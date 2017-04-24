Whiting Petroleum: A Diamond In The Rough

The business has also done very well in reducing its debt, which will only help it and its shareholders for the long haul.

One of the larger holdings in my portfolio as of the time of this writing is Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), an E&P operator in the Bakken/Williston Basin. When I first stumbled across the firm around a year ago, I thought its poor hedging would kill it but, thanks to a rebound in the market and management's leadership, shares bounced back and I ended up buying in. In the past, I have focused largely on the company's cash flow, debt initiatives (and other strategies), and earnings, but I have not provided a good look into why, qualitatively, the firm is a logical choice for myself to own a piece of. In what follows, I will dive in and give you my thoughts on what makes Whiting a valid prospect to consider.

A tough market

In my mind, Whiting has demonstrated, time and again during the energy downturn, that the business is a high-quality operator in a tough region for oil and natural gas. Before I get to the strength of the business itself though, allow me to demonstrate what I mean by it operating in a tough area. If you look at the graph below, you can see the rig count in the Bakken for each month ranging from January of 2015 through March of this year. This data is courtesy of the EIA's (Energy Information Administration's) Drilling Productivity Report.

*Created by Author

Compared to other major regions like the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Niobrara, the Bakken has been hit the hardest in terms of a reduction in activity. Due to the scale differences (mostly distorted by the Permian) in the graph, it may seem as though the Bakken and Niobrara were hit equally, but that's simply not true if you use March as the endpoint. In the chart below, you can see what I mean.

*Created by Author

Based on the data provided, through today, the Bakken still has 73.9% fewer rigs operating than it had at the start of 2015. This is in spite of a sizable recovery in the price of crude and natural gas. The closest player to it is the Eagle Ford, with a drop of 65.4%, followed by the Niobrara at 60.6% (at the low in terms of activity, the Eagle Ford was actually affected more than the Bakken). The Permian, due to a tremendous recovery in drilling there, saw its through today fall by a more modest 35.4%.

Whiting is a diamond in the rough

It doesn't really take much more beyond the data I just showed to illustrate that the Bakken is, in a low price environment at least, an unfavorable place to do business. That said, the data provided by Whiting shows that the company is a great operator in spite of these conditions. For starters, look at the image below.

*Taken from Whiting

As you can see, Whiting has a nice track record, at least recently, when it comes to how much boe (barrels of oil equivalent) it can extract per day from new wells over their initial 90-day period. The wells drilled between December of 2015 and November of 2016 have produced, on average, 1,203 boe per day during the relevant timeframe. Its top seven competitors in the region produced, on average, around 665 boe per day. This difference is quite material no matter how you stack it.

What's more is the fact that this initial production isn't just the result of management trying to frontload the production (at least from what we can tell). If you look at the image below, you can see that, between 2014 and 2016, initial production per well grew by 64%. This increased to 88% using the 60-day average, and was still high with an increase at 84% over the full 90-day period. I would imagine, if management were trying to frontload the production, that we would see the 30-day average come in materially higher than what we see in the image.

*Taken from Whiting

Another interesting thing is that management's performance doesn't extend to just the properties it landed on its own; it extends to their Kodiak acquisition (properties they didn't have the chance to fully vet themselves). In the image below, for instance, you can see that production per well from their Kodiak assets soared materially, rising from 578 boe per day in 2014 to 849 boe per day in 2015. To put this in perspective, production when Kodiak controlled the properties would have come out to 52,020 boe over a 90-day period. The year following their purchase, this number grew to 76,410 boe per day. If you look at 2016's data, we can see another large increase, which would take 90-day aggregate production up to 97,380 boe. Overall, this is a jump of 87.2% from 2014's levels.

*Taken from Whiting

Part of this performance seems to be driven by Whiting's dedication to using as much proppant as necessary to get results. In 2014, proppant use came out to 4.1 million pounds per well shown. This exploded higher to 5.5 million pounds per well in 2015 and then to 7.5 million pounds per well in 2016. The increase of 82.9% is a bit lower than the increase in result which suggests that, all else being the same, management is generating cost-savings on proppant compared to if they consumed less (not to mention the added benefit of economies of scale they may get from suppliers, but that's just speculation on my part).

The last thing that I believe should be mentioned relates to management's focus on debt reduction. I have covered this tidbit in articles in the past but it cannot be stated enough. Management has continued to place debt reduction on a pedestal and the results have shown. Through a series of measures taken over the past several months, the firm has seen its debt drop from $5.65 billion down to $3.305 billion. This did come, in part, at the pain of its then-shareholders, but when the alternative is an untimely demise of the enterprise, I doubt too many investors in the business expected much less.

*Taken from Whiting

Takeaway

Right now, Whiting continues to impress me and I plan to hold it for the foreseeable future. Management has demonstrated through their performance and focus on debt reduction, that they are serious about not only seeing Whiting survive, but thrive in the process. Sadly, there are still a lot of risks ahead, like the fact that the company's hedging is poor and the fact that energy price fluctuations will have a material impact on its cash flow, but my overall stance on the business is that it's a logical prospect for oil bulls to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.