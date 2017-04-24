Kansas City Southern Posts Strong Results; What's With The Stock Price Decline?

On top of that, the company witnessed revenue and earnings growth greater than eight and 13 percent respectively versus last year.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted operating revenue at $610 million and adjusted diluted EPS per share at $1.17. This beat analyst estimates by $10.2 million and $0.01 per share. But more important than beating analyst estimates was the fact that revenues and adjusted diluted EPS were higher by 8.3 and 13.6 percent versus last year.

Despite this performance, KSU stock price witnessed a decline close to three percent. Prior to the company's earnings report, both CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) reported results. CSX clearly has been the strongest performer for the first quarter, as the company witnessed operating revenue growth at nearly 10 percent, with adjusted diluted EPS growth of 34.7 percent. These results strongly exceeded analyst estimates.

Canadian Pacific, on the other hand, witnessed operating revenue growth of 0.8 percent, while adjusted diluted EPS were flat versus last year. These results were in line with analyst estimates. Driven by CSX earnings, all rail operators rallied strongly this past Thursday.

Rail operators were mixed after Kansas City Southern's report, with most still positive. Both Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific were down, but CP was only down 0.5 percent, whereas KSU was down close to three percent.

Clearly, Kansas City Southern's decline was not indicative of its first-quarter performance. This leaves investors pondering the company's future expectations as well as the political uncertainties facing the business.

Source: Kansas City Southern First Quarter 2017 Earnings Presentation, April 21, 2017

The first possible concern regarding the company's future expectations is not justifiable as an impact for Friday's poor performance. Management provided analysts with the above slide depicting its perspective on this year's volume outlook.

The majority of the business is viewed as favorable, with 25 percent being viewed as neutral. Through week 15 of 2017, Kansas City Southern's total traffic performance ranks third, only behind Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) and BNSF (NYSE:BRK.B). CNI's total traffic performance was up 9.7 percent year to date (YTD), BNSF's was up 7.3 percent and KSU's was up 5.2 percent.

This compares to CSX and Canadian Pacific's performance YTD at 0.8 and 1.6 percent, respectively. It also includes weaker performance for Kansas City Southern's intermodal traffic, which management has continued to expect to get back on track. It is worth noting that management has had a strong track record of gauging the business well and providing investors with solid forecast information regarding the short-term impacts for varying commodities. As such, I am inclined to believe that intermodal traffic will get back on track later this year.

Source: Kansas City Southern First Quarter 2017 Earnings Presentation, April 21, 2017

Specifically, the outlook for intermodal can be thought of as 75 percent positive from the four broad categories above. The Port of Lazaro Cardenas has been weak to start the year for the reasons stated, but the newly opened APM terminals this April are expected to improve flows for the company. Still, investors should continue paying attention to weekly intermodal traffic performance. Comparable baselines will be higher for the remainder of the year.

The high-level review between Kansas City Southern, CSX and Canadian Pacific leaves investors with two uncertainties that are the likely impacts on the company's stock price. These include the trade policy uncertainties stemming from the Trump administration and the Mexican Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) review.

President Trump has been widely viewed as taking a negative stance on foreign trade between the U.S. and Mexico. While the rhetoric has been strong against trade with Mexico, as time has gone by, not much progress has been made to lead to a tangible impact, notably on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

While there are both proponents to reduce trade with Mexico as well as with China and other nations, the structures of global supply chains are not something that can be easily transferred from one geography to another, especially when considering different industries and commodities.

There is no question that trade policy between the U.S. and Mexico is uncertain. Analysts on the call with Kansas City Southern continue to ask management questions regarding customer relationships - specifically, whether its customers are continuing to invest in Mexico. The company has continued to reply that the answer is yes, which has driven Kansas City Southern's continued investment into Mexico as well.

The specific aspect analysts have been focused on is the company's chemical export business. There is a strong expectation for export shipments for plastic pellets from the Port of Lazaro Cardenas, especially with the new terminals. This question continues to be posed, and to date, management has continued to answer that no contracts are currently in place. As large chemical companies continue to ramp up capacity for exports in the near term, Kansas City Southern needs to carve out a portion of the market for long-term growth.

My take on this back-and-forth with analysts and management is that there is a heightened focus due to the trade rhetoric that has occurred over the previous six months. But investors need to keep in mind that a tangible outcome will need to occur for any impacts to Kansas City Southern. Prior to Friday's decline, the stock price had risen by 10 percent over the previous month. Uncertainty typically leads to volatility. Short-term gains being locked in is of no surprise in this situation.

Source: Kansas City Southern First Quarter 2017 Earnings Presentation, April 21, 2017

The other political risk, which in my opinion is more impactful in the near term, is the ongoing review of the COFECE. The preliminary report was published this past March 15th, which found a lack of effective competition regarding interconnection services for trackage rights for Kansas City Southern's Mexico operations, among other major Mexico railroads, including Ferromex and Ferrosur.

The company provided its response, which was filed this past Thursday. This response included three reports issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) providing information listed above, including how concessions were developed, competitiveness, economic performance and rail freight costs.

Management feels these reports provide compelling evidence regarding Mexico's rail industry and should lead to an amendment to the COFECE's final report. The final report is anticipated to be issued in mid-September of this year. The worrisome part of this is, in the event the COFECE were to uphold its outcomes in the preliminary report, the Agencia Reguladora del Transporte Ferroviario de Mexico (ARTF) would be charged with determining any remedies. This outcome could materially impact Kansas City Southern's existing concession and Mexico operations, which reflected close to 50 percent of the company's operating revenues.

This places the next 110 days or so in the "uncertainty" world - which, as we all know, is not where investors like to be. When thinking about the questions related to Kansas City Southern's export business and the COFECE status, it is not surprising that investors would lock in some gains, especially if positions included buys closer to the $82 per share levels.

Investors looking to own KSU over the long term will need to deal with this type of volatility through 2017. If the company can get through the Mexico review unscathed, and if the U.S. does not get into a dispute regarding NAFTA, the stock price may head back towards the $100 per share level. This may especially be the case if intermodal performance gets back on track. The company's refined products and petrochemical businesses are expected to lead to stronger export demand from the U.S. and Mexico over the long term.

Investors in Kansas City Southern for 2017 need to be able to assume these risks if they intend to hold the stock. Today, there is no clear answer. Company management is painting as clear of a picture as it can for transparency. There are other railroad peers which investors may consider if they do not want to deal with these risks.

