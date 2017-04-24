Wall Street Breakfast: French Election Sparks Relief Rally

Economy

Markets are breathing a sigh of relief... The euro soared as high as $1.094, hitting a five-month high, while the CAC 40 rose 4% in opening trade. Positive movement is extending across European markets and U.S. stock index futures are all up 1% . The risk-on sentiment has also pushed safe haven assets lower, including treasuries and gold down over 1% .

A communique from the IMF's steering committee said that officials "are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies," but dropped a pledge to resist protectionism. Such language echoes a statement last month from G20 nations, reflecting the Trump administration's call to rethink the global order for commerce.

How to proceed with Greece also "consumed a lot of time" at the IMF's spring meeting and emergency financing from the fund is still an open question. "Fiscal reforms, pension reforms, tax reforms, are only a down payment," said Poul Thomsen, IMF's European department chief. It will take "deep structural reforms, many of which are not yet on the books."

German business morale brightened more than expected in April, hitting its highest in nearly six years. Ifo's business climate index rose to 112.9, from an upwardly revised 112.4 in March, suggesting executives are more upbeat about the current state of Europe's largest economy. "Germany is growing strongly," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has opened the door to reviving negotiations with the EU, but warned the bloc it would be in competition with China and Japan to do the first deal with the new U.S. administration. He is due to host Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU's trade commissioner, in Washington today for their first meeting to discuss how to proceed with talks over the previously proposed TTIP trade deal.

China stocks tumbled overnight to record their biggest loss of the year, with the Shanghai Composite falling as much as 1.9% , before paring declines to 1.4% . The country's banking regulator said late Friday it will strengthen a crackdown on irregularities in the financial sector, while the nation's top insurance official is being investigated on suspicion of "severe" disciplinary violations.

North Korea said its revolutionary forces are "combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear powered aircraft carrier with a single strike... an actual example to show our military's force." It comes as two Japanese navy ships join a U.S. carrier group for exercises in the western Pacific. Pyongyang has also detained another U.S. citizen, bringing the total number of Americans held by the isolated country to three.

Partner or rival? The World Bank and AIIB have agreed to deepen their cooperation with a framework for knowledge sharing, staff exchanges, analytical work, development financing and country-level coordination. The MOU, which discusses more projects to be co-financed in 2017/2018, comes a year after the two multilateral lenders established mechanisms for cost-sharing of investment projects.

With a deadline looming this week to avert a U.S. government shutdown, Congress returns to work today as President Trump leans on Democrats to include border wall funding and warns "ObamaCare is in serious trouble." A healthcare vote could surface this week, along with some type of tax reform announcement, while Saturday will mark Trump's 100th day in office.