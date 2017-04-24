How To Boost Returns Without Magic

Sitting tight and holding surely is a viable option, but through basic analysis we have identified an opportunity to boost returns without removing the fund from our portfolio.

The fund has repeatedly diverged and converged with its benchmark, while consistently outperforming it over the last 1 year.

Over the last week, we witnessed the relative strength of Master Limited Partnerships in comparison to the rest of the energy sector, while oil was getting hammered for a variety of reasons beyond the scope of this article. Having this in mind, we started looking for opportunities in this segment of the market and found one rather interesting pattern which has occurred multiple times and can be utilized as long as the big picture does not change in a drastic way.

Often my team has been bearish on Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: TYG); but in an environment where technical costs are skyrocketing, there is a much smarter approach which can be used by investors with different time frames, including long-term ones. In fact, the latter can benefit the most and boost their returns by actively managing their position instead of simply having the fund in their portfolio.

This article's objective is to showcase our strategy, involving TYG and JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSE: AMJ), which will be used for the sake of simplicity as a proxy of the former's top 10 holdings.

The Fund

Regardless of the number of articles I have written on this old friend, an introduction is due. For those interested in having a deeper look, you can refer to this analysis which tackles the logic behind TYG's premium and should serve as an example of how our thinking and understanding, as traders, evolve in time while we learn and observe different patterns unfold in the market.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure is a MLP closed-end fund, which only has 32 holdings, and as of 11/30/2016 its top 10 holdings represent 79.33% of the portfolio.

Source: CEFConnect.com - Top 10 Holdings of TYG.

The Pattern

We all know that closed-end funds often are subject to price deviations (Premium/Discount), relative to their net asset value. What we have witnessed multiple times in TYG's case is a repetitive deviation from its underlying, or in numbers - premium fluctuation in the 3-9% range, at times even wider.

The chart below highlights this in terms of discount and standard deviations, covering the last 10 months.

Source: The author's software.

As you can notice, there is a pattern here. What comes to mind instantly is that most of the time it would be perfectly logical to start selling once the fund breaches the 9% premium mark, and to start adding back to our position around the 2-3%, depending on how bullish we are. Or, statistically speaking, we would be gradually reducing our position above 1.5 standard deviations and adding to it below -0.5 standard deviations. This, of course, is under the assumption that there are no major shifts and changes of trend occurring in the sector.

This is a classic "Sell High, Buy Low" (in order of preference) setup that does not present itself in an obvious fashion as often as we would like. Fortunately, there is more we can do in order to boost returns.

One Step Further

To avoid having cash sit around unused, we will attempt to elevate our strategy by finding a temporary replacement of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in our portfolio. This way we know for sure that our capital will work for us, even while waiting for the fund's price to normalize.

Let us take a look at the fund's price performance compared to the Top 10 holdings and NAV:

Source: The author's software.

Due to the significant chunk of the portfolio being invested in ten stocks, we observe that they are the driving force behind the net asset value. And, as it should be, it acts as a level of support for the fund's price, thus providing us with a margin of safety.

However, there is one issue - the whole concept of calculating the right amount of each individual stock to purchase, in order to substitute TYG in our portfolio, requires more effort than it should. Additionally, having separate names in your portfolio is somewhat riskier than holding a fund that is invested in them.

To simplify our strategy, we will use a proxy for the fund's holdings which we have previously utilized as a hedge while looking into MLP CEFs - JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN.

The screenshot below shows TYG's NAV vs. AMJ, so we can get a better idea of how they perform relative to one another and how accurate of a substitute the latter would be, measured by their correlation.

Source: The author's software.

Clearly, from a statistical point of view, we can consider AMJ a good substitute to the bunch of stocks that we would have to purchase otherwise. Perhaps its slight underperformance relative to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure's net asset value makes it slightly worse, as highlighted in the screenshot below, but this is negated by the transaction costs of purchasing a basket of common stocks vs. this single ETF.

Source: The author's software.

To brush up on the matter, JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN is also slightly better due to the diversification it provides. Not that we should be paying attention to potential Black Swan events in individual stocks, but having more protection against such is always great.

Before we end up writing a book on this relatively simple strategy, let us look at the exact number of AMJ shares needed to substitute TYG in our portfolio:

Source: The author's software.

You see, market sentiment has had the correlation between the two chopped down into pieces.

Wrap-Up

Now that we have all pieces of the puzzle, let us take a look at what we have so far:

Once TYG surpasses 9% premium, we start reducing our position and allocating our capital to AMJ instead.

(141 shares of AMJ for every 100 of TYG) As the former 'normalizes' - to what we consider the level around 2% premium, historically speaking - we will be unloading our shares of AMJ and going back into TYG using the same ratio. We are generating alpha, which sounds pretty cool, without really losing our position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Note: Everything is done under the assumption that the environment has not fundamentally changed and we want to have a Long position of TYG in our portfolio.

Also, the pace at which we transition between the two stocks is something that depends on every individual investor's capital allocated for TYG. Smaller players might find it beneficial to closely monitor price action, should they seek the 'perfect moment.'

Bonus

We have no idea what the future is going to bring us, or at least it is better to think so, and the fact that a pattern has occurred several times does not mean that it will keep on appearing. However, backtesting is a luxury we can afford, even if done in a very simplified manner; therefore, we went through it in order to see how our hypothetical returns would be boosted by applying this strategy to TYG and AMJ.

Multiple assumptions we will make in order to keep the number-crunching simple are:

TYG is being sold above 9% premium and bought back below 3% premium.

We are using closing prices as entry/exit points. Obviously, here there is a margin of error which can skew the results mostly to the upside because the fund has been in an uptrend for the period.

On buy/sell days, we are respectively purchasing or disposing of 100 shares and substituting them with 141 of AMJ, should it be the latter.

The period covered is 1 year.

There is zero shorting involved, we are purely Long.

Finally, we will adjust our positions' prices using LIFO method (Last In - First Out).

Source: The author's spreadsheet.

Conclusion

It is our duty as investors to constantly evolve our strategies and seek ways to adapt to the market environment in an effort to stay competitive and hopefully find an edge. This is what we are trying to do with this article and we will continue monitoring TYG to see whether our approach will also work in the future. Keep in mind that TYG is being used as a role model in this article.

All opinions and ideas are more than welcome!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long AMLP