How Would A Government Shutdown Affect Gold?

I look at the shutdowns of 1995 and 2013 to see what to expect of gold this time.

April 29. Unless an extension occurs this Saturday is the date that the lights go off in Washington D.C. -- which of course does not mean that the whole enchilada stops working. For a pretty good article on the effects, readers can check out this Wikipedia link.

I've been hearing talk about the price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) popping up if the US government has another shutdown. As is to be expected, many "gold bugs" (and especially gold sellers) are taking this opportunity to hype up gold. Any time that anything unusual happens on the planet, there are certain people with certain self-interests who will try to sell others their product.

However, there are also respectable writers and commentators espousing the idea that gold will rise if the government shutters the doors.

On the face of it, there seems to be some sense in the notion that gold will rise in a shutdown scenario. After all, it is the ultimate safe haven asset to go to in times of unease or uncertainty. A look at the past can help us with clues of what may happen this time around.

The last two shutdowns occurred in 2013 and 1995 (into 1996). Those two events were also the longest shutdowns since the Carter administration, so I will focus on those.

We've Seen This Show Before

In 2013 the US government shutdown went from October 1st through October 17th. We'll take a peek at some of the buzz back then.

September 30th on AOL/CNBC:

Spot gold prices are likely to fall this week though declines may be limited by investors seeking a safe-haven alternative to the weakening dollar as the U.S. budget impasse deepens and fears of a government shutdown loom, according to CNBC's latest market survey of traders, analysts and strategists.

October 1st on WealthDaily.com:

Add the "Closed" sign on federal government offices around the country this morning and we have a potentially explosive mixture that could propel gold sky high.

October 1st on Bloomberg:

Gold climbed as the first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years began, increasing demand for a protection of wealth on concern that the impasse may endanger the recovery in the largest economy. "We've never seen such a breakdown like we're seeing at the moment and it's happening during the middle of a very slow recovery from a fairly deep recession," Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp., said from Sydney. "You've got people going for gold as a hedge."

Isn't it great how history repeats itself? I'm seeing the same sorts of statements now with virtually zero corroborating evidence and unless the shutdown is averted soon, we will certainly see many more such statements in the coming week.

How About the Actual Performance?

A look at the historical prices during the last two shutdowns is very interesting and sheds some light on the psychology of these events from the mind of the gold trader. It seems that the end of the shutdown is far more important than the beginning of it.

First up, we'll check out the GLD prices from the 2013 period. I included prices that range from about a week before the shutdown to a month after it.

GLD data by YCharts

As can be seen above, the price dropped just before the shutdown, then spiked up on the first day of it. Towards the end of the shutdown, the price tanked a fair bit, but then bounced back impressively once the shutdown was over.

Now let's have a look at 1995-1996. This time, the price is for gold as opposed to GLD since the ETF did not exist back then. Again, I've included about a week before the shutdown to a month after it (the shutdown was December 15th through January 6th).

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

I find the above chart particularly fascinating. Gold was basically flat until it became apparent that the shutdown was likely to end. From that point - and for the next month - there was a huge run for gold. The chart does not show it, the next few months were lousy for gold and it gave up all of its gains.

Summary

While there are many great reasons to own gold (I personally own quite a bit of silver for some of the same reasons that people own gold), a government shutdown does not appear to be one of them. My advice is to take advantage of any dip that may occur and use it to accumulate the metal.

In both cases of the last two shutdowns, gold rose strongly after the shutdowns ended but then tanked. Therefore, if gold rises post-shutdown once again, that might be a good time to lighten up on holdings. The data shows that gold peaked 2-4 weeks after the end of the shutdowns, then fell for 2-4 months. Admittedly, we don't have enough data to confidently predict quite that much for a third time, but it would be a good idea for gold investors to keep the past trends in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.