Springtime In Paris

Finally, do note that this seems more like a celebration of the pollsters than anything else.

And in case you needed verification that FX is the transmission mechanism for geopolitical outcomes, witness Sunday evening's trading.

In case you needed verification that this market is driven by geopolitics, witness Monday morning's furious rally in European equities.

Ok, so let me start off by apologizing.

If you're one of the 3,126 (by my count) individuals who read the Heisenberg Report over the weekend, you're probably sick to death of hearing about France. So to whatever percentage of those folks are reading this, I'm sorry that you're now being subjected to more French election commentary.

But to the rest of you, I think this is a really - really - good time to remind you about what matters to markets.

You'll recall that exploring the interplay between geopolitics and asset prices is the Heisenberg raison d'être, as it were.

You'll also note that I've spent a whole lot of time explaining that FX is the transmission mechanism through which geopolitical outcomes influence other assets.

That's all part and parcel of what I like to call a holistic approach to understanding how markets work.

Well if you needed any proof as to whether I am indeed correct in terms of telling you what "matters," you got it on Sunday evening when French voters sent Emmanuel Macron through to the second round where he'll face far-Right populist candidate Marine Le Pen (whose last name is something of a dubious mainstay in French politics).

Here's what I mean when I say geopolitics matter and that FX is the mechanism through which geopolitical outcomes are transmitted to other assets. First is the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) which staged a furious rally in Sunday evening Australasia trading:

The big loser was of course the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY), as investors dumped safe havens. This was the EURJPY move right out of the gate on Sunday evening:

And here's what happened when European markets (NYSEARCA:FEZ) opened hours later:

Meanwhile, the market's preferred gauge of French political risk, the OAT-bund spread, compressed mightily:

All of this is of course the reason why Wall Street (NYSEARCA:SPY) is, as I write these lines, set to open sharply higher.

Again, the point here is that no matter what anyone tells you, what matters for markets are actual events and in today's fraught political landscape, geopolitics is absolutely key.

You'll also note that central banks played a role in calming markets ahead of the French vote. On Saturday, the ECB tipped that they were prepared to support French banks with emergency liquidity assistance (that's the infamous "ELA") in the event Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Le Pen (both euroskeptics) had advanced to next month's runoff.

The other important thing to note about Monday's global rally is that it's a testament to just how nervous the market had become about pollsters' failure to predict previous populist victories (think Brexit and Trump).

What you're seeing today is just as much about polls being "made great again" as it is about Emmanuel Macron. On that note, I'll give the last word to former FX trader Richard Breslow (full note here):

The pollsters won the first round of the French presidential election. In other news, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen have advanced to the next phase. There were times last night when there seemed to be as much relief from the forecasts being accurate as the diminished likelihood that one of the extremists will win the ultimate prize. Equities are happy. Think of all that hard-earned wealth creation. And they get to ignore the Shanghai meltdown and potential U.S. government shutdown. Make tax cuts, not war. Another one-half percent higher in the E-mini and dreams of new all-time highs will be dancing in traders' heads. Springtime in Paris can indeed be very enchanting.

