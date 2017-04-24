PIMCO Closed-End Earnings And UNII - March

Recent malaise in the market, weak economic "hard" data, as well as geopolitical events have pressured interest rates and 'paused' the reflation trade of the last four months. Fed Fund futures for a June rate hike have slid down to 54% from nearly 70% just ten days ago. The chart below shows not only the divergence between hard (actual metrics) and soft (sentiment or survey) data in the last year but how real data has been on a slight downward slope.

As of now, the chances of two more rate hikes this year are likely in peril, given recent trends as well as the weaker inflation figures out last week. Core CPI fell in March for the first time since January 2010. US retail sales also fell in March for the second straight month. Lastly, the March employment report was weak with just 89K jobs created.

At Alpha Gen Capital, we think we may be much closer to a "normalization" of interest rates than many imagine. This is a slide from PIMCO's secular forum that shows their "New Neutral." We are not far from that level today after the increase in rates and rate expectations in the back half of 2016.

Most yield investors in closed-end funds, REITs, high dividend-paying stocks, preferred stocks, and bonds have sold and pushed into much higher risk securities because of the fear from higher rates. We think this shift is potentially perilous for investors at this point in the cycle.

As rates on the short end increase due to the Fed's policy moves, interest rates on the longer end of the curve have been falling. The spread between the 10s and 2s have compressed significantly in the last four months and continues a longer-term trend.

As we noted in our recent report "Is There Anything Worth Buying In Closed-End Fund Market?" funds are trading at rich valuations, while the trend is toward tighter interest rate spreads. Lastly, the tailwind these funds benefited from over the last eighteen months is also fading as credit spreads have become extremely tight.

We continue to advise our members to rotate out of some sectors of the space and into others to benefit from this trend.

PIMCO Earnings and UNII

PIMCO recently released their monthly non-GAAP earnings and undistributed net investment income (UNII) statement for their closed-end fund complex. The taxable funds had mixed results in March with five funds showing monthly improvement in their coverage ratios and six showing declines.

The funds that showed coverage expansion included: PTY, PDI, PHK, PKO and PGP.

Below are the March distribution coverage ratios and the recent months showing the trend.

The two flagship funds in the space - the PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) - showed differing results. PDI's coverage ratio increased to 108.3% from 106.4%, while PCI's coverage ratio declined to 85.4% from 89%. We do not think this is a cause for alarm by any means as earnings on a month-to-month basis can be extremely lumpy.

Over the first three months of the year, PCI has seen their coverage ratio effectively not move. Meanwhile, PDI has seen coverage expand by over 8%.

Coverage ratios can change dramatically in just 30 days as they take unrealized gains on derivatives and other positions that may be reflected in the NAV of the fund, but not net investment income (and thus coverage ratios). We do not see any concerns at the moment with any of our Core funds.

In addition, UNII levels remain robust for PCI at $0.19, down seven cents from their December number. During the same period, PDI has seen their UNII rise by seven cents.



Outside of those two funds, PFN and PFL have seen an interesting trend. After hitting 52-week highs recently and moving to a premium to NAV, the coverage ratios and UNII have been falling rapidly. Again, this should not be a grave cause for concern given the trend in their NAV and other factors.

UNII shifts:

The non-agency space continues to benefit from a dearth of new issuance and float contraction. From a technical perspective, the space is highly attractive with 15% of the float disappearing each year. The housing market remains resilient and healthy despite higher mortgage rates and some frothy valuations in certain markets.

Bottom Line

The PIMCO funds continue to show resilience in the current market, with the recent strength to the ten-year causing a bit of a headwind to distributions as the yield curve flattens. Distribution cuts are likely to be more the norm over the next several months if the trend continues. The swap positioning is key here and recent NAV movements versus interest rates suggest they may have taken some of the hedge off. Still, being defensive on quality and buying opportunistically would help insulate investors from sudden changes in income.

