and it's hard to be dismissive of a company Warren Buffett is so invested in. For me, KO is always on my watch list, but isn't a stock I will be planting anytime soon. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, TGT, T, O, PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.