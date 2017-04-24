Blackstone Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/21/2017)

Copper is going down, which makes Freeport-McMoRan weak.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 21.

Bullish Calls

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM): It's a nice stock with a yield that looks safe. One can never know with the yields, but it's a good company nonetheless.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): It's a well run company and the stock is inexpensive.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): "Went through that quarter. They did terrifically. With their IPO window opening, they can re-liquify. I think it's a buy. I've been saying that for a while."

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR): The stock has been volatile. It's a speculative buy.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW): "I felt probably about 10% ago that it was done going higher and it keeps going higher. I think you've got a better handle on it than I do, and it probably is going to have a decent quarter."

Bearish Calls

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA): It's not good enough. Don't buy.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE): "This is a steady Eddie and I don't know what's happening there. No. We're not going to touch that. We need to know more."

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): The reports are weak and copper is going down. Don't buy.

