Do You Want To Beat The S&P 500?

It seems that the good stocks beat earnings and the bad stocks disappoint.

Last week, I told you to buy the recent pullback in the market. The 8 year-plus Bull Market is still well intact. I would also be selling the recent "flight to safety" rally in the Bond Market. Most Bond Funds are up a meager 1% this year, and 1% last year. This will get you nowhere in a hurry. They look even worse going forward.

The place to be is still the stock market. But, as always being in the best stocks is critical. Once again this past week we witnessed the good stocks reporting good earnings, and the bad stocks reporting bad earnings. It is funny how that works…

Earnings at "Big Blue" (NYSE:IBM) have been going down by an average of 2% per year over the last five years. How can you get any capital appreciation without earnings growth?

You can't! Look at the horrible five year chart of the stock above.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

As you can also see from the screenshot above, the stock has also been going down at a rate of 1.7% per year, and that includes the dividend! Stocks follow earnings.

But, IBM is cheap at just twelve times earnings! I don't want to hear it. I hear it all the time in the financial media. If they can't grow their earnings, where is the capital appreciation going to come from?

But. the stock pays a fat dividend yield of 3.5%! I have heard that one too. It is usually followed by the comment, "you get paid to wait." And wait, and wait, and wait! When I hear a pundit on one of financial channels recommending IBM, I get sick. I turn the sound off on my TV and listen to some nice Eagle's music on my iPhone. I get a peaceful, easy feeling.

There has been no reason to own IBM for the last five years, and there is no reason to own it now. I want to own the Best Stocks Now!

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

IBM is still ranked at #3,661 out of 4,291 stocks, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds in my database. Go ahead be a contrarian. See if I care.

Once again IBM had a lousy earnings report this past week. What do you expect from a lousy stock?

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is another one that reported "dud" earnings. Now they are adding another "dud" of a stock to their portfolio in Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO). It seems to me that two duds still add up to one big dud. Buy it for the fat 4.9% dividend yield, however?

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

As you can see from the screen shot above, the stock is down 10.5% year-to-date, and that includes the dividend. What good does a 4.9% dividend yield do if my principal is going backwards? That is what I see happening to the bond market over the next five years. I want capital appreciation, not capital depreciation.

Now look at the lousy one-year chart of Verizon below.

Do you see a catalyst? I sure don't. But how can you pass up a 4.9% dividend yield? Easy! Once again, there is not any earnings growth. This has been a bottom ranked stock for a long, long time.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

I'm making a bet. By next Thursday, I will have heard at least 2-3 pundits recommending Verizon for its 4.9% dividend yield. I have the Grateful Dead all cued up on my iPhone for when that happens. A forty-five minute version of "Scarlet Begonias" will get my mind off of just how bad some of these guys and gals are on TV.

You sound like a real cynic, Mr. Gunderson. You use to be an analyst at one time, what are you recommending today. I recommend that investors buy Best Stocks Now. To me, they combine value and momentum.

Value by itself can lead to a lot of value traps like IBM. Momentum by myself can lead to a lot of bloated PE ratios. I like a nice balance. It is not easy to get the balance right, but there are about 200 stocks out 4,200 that currently meet my value and momentum criteria.

One of them is Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). I am currently up about 35% on my initial purchase. I still like the stock today. It still has the same characteristics as when I first bought it.

Let's begin with the value. The stock is currently trading at just 15.8X forward earnings. Not only is this a discount to the overall market, but it is also a nice discount to its five year earnings growth rate of 35% per year. What kind of results do you get with that kind of growth?

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

The stock has delivered an average annual return off 29.2% per year to its investors. Where there is growth there is almost always capital appreciation. Lam is expected to continue growing at a nice clip (20% per year) over the next five years.

The shares are currently ranked at #89 out of 4,291 right now. They had blowout earnings this past week. I raised my 5 yr. target price and bought some more.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

I truly believe that if you want to attempt to beat the indexes, you have to do some cherry picking of them. Lam Research is a member of the S&P 500, so is Verizon and IBM. Take your pick.

One more before I have to go. Visa also blew out earnings estimates this past week. They are also a member of the S&P 500.

Visa (NYSE:V) has been a great stock since its IPO back in 2008.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

It has easily beat the S&P 500 over the last one, three, and five years. I believe that it will continue to beats its index peers going forward.

The company reported earnings this past week, and once again delivered an excellent report. The shares broke out to an all-time highs once again.

I already own the stock and would still buy it today. I have a 5 year target price of $160 on the shares. The stock closed Friday at $91.15.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

It is currently ranked at number 42 overall in my proprietary rating system.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

The 8 year-plus bull market is still well intact, but more than ever, you have to be very selective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.