Understanding BDCs (Part 4): The Ideal BDC Valuation Formula And Investor Yield Chasing

The article finishes by explaining how the author would pick a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Applying the formula for the implied discount rate to a set of 19 major BDCs produces evidence of yield-chasing by investors for riskier BDCs.

This formula can be adapted to show the market's current implied discount rate for valuing any given BDC.

The Ideal BDC Valuation Formula can calculate an objective and fair P/B pricing multiple for a BDC while accounting for past underwriting performance.

This article will show the results from a little project of mine whose goal was to understand how to value BDCs. Two questions will be raised and answered.

Question #1: How can an investor value a BDC in a manner than incorporates the BDC's record of underwriting performance in a quantitative manner? Does a BDC's dividend yield sufficiently compensate for expected NAV decay?

Question #2: If such a method exists, how can we calculate whether a given BDC is overvalued or undervalued? Are there groups of BDCs that are overvalued or undervalued?

Metrics & Methods

Question #1: Dividend yield and P/B are not adequate indicators of BDC performance, because they both represent a market valuation rather than the BDC's intrinsic properties. To remedy this, we must make our own valuation method. The ideality assumptions for an ideal BDC can be applied to DCF analysis, to derive a valuation formula from first principles, shown below.

For further background on what an "Ideal BDC" is, please see the previous article from this series Understanding BDCs (Part 3): The Ideal BDC Equation and Diagram.

This formula shows buy-and-hold investors whether the current dividend yield sufficiently compensates for the expected future NAV and dividend decay. To see the mathematical derivation for this formula, please refer to the Appendix at the end of the article.

Question #2: While we could use the valuation formula and just use it to plug-and-chug calculations to value sundry BDC issues, a more interesting use for it is to uncover the market's assumptions buried in the current share prices. A simple rearrangement of the valuation formula gives an expression for the discount rate implied by the market for a given BDC:

To see the mathematical derivation for this formula, please refer to the Appendix at the end of the article.

Does The Market Rationally Value BDCs?

The results of my analysis are directly presented below. All financial statement data were taken and adapted directly from 2016 10K filings, Item 6 - Selected Financial Data.

BDCs picked for this study fulfilled these two criteria:

Market cap above $200 million

At least 5 years of recorded past performance

To see the Excel spreadsheet constructed for the analysis, this is the download link. (Dropbox link)

Issues are listed in order of increasing 5-year equity charge-off rate, and categorized into three groups by charge-off rates for convenience: below 0% (NASDAQ:BLUE), between 0% - 2% (Green), and over 2% (Yellow).

The average implied discount rate for the Blue group is ~2% lower than that of the Green and Yellow groups. This indicates that markets value high-charge-off BDCs more than low-charge-off BDCs. Since high charge-off BDCs generally trade at lower prices, this is evidence of market participants generally practicing yield-chasing.

These categories are arbitrary; PNNT has a high implied discount rate and is borderline between the green and yellow groups. Categorizing PNNT in the green group and recalculating the results doesn't change the results.

How should the Ideal BDC valuation formula affect investment decisions?

Several warnings are warranted here.

These formulas are entirely backwards-looking, and don't take into account future earnings prospects. It assumes that the past completely predicts the future.

The implied discount rate is different from the realizable return. For instance, MAIN and TSLX have identical implied discount rates, but their underwriting results differ, so they will likely provide returns in dividends and capital gains in different proportions.

This formula does not take portfolio composition and industry concentration into account.

What recommendation can be made solely using the considerations within the Ideal BDC valuation formula, and the data presented here?

The answer here will depend entirely on personal taste - the one provided here solely reflects my taste. For a buy-and-hold portfolio, I would pick 5 blue group issues (ARCC, PFLT, FDUS, MRCC, TSLX) and one green group (NYSE:NMFC) issue, and equally weight them except for ARCC. Just on gut feeling, ARCC should occupy at least 40% of the portfolio's weighting due to its status as the most dominant BDC.

This selection reflects the way I prefer to balance collecting defined dividends over hoping to collect the nebulous implied discount rate. As a matter of personal taste, I would avoid buying MAIN and GBDC since it is unclear that their superior underwriting sufficiently compensates for their depressed dividend yields.

All suggestions and critiques are welcome in the comments!

Appendix: Deriving The Ideal BDC Valuation Formula

Let $1 of NAV generate returns equal to Shareholder ROE (NYSE:SR), paid as annual dividends. If our discount rate is r and the NAV decay rate is L*r chargeoff , where L is Assets/NAV and r chargeoff is the annualized asset charge-off rate, then the present value of all future annual dividends is:

The present value of $1 of the BDC is the fair P/B multiple. Summing the infinite sum provides a formula for a fair P/B multiple, accounting for both the investor's discount rate and the annualized asset charge-off rate:

According to the assumptions of an Ideal BDC, Shareholder ROE is equal to the dividend yield multiplied by the market P/B ratio:

L (total assets divided by NAV), and r chargeoff can both be calculated from financial statement figures.

To calculate the market-implied fair discount rate for a BDC, or the interest rate that is implied by the current market valuations, begin with the efficient market hypothesis to set P/B fair equal to P/B market . Then solve the equation for r. This is the outcome:

Sanity check #1: In the limiting case where NAV charge-off is zero, the implied discount rate is equal to the dividend yield. In this situation the BDC is behaves like a bond.

Sanity check #2: For small values of NAV charge-off, the implied discount rate is roughly equal to the dividend yield minus the equity charge-off rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.