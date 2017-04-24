3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 24, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a digest covering recent material events in the world of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Today, we're fidgeting between some coverage in oncology and liver disease, and it's all good news! I dig it.



Atara hatching a collaboration with Merck in head and neck cancer immunotherapy

Atara Bio (NASDAQ:ATRA) is a mid-cap biopharmaceutical development house currently exploring the potential of directed cytotoxic T lymphocytes in various forms of cancer and certain viral infections.

One of their most advanced products in the pipeline is ATA-129, allogeneic (mean not the patient's own) white blood cells that have been modified to target cells modified by the Epstein-Barr virus, a common infection found in adults that can lead to lymphoma and head and neck tumors.

At ASCO in 2016, ATRA presented findings of ATA-129 as a monotherapy in patients, achieving a 21% objective response rate and garnering some excitement in a difficult tumor area. ATRA was also able to demonstrate favorable tolerability with its allogeneic approach.

The news with ATRA now is a recent announcement of collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) on a phase I/II trial where ATA-129 will be combined with their PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab for patients with platinum-resistant or recurrent, Epstein-Barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Looking forward: I'm hesitant to look too deeply into the crystal ball when it comes to early-stage collaborations between these novel immunotherapies and established immune checkpoint inhibitors. These kinds of trials seem to be becoming nearly ubiquitous. However, it is important to note these head and neck tumors are quite difficult to treat, even with checkpoint blockade. Nivolumab, for example, was approved for this space, but it was deemed not sufficiently beneficial by the UK to be compensated. This highlights the challenge associated with these tumors, so all comers are welcome, and this is definitely one to watch.

Galmed makes a case for its own NASH drug in Europe

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is a microcap company currently investigating one agent in its pipeline: aramchol. This is being developed for a few indications, including gallstones and HIV lipodystrophy.

But the most advanced stage for GLMD is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ((NYSEARCA:NASH)), a condition resulting from liver damage where fatty deposits build up, ultimately leading to profound, life-threatening dysfunction.

At the European Association for the Study of the Liver 2017 meeting, GLMD presented findings from a preclinical mouse model of NASH. Treatment with aramchol was able to improve both the oxidative stress associated with a NASH-inducing diet in these mice, as well as histologic findings for lipid accumulation, fibrosis, and inflammation.

Looking forward: These findings dovetail nicely with GLMD's ongoing phase IIb study of aramchol in patients with NASH. The last we heard of their clinical findings was in 2014, when the company published favorable data in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The mouse study now provides a stronger rationale for the efficacy of aramchol and supports the further exploration of this agent. With patient enrollment recently completed in the phase IIb study, it seems reasonable to expect some kind of presentation of results in the coming months.

Biosimilar rituximab continues to gain momentum in Europe

Much has been written on the complexities of biosimilars, and oncologists in particular are chomping at the bit to know where they're heading in cancer therapy. Rheumatology has had access to a "generic" version of infliximab for a few years now.

Now Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), has received the European nod to market their biosimilar of rituximab, which has been a standard component of therapy for B-cell malignancies for over a decade. Now branded "Riximyo," the biosimilar has been indicated for a variety of diseases, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, rheumatoid arthritis, granulomatosis. Another form of rituximab, Rixathon, is indicated in particular for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Looking forward: As we consider deeply the cost of drugs in Western medicine, biosimilars have been rumbling just beneath the surface, promising some cost control over some of the most expensive drugs being used today (rituximab has netted Roche over $5 billion worldwide every year over the past decade and costs nearly $10,000 per treatment). However, there has been a big debate raging over biosimilars, which are NOT the same as generic medicines.

The issues with these agents have a wide range of considerations for clinicians, which are much too complex for this digest. But it stands to reason that this approval is the first in a major shift in the cost of biologics as they lose patent protection.

Conclusion

So today we've seen a lot of great news for companies and patients with these life-threatening diseases. The promise of biosimilars, in particular, is sure to kick up the debate over drug prices in the coming years.

