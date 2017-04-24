Incyte: Little Upside Left

Thus, I would look for a better entrypoint later in the year.

Despite a 20% pullback from 52-weeks high of $152 during the last couple of weeks, a valuation check suggests Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) risk/reward proposition is still not compelling.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company using a DCF method to demonstrate why I believe Incyte is fairly valued.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly below analyst estimates, shows that Incyte isn’t trading at an attractive risk/reward.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my view on the recent complete response letter received by the FDA related to the requested approval of baricitinib in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

I think that the street expectations have still to come down to reflect the negative sales growth revision related to the delay of this drug.

As reported on Fierce Pharma:

“Even with a three-month extension, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was unable to quell FDA concerns about the safety risks of its highly anticipated rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib. Instead, it received a complete response letter saying more work must be done. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker announced today that the FDA said it wants to see additional clinical data to get the doses right and to better characterize safety concerns for the once-daily oral medication for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. Eli Lilly said it and partner Incyte disagree with the FDA’s conclusions, indicating it might be able to speed the resubmission with more discussion.”

Thus, I model a conservative assumption of two years of delay for obtaining the approval of baricitinib in RA in USA, given that I believe the FDA will require a new clinical data to assess if the developers have found the right dose with the best safety/efficacy profile. This assumption is the main reason behind the differences between my numbers and the consensus one.

Some detailed analysis about the Rheumatoid Arthritis space can be found here.

On the other side, I think that the recent news flow about the new partnerships, signed by Incyte with Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for its IDO1 inhibitor, has strengthened the potential long-term opportunities for this franchise.

As a reminder:

On 9th January 2017 , Incyte and Merck & Co. have announced the decision to investigate the potential combination of epacadostat (Incyte’s IDO1 inhibitor) with pembrolizumab (Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy) in four new tumors, as non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

On 2nd April 2017, BMY and Incyte have announced that they will start few Phase III studies to investigate the potential combination of epacadostat (Incyte’s IDO1 inhibitor) with nivolumab (BMY’s anti-PD-1 therapy) in first-line non-small cell lung cancer first-line head and neck cancer.

A more comprehensive review of Incyte’s business can be found in this interesting article published on Seeking Alpha.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBIT Margin and FCF:

Sources: Bloomberg and my own valuation model.

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus in terms of sales growth for 2018-2021, while I assume a similar EBIT margin compared to sell-side estimates.

Sources: Consensus comparison vs. my own valuation model.

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies.

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD:

I used aggressive assumptions for the perpetual growth rate and WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of 3%, which is above the Bloomberg estimate and I assumed a WACC of 8% below the estimate of mid-caps biotech peers.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Incyte is undervalued by only 2% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 7%), assuming unreasonable estimates for WACC and a perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD

This analysis reveals a similar result for Incyte. The company looks fairly valued. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 18X, which is an aggressive assumption because it implies that Incyte’s valuation will trade at premium to current big-cap EV/EBITDA multiple valuation, as shown by the following table, reflecting a takeover premium.

Source: Bloomberg

Incyte's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. peers). Source: Bloomberg.

Lastly, a sensitivity analysis on this EBITDA Multiple Method shows that the implied perpetuity growth in my valuation of INCYTE is about 2.9%, which doesn’t’ look like a conservative expectation.

Source: Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 10/15% in 2019-2022, which is below consensus. The key reason behind this assumption is that I consider a worst-case scenario in which Incyte's IDO1 inhibitor franchise will not be approved in combination with Merck or BMY’s PD1 therapies. There is no clinical data to assess how likely this picture is, but I think a bear case scenario should contemplate that assumption given that there are still many uncertainties behind these development programs.

I assume a peak EBIT margin for Incyte of only 45%, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 10x EBITDA exit multiple, below Incyte's historical multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2021 revenue is 30% below consensus and my estimate for 2021 EBIT is 45% below consensus.

Sources: Consensus Comparison & My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst-case scenario, Incyte is overvalued by approximately 62% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 59% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, Incyte is not trading at an attractive risk/reward.

Assuming that the management will achieve results slightly below consensus for the next couple of years, the company looks fairly valued.

In a worst-case scenario, with pessimistic assumptions for the outlook of their IDO in the immunotherapy space, the downside risk should be around 60%, which doesn't look attractive compared to the lack of upside in the base case.

Thus, I would wait for a better (re)entry point later during the year.

