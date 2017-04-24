Travelers: Capital Return Machine

When Travelers Cos (NYSE:TRV) reported Q1 results last week, most of the attention was paid to the EPS miss. Some investors were impressed with the increased net written premiums figure, but the market generally ignored the increased capital returns.

The stock has seen a phenomenal run over the last five years and still trades near the all-time highs despite the post-earnings dips. The question now is whether the updated capital returns still signal upside for the stock.

The insurance giant missed core income targets by $0.19 per share. Travelers took a $318 million pretax catastrophe hit knocking the combined ratio up to 96% and hurting the quarterly earnings.

Neither number was good, but also not reflective of future results. The 5% increase in net written premiums to $6.5 billion is what sets the company up for the future.

And what really signals a bright future was the updated capital returns plan. The Board of Directors approved a 7.5% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.72 and a new $5.0 billion share repurchase.

The new dividend yield equates to a solid 2.4%. The more important figure is a $5.0 billion share buyback increase for a stock only worth $33.2 billion.

A lot of companies throw around big buyback figures that spread out over several years and amount to only a minimal annual buyback yield. In the case of Travelers, the company has regularly repurchased around 10% of the outstanding shares over the last three years.

TRV Stock Buybacks (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The only slowdown being due to the recent decision to purchase Simply Business. The decision to up the share buyback by $5.0 billion with $709 million remaining on the previous buyback shows the intent to ramp capital returns up again.

Even with the recent pullback in share buybacks, Travelers has spent nearly $1.6 billion over the last 12 months on share repurchases. Combined with the recent dividend yield hike, the stock offers a roughly 7.5% net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield.

The stock trades at about 12x forward EPS estimates so the clear investor takeaway is that one should continue riding the capital returns higher similar to the last five years. Stay long Travelers with these strong yields and positive signals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.